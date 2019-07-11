Exp Tick Hamster MT4

Tick Hamster for MetaTrader 4 — Fully Automatic Trading Expert

Trading without complicated setup. Tick Hamster is an automated trading Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 designed for traders who want a simple, ready-to-run solution with automatic internal optimization.

The system is built for users who prefer to start quickly, avoid deep parameter tuning, and use an Expert Advisor that adapts its logic to the current trading symbol. Install it, set your lot size, and let the algorithm work.

Tick Hamster uses the same core trading logic as TickSniper, but in a simplified format with almost all configuration removed. The result is a cleaner experience for traders who want automation without constant adjustment.

How It Works

Tick Hamster is designed to be as simple as possible:

Download the Expert Advisor

Install it on a chart in MetaTrader 4

Set your trading lot

Enable automated trading

Let the EA manage trading automatically

Who This Product Is For

This Expert Advisor is suitable for traders who want:

fully automated trading without a large settings block

without a large settings block a simple launch process

an algorithm that works on different symbols automatically

a compact version of the TickSniper trading logic

Need more control? If you want access to deeper parameter tuning and advanced manual optimization, see TickSniper. It uses the same general algorithmic idea, but offers extended customization options.

Setup

Tick Hamster is intentionally minimal. You do not need to configure a large number of parameters.

Lot Size — the main trading parameter

— the main trading parameter Magic Number — use a unique value to separate positions from other EAs or manual trades

All core trading logic is handled automatically by the Expert Advisor.

Recommended Trading Conditions

Low risk: from $1,000, minimum lot 0.01, up to 3 currency pairs such as EURUSD, USDCHF, USDJPY

Medium risk: from $300, minimum lot 0.01, 1 currency pair

High risk: from $100, minimum lot 0.01, 1 currency pair

Preferred account type: ECN / Pro account, floating spread, leverage from 1:300 and above

The trading logic behind this Expert Advisor has been tested over a long period of real market observation and practical use.

Trading Logic

Tick Hamster is built around fast market movement analysis. The EA works with live incoming ticks and searches for short-term price impulses confirmed by the current symbol direction.

The strategy does not depend on a specific timeframe. It processes current quotes, studies tick flow, evaluates short-term movement continuity, and opens trades when the internal conditions are met.

Main execution principles:

the EA analyzes tick activity in real time

entry logic is based on rapid price movement and symbol direction

positions are opened with predefined protective logic

averaging can be used when market conditions require recovery management

the total series of positions is managed as a combined structure

breakeven and trailing logic are used when profit conditions are reached

The spread is evaluated dynamically from recent market data, which makes the system sensitive to broker conditions, execution quality, and quote flow speed.

Important Notes

Tick Hamster is a fully automatic Expert Advisor, but it is still a trading system with real market risk.

Zero spread conditions are not suitable for this strategy

The EA is designed for floating spread accounts

accounts Results may differ between brokers because spread behavior and quote delivery are different

Small deposits usually lead to higher drawdown pressure

Averaging and Stop Loss are part of the system logic, so money management remains essential

Profit in one period does not guarantee profit in the next period

Forex trading always involves risk. Use conservative lot sizes, monitor your equity, and test the product carefully on your broker before increasing exposure.

VPS and Performance

Because the Expert Advisor works with live ticks and fast quote processing, a clean trading environment is recommended.

for VPS use, it is better to run one terminal with one EA per VPS

per VPS avoid overloading the server with multiple unrelated terminals if you want the most stable execution

Testing and Practical Use

Strategy Tester results may differ from live trading because spread behavior, tick quality, and execution conditions are not identical to a real account environment. This product is intended for practical live market use with broker-specific validation.

Before trading on a real account, test the EA on your broker, evaluate the symbol behavior, and select a deposit level that can withstand adverse market periods.

Tags: Tick Hamster, TickHamster, automated trading, MetaTrader 4 EA, MT4 expert advisor, Forex robot, scalper EA, spread trading, tick trading, Expforex, Vladon