Exp Tick Hamster MT4
- Experts
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Vladislav Andruschenko👋 Welcome to Expforex
I’m Vladislav, a professional MQL4/MQL5 developer creating MetaTrader tools since 2007.
Expforex develops practical trading solutions for MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5:
- Version: 26.605
- Updated: 5 June 2026
- Activations: 10
Tick Hamster for MetaTrader 4 — Fully Automatic Trading Expert
Trading without complicated setup. Tick Hamster is an automated trading Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 designed for traders who want a simple, ready-to-run solution with automatic internal optimization.
The system is built for users who prefer to start quickly, avoid deep parameter tuning, and use an Expert Advisor that adapts its logic to the current trading symbol. Install it, set your lot size, and let the algorithm work.
Tick Hamster uses the same core trading logic as TickSniper, but in a simplified format with almost all configuration removed. The result is a cleaner experience for traders who want automation without constant adjustment.
MT5 version | Full Description + DEMO + PDF | How to Buy | How to Install | How to Get Log Files | How to Test and Optimize | All Expforex Products
How It Works
Tick Hamster is designed to be as simple as possible:
- Download the Expert Advisor
- Install it on a chart in MetaTrader 4
- Set your trading lot
- Enable automated trading
- Let the EA manage trading automatically
Who This Product Is For
This Expert Advisor is suitable for traders who want:
- fully automated trading without a large settings block
- a simple launch process
- an algorithm that works on different symbols automatically
- a compact version of the TickSniper trading logic
Need more control? If you want access to deeper parameter tuning and advanced manual optimization, see TickSniper. It uses the same general algorithmic idea, but offers extended customization options.
Setup
Tick Hamster is intentionally minimal. You do not need to configure a large number of parameters.
- Lot Size — the main trading parameter
- Magic Number — use a unique value to separate positions from other EAs or manual trades
All core trading logic is handled automatically by the Expert Advisor.
Recommended Trading Conditions
Low risk: from $1,000, minimum lot 0.01, up to 3 currency pairs such as EURUSD, USDCHF, USDJPY
Medium risk: from $300, minimum lot 0.01, 1 currency pair
High risk: from $100, minimum lot 0.01, 1 currency pair
Preferred account type: ECN / Pro account, floating spread, leverage from 1:300 and above
The trading logic behind this Expert Advisor has been tested over a long period of real market observation and practical use.
Trading Logic
Tick Hamster is built around fast market movement analysis. The EA works with live incoming ticks and searches for short-term price impulses confirmed by the current symbol direction.
The strategy does not depend on a specific timeframe. It processes current quotes, studies tick flow, evaluates short-term movement continuity, and opens trades when the internal conditions are met.
Main execution principles:
- the EA analyzes tick activity in real time
- entry logic is based on rapid price movement and symbol direction
- positions are opened with predefined protective logic
- averaging can be used when market conditions require recovery management
- the total series of positions is managed as a combined structure
- breakeven and trailing logic are used when profit conditions are reached
The spread is evaluated dynamically from recent market data, which makes the system sensitive to broker conditions, execution quality, and quote flow speed.
Important Notes
Tick Hamster is a fully automatic Expert Advisor, but it is still a trading system with real market risk.
- Zero spread conditions are not suitable for this strategy
- The EA is designed for floating spread accounts
- Results may differ between brokers because spread behavior and quote delivery are different
- Small deposits usually lead to higher drawdown pressure
- Averaging and Stop Loss are part of the system logic, so money management remains essential
- Profit in one period does not guarantee profit in the next period
Forex trading always involves risk. Use conservative lot sizes, monitor your equity, and test the product carefully on your broker before increasing exposure.
VPS and Performance
Because the Expert Advisor works with live ticks and fast quote processing, a clean trading environment is recommended.
- for VPS use, it is better to run one terminal with one EA per VPS
- avoid overloading the server with multiple unrelated terminals if you want the most stable execution
Testing and Practical Use
Strategy Tester results may differ from live trading because spread behavior, tick quality, and execution conditions are not identical to a real account environment. This product is intended for practical live market use with broker-specific validation.
Before trading on a real account, test the EA on your broker, evaluate the symbol behavior, and select a deposit level that can withstand adverse market periods.
Tags: Tick Hamster, TickHamster, automated trading, MetaTrader 4 EA, MT4 expert advisor, Forex robot, scalper EA, spread trading, tick trading, Expforex, Vladon
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