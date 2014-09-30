News Trader Pro

4.38

News Trader Pro is a unique robot that allows you to trade the news by your predefined strategy. It loads every piece of news from several popular Forex websites. You can choose any news and preset the strategy to trade it, and then News Trader Pro will trade that news by selected strategy automatically when the news comes.

News release gives opportunity to have pips since the price usually has big move at that time. Now, with this tool, trading news becomes easier, more flexible and more exciting than ever. No waiting, no missing, no confusing anymore. Just setup for important news once a week, and this tool will trade all those news exactly as you planned.

Demo: Since this is not an auto-trading robot (it is semi-auto), you need to download a separate demo version at: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/5931

Reference: If you only need to load the news (without trade), you can check News Loader Pro at: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/5463


Features

  • Contains all the features of News Loader Pro (check it for details).
  • Builds your own strategy for each piece of news with very flexible parameters.
  • Supports five advanced strategies with a lot of control parameters (SL, TP, Trailing, Grid interval, Lot size scale, etc.).
  • Trade of each piece of news is operated independently and does not conflict with each other.
  • Uses advance technology to minimize the price slippage at news release.
  • Trades all news with all symbols/pairs with only one attached chart, no need to attach the robot to every chart.
  • Allows adjustment and cancellation of the trading plan after setup.
  • Special features: Anti widen spread and auto adjust SL/TP distance at news release.
  • Straightforward description and illustration inside the tool, so that even an amateur can understand the strategies.


News Trading

Clicking on any ahead news to setup the trading plan for it. The following strategies are supported:

1. Predict the news

This strategy is very simple, just predict the market move direction after news release, then set it to open Buy or Sell order before news release. This method can maximize the profit and avoid slippage because order is opened when market is still silent, but it also can whipsaw your account if you choose the wrong direction in big news. This is for one who likes to take risk.

2. Pending trap

This is typical strategy that places two opposite pending stop orders before news release to catch the breakout. Regardless of direction of the price move, we expect a large jump and it will trigger one of the pending orders. In some rare cases, some traders may want to use limit orders instead of stop ones, to catch the reversion of a price move. In this strategy, setting a reasonable SL, TP and trailing SL is critical.

3. Grid pending trap

Similar to pending trap strategy, but grid pending trap strategy sets a series of pending orders (like a grid). This strategy catches the price move in smaller parts and sums them up in the final result.

4. Martingale pending trap

Also known as "Never lose again" strategy, martingale strategy uses lot size increase to cover its previous losses (if any). This is great when combining with news, when the price usually has big move. However, do not set the initial lot size too large since if there are spikes on the news, your account will be margin called before price moves in one direction.

5. Based on actual report

This strategy waits until the actual report of the news is loaded, then compare it to forecast/previous data in order to decide the direction of the trade. This strategy is suitable for important news that impact the market in mid to long-term.


Common Parameters

  • Fixed pending: Pending orders will stand constantly, but may be triggered at the wrong moment by price's fluctuation before news release.
  • Floating pending: Pending orders will always keep a distance from the current Bid/Ask until news release, so they are usually triggered by news impact only.
  • At some parameters, setting value by zero (0) means not set (SL, TP, Trailing, Cancel time) or unlimited (martingale loop times).

Warning: News trading is risky. It depends a lot on your broker's order filling ability. This tool is not a fully automated robot. It only trades on your custom strategy. You take the responsibility for the trading result made by your own setup strategy.

Reviews 19
Krishnanand Soondur
117
Krishnanand Soondur 2024.03.06 09:15 
 

I have been using this excellent News Trader Pro EA for MT4 in my trading setup, and it helps greatly to predict tangible price movement on forex pairs likely to result in successful and profitable trading. It adds another confirmation steps when it is combined with a technical analysis on the chart before you place your trade. The creator of this EA is very supportive to his customers queries and to offer help as needed. The EA gets regularly updated and fixes applied. This is a highly recommended MT4 or MT5 indicator for a FX trader.

Bristolian
19
Bristolian 2023.02.07 13:32 
 

This EA offers exactly the setups that I want to program when I can not be at the screen for the event (or maybe anyway) - plus it enables set up of more complex grid pending trap orders which cannot be manually done quickly enough in the last minute pre-event anyway. And add to that, that the author is extremely helpful in responses about getting the EA installed etc; and tolerant of an EA novice too! Top dollar and the EA is cleverly designed.

Yasutaka Nukina
228
Yasutaka Nukina 2019.10.29 09:12 
 

When I am having a URL problem the developer helped through remote access. Great support!

Filter:
Georgios Baizanis
2268
Georgios Baizanis 2025.10.11 04:47 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Investor
819
Investor 2019.08.13 18:21 
 

Very powerful tool if you know how to use it right. Thanks to very helpful author

Brian Smith
1319
Brian Smith 2018.04.12 01:35 
 

This is a must have in your daily arsenal. I currently use this on my VPS and it is very very accurate and provides automated risk management to keep you from losing a lot of money in the event the trade is unsuccessful. Specifying lot sizes are important with this tool but I love the fact that if the market whipsaws you, it automatically will hedge and close the positions with profit. AWESOME JOB!

Payam Zolfagharian
405
Payam Zolfagharian 2017.03.15 22:17 
 

We would like to express our gratitude.

Jorge Llantoy Parra
130
Jorge Llantoy Parra 2016.10.24 17:17 
 

I don't recommend this EA. According to the author, it need about 1-2 minutes for the EA to update the news result. And, you must manually refresh some news

Fallet Willy
2716
Fallet Willy 2016.10.11 20:58 
 

je ne recommande pas cet EA

Valeri Simov
738
Valeri Simov 2015.06.15 11:50 
 

I can describe in few words: THE PEOPLE YOU CAN TRUST !!!!

This guy is amazing !! will always be here for you! always will help if something going wrong, always will answer all your inquiries

i am going to try this product just now .. so do not have anything to say yet .. but this company is so professional so you just can trust all of products they have !! 10 stars from me!

najemeddin
47
najemeddin 2015.06.07 13:52 
 

trading news is generally very risky...maybe this EA will work fine with certain brokers but for me I lost much more than I gained from this EA.

abdalla aldhuhoori
146
abdalla aldhuhoori 2015.05.22 07:52 
 

great EA

THANKS..

Marius Alin Druga
220
Marius Alin Druga 2015.04.18 16:01 
 

Great thing about this EA is that i rented it for one month and in 2 days i already make the money to buy it

Tuấn Trần
451
Tuấn Trần 2015.03.02 04:20 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Hemang Kotadiya
230
Hemang Kotadiya 2015.02.23 10:05 
 

its my life changing ea.

i make huge profit from this ea.

thanks.

you can also subscribe my signal by following signal

https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/91321

Ralph Holdermann
749
Ralph Holdermann 2015.01.28 15:29 
 

5 Stars from me for this great trading-tool...I´m glad to have it...the hidden SL during high-spread-situations is a clever solution.

osogunle
287
osogunle 2014.12.30 16:35 
 

its a nice EA am satisfy with it and I will like to recommend to friends

Andrew Pepera
208
Andrew Pepera 2014.11.11 20:47 
 

I have just purchased this EA and I am very happy with the author of this EA giving me prompt service. I must say that he is very understanding and will always be there for you 24 hours a day.

bullish15
850
bullish15 2014.11.06 06:21 
 

This is an amazing EA. It has multiple strategies out of the box for you to trade. And it is more than just a news trading EA. You can set the time for it to trade X seconds before the news and virtually have it open and manage trades for you instantaneously.

It also gives you the option to close the opposite pending orders when one side of the stop/limit order becomes a market order or you can set it to keep the opposite pending orders there, or you can have it close the pending order based on X amount of time ellapse. A lot of features for you to utilize and trade effectively.

I absolutely love this EA and I will highly recommend it to anyone... and for those who think this is just a news EA, its more than that. I just used it to scalp few pips on my live account while testing it, and it worked like a charm.

And I'm one of those people who hate leaving reviews, unless I've had a bad experience and want to leave a warning review for others. But this is the second or third time in my history that I've been so pleased that I took the time to leave a positive and a very happy review.

The author of the EA is very helpful too, I had questions and sent him messages and he promptly responded... when my questions got a little detailed oriented, he was reachable on skype to chat and he answered all my questions and helped me understand all the features of this EA.

Reply to review