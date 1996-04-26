Perspective Trend
- Indicators
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Ivan SimonikaList of the best products: https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/dragonivan/seller
e-mail: dragon.ivan.sym@gmail.com
- Version: 1.2
- Activations: 5
The Perspective Trend indicator tracks the market trend with very high reliability. All intersection points will be ideal points at which the direction of the trend changes. Sharp price fluctuations, as well as noise around averaged prices, are ignored. Signal points, places where color changes, can be used as points of potential market reversal. The indiuctor algorithm implements a kind of technical analysis based on the idea that the market is cyclical in nature. This development can be used both for long-term trading, and for piping on small periods. Signals a new trend and shows favorable moments of entry into the market.