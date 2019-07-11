Exp Tick Hamster MT4

3.62

Tick Hamster for MetaTrader 4 — Fully Automatic Trading Expert

Trading without complicated setup. Tick Hamster is an automated trading Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 designed for traders who want a simple, ready-to-run solution with automatic internal optimization.

The system is built for users who prefer to start quickly, avoid deep parameter tuning, and use an Expert Advisor that adapts its logic to the current trading symbol. Install it, set your lot size, and let the algorithm work.

Tick Hamster uses the same core trading logic as TickSniper, but in a simplified format with almost all configuration removed. The result is a cleaner experience for traders who want automation without constant adjustment.

MT5 version | Full Description + DEMO + PDF | How to Buy | How to Install | How to Get Log Files | How to Test and Optimize | All Expforex Products

How It Works

Tick Hamster is designed to be as simple as possible:

  • Download the Expert Advisor
  • Install it on a chart in MetaTrader 4
  • Set your trading lot
  • Enable automated trading
  • Let the EA manage trading automatically

Who This Product Is For

This Expert Advisor is suitable for traders who want:

  • fully automated trading without a large settings block
  • a simple launch process
  • an algorithm that works on different symbols automatically
  • a compact version of the TickSniper trading logic

Need more control? If you want access to deeper parameter tuning and advanced manual optimization, see TickSniper. It uses the same general algorithmic idea, but offers extended customization options.

Setup

Tick Hamster is intentionally minimal. You do not need to configure a large number of parameters.

  • Lot Size — the main trading parameter
  • Magic Number — use a unique value to separate positions from other EAs or manual trades

All core trading logic is handled automatically by the Expert Advisor.

Recommended Trading Conditions

Low risk: from $1,000, minimum lot 0.01, up to 3 currency pairs such as EURUSD, USDCHF, USDJPY

Medium risk: from $300, minimum lot 0.01, 1 currency pair

High risk: from $100, minimum lot 0.01, 1 currency pair

Preferred account type: ECN / Pro account, floating spread, leverage from 1:300 and above

The trading logic behind this Expert Advisor has been tested over a long period of real market observation and practical use.

Trading Logic

Tick Hamster is built around fast market movement analysis. The EA works with live incoming ticks and searches for short-term price impulses confirmed by the current symbol direction.

The strategy does not depend on a specific timeframe. It processes current quotes, studies tick flow, evaluates short-term movement continuity, and opens trades when the internal conditions are met.

Main execution principles:

  • the EA analyzes tick activity in real time
  • entry logic is based on rapid price movement and symbol direction
  • positions are opened with predefined protective logic
  • averaging can be used when market conditions require recovery management
  • the total series of positions is managed as a combined structure
  • breakeven and trailing logic are used when profit conditions are reached

The spread is evaluated dynamically from recent market data, which makes the system sensitive to broker conditions, execution quality, and quote flow speed.

Important Notes

Tick Hamster is a fully automatic Expert Advisor, but it is still a trading system with real market risk.

  • Zero spread conditions are not suitable for this strategy
  • The EA is designed for floating spread accounts
  • Results may differ between brokers because spread behavior and quote delivery are different
  • Small deposits usually lead to higher drawdown pressure
  • Averaging and Stop Loss are part of the system logic, so money management remains essential
  • Profit in one period does not guarantee profit in the next period

Forex trading always involves risk. Use conservative lot sizes, monitor your equity, and test the product carefully on your broker before increasing exposure.

VPS and Performance

Because the Expert Advisor works with live ticks and fast quote processing, a clean trading environment is recommended.

  • for VPS use, it is better to run one terminal with one EA per VPS
  • avoid overloading the server with multiple unrelated terminals if you want the most stable execution

Testing and Practical Use

Strategy Tester results may differ from live trading because spread behavior, tick quality, and execution conditions are not identical to a real account environment. This product is intended for practical live market use with broker-specific validation.

Before trading on a real account, test the EA on your broker, evaluate the symbol behavior, and select a deposit level that can withstand adverse market periods.

Tags: Tick Hamster, TickHamster, automated trading, MetaTrader 4 EA, MT4 expert advisor, Forex robot, scalper EA, spread trading, tick trading, Expforex, Vladon

Reviews 15
luisboone
35
luisboone 2022.04.05 17:00 
 

Gostei

Robert Riggs
198
Robert Riggs 2019.09.03 17:31 
 

I think this is my first ever review and I feel obligated to share my experience so far. I'm not a big talker so here's just the details.

* I rented this last night (I'm in the US EST) and funded a variable spread account like the creator said to do.

* I'm not on a VPS but will be by the end of the day.

* Did not take their advice on MM

* Started with four pairs and attached Tick Hamster

* Went to bed

* Woke up at 7:30am and the account made $10, New balance apx $158

I have not touched any settings except increased lot size to .02

As of this review my account details are as follows:

Starting balance $148.00

As of this posting $177.68 in closed transactions

I will add photo proof in the comment section, it won't allow me to attach them here.

In closing I think everyone should purchase this genius piece of equipment. I will not insult the creator and call this an EA because it would be insulting. MetaTrader needs to create a new section called "Actually Works, Stop Looking" and everything that Vladislav creates should be in there.

To Mr Andruschenko and your team,

On behalf of all the Forex traders in the world who have spent so much time, energy and money to try and figure this complex system out I want to thank you for creating this program. I have spent a lot of money and lost most of it and now my search is finally over because of you. Words cannot express the gratitude and respect I have for you. From me, my family and the rest of the Forex Nation THANK YOU

protocol
65
protocol 2019.08.27 00:47 
 

I put 5 star after 1 day used. i'll will update my review in 1 week and 1 month.

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luisboone
35
luisboone 2022.04.05 17:00 
 

Gostei

GlennB
414
GlennB 2019.10.09 12:23 
 

On love account for 2 months now.

Profit goes slow, Sl is far away but the ea manages to keep going possitive. Account increased 25% in 2months. Try it.

[Deleted] 2019.10.04 15:37 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

I99 Manglona
80
I99 Manglona 2019.09.26 13:55 
 

Not good ea at all. At first you see it trade and have little profits like by the pennies. then it will hold on to losing trades that could be down 80 to 200 pips. common!

Alex
88
Alex 2019.09.05 14:33 
 

I can't recommend this EA ---&gt; makes big losses and small profits.

Dwight Manglona
38
Dwight Manglona 2019.09.04 21:20 
 

It made no trades. Could it be the broker? If this continues to not work, how do I get my money back?

Robert Riggs
198
Robert Riggs 2019.09.03 17:31 
 

I think this is my first ever review and I feel obligated to share my experience so far. I'm not a big talker so here's just the details.

* I rented this last night (I'm in the US EST) and funded a variable spread account like the creator said to do.

* I'm not on a VPS but will be by the end of the day.

* Did not take their advice on MM

* Started with four pairs and attached Tick Hamster

* Went to bed

* Woke up at 7:30am and the account made $10, New balance apx $158

I have not touched any settings except increased lot size to .02

As of this review my account details are as follows:

Starting balance $148.00

As of this posting $177.68 in closed transactions

I will add photo proof in the comment section, it won't allow me to attach them here.

In closing I think everyone should purchase this genius piece of equipment. I will not insult the creator and call this an EA because it would be insulting. MetaTrader needs to create a new section called "Actually Works, Stop Looking" and everything that Vladislav creates should be in there.

To Mr Andruschenko and your team,

On behalf of all the Forex traders in the world who have spent so much time, energy and money to try and figure this complex system out I want to thank you for creating this program. I have spent a lot of money and lost most of it and now my search is finally over because of you. Words cannot express the gratitude and respect I have for you. From me, my family and the rest of the Forex Nation THANK YOU

stiff adolfo
23
stiff adolfo 2019.09.03 04:33 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

BRADLEY PATRICK
1205
BRADLEY PATRICK 2019.09.03 00:56 
 

This EA just makes big losses and small profits. I have removed it.

protocol
65
protocol 2019.08.27 00:47 
 

I put 5 star after 1 day used. i'll will update my review in 1 week and 1 month.

maj3t327
202
maj3t327 2019.08.23 00:30 
 

Hi. I have been with this robot for two days and I am quite positively surprised. Surely I need more time to value it correctly but, for the moment, my impression is pleasant. Recommendable. Congratulations to the author.

Pongsatorn Paewsoongnern
67
Pongsatorn Paewsoongnern 2019.08.22 17:40 
 

A very good EA so far. profitable since day 1 :) I really happy with it.

The author also very responsive on chat, all questions clearly answered.

PeterSwaby
1483
PeterSwaby 2019.08.13 12:13 
 

At some point it will wipe your account.

inilein
187
inilein 2019.08.01 18:57 
 

Ein ganz großes Lob an den Entwickler,

Dieser EA ist genial. Teste zur Zeit noch auf einem Demo-Konto, doch wenn es weiterhin so super läuft, werde ich diesen EA kaufen, da im Moment nur gemietet. Der Preis für solch einen EA ist unschlagbar.....nochmals ein ganz dickes Lob und vielen Dank vorallem für die schnellen Antworten, wenn man Hilfe benötigt.

Wolfgang Rockert
2457
Wolfgang Rockert 2019.07.22 09:35 
 

Very good EA, adapts automatically to the market. On live account so far only profit .. Great work from the developer

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