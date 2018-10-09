Exp4 The xCustomEA for MT4

4

The xCustomEA for MetaTrader 4 — Universal Trading Expert Advisor for Custom Indicators

Build your own trading system around almost any custom indicator. The xCustomEA for MetaTrader 4 is a universal Expert Advisor designed to receive signals from your custom indicators and execute trades according to your configured logic.

You define the indicator name, signal buffers, and core parameters, and the EA uses this data to automate trading. It is a practical solution for traders and developers who need a flexible execution engine for custom strategies without creating a new robot from scratch every time.

The xCustomEA combines external custom-indicator integration with the powerful internal trading framework of The X product line. As a result, you get far more than a simple signal bridge — you get a complete strategy automation platform.

The xCustomEA version for MetaTrader 5 | Complete Instructions + DEMO + PDF | Settings and Input Parameters | Example Strategy with PIPFINITE TREND PRO

What The xCustomEA Is Built For

This Expert Advisor is designed for traders who want to connect their own indicator logic to automated execution and use a ready-made infrastructure for entries, exits, filters, protection, and position management.

  • custom indicator integration for entry and exit signals
  • BUY and SELL signal buffer support without building a new EA from zero
  • direct work with arrow-based indicators and custom signal logic
  • access to the extended trading architecture of The X, including a large set of advanced functions and parameters

Key Advantages

  • universal trading engine for MetaTrader 4
  • support for external custom indicators from terminal folders, the internet, and the MQL5 Market
  • ability to build your own trading strategies around indicator signals
  • separate programmable signals for open, close, filter, Stop Loss, and Take Profit
  • more than 20 built-in strategies from The X EA in addition to custom-indicator support
  • full access to the broader The X trading framework with a large range of advanced settings

How The xCustomEA Differs from The X

The xCustomEA inherits the broader functional base of The X, but adds the most important extension: support for custom indicators and the ability to build your own trading strategy around their signals.

That makes The xCustomEA especially valuable for traders who want to automate non-standard indicators without losing access to a mature and feature-rich Expert Advisor framework.

Supported Working Modes

xCustomEA — a mode designed to work with our own indicator format, where you personally define and program your strategy logic.

xArrow — a direct mode for working with arrow-based custom indicators that provide BUY and SELL signals through indicator buffers.

Main Settings

The xCustomEA allows you to connect custom signal sources and combine them with advanced trade-management logic. The most important parameters can be grouped as follows:

Indicator connection: custom indicator name, signal type, timeframe, and external indicator inputs.

Signal and bar control: signal bar selection, closed-bar or current-bar reading, and BUY / SELL buffer assignment.

Trading and management logic: filters, exit signals, Stop Loss, Take Profit, and all additional trade-management features inherited from The X.

Advanced framework: more than 200 settings shared with The X, allowing you to adapt the trading engine to a wide range of strategy models.

Core Parameters for Custom Indicator Integration

  • SignalNameIndicator — the name of the custom indicator that provides the main entry signals
  • SignalTypeIndicator — the signal indicator type
  • TF_IndSigToTrade1 — timeframe for the main indicator
  • OWNSIGNAL_shift — the bar number used for reading the signal
  • SignalBuferforBUY and SignalBuferforSELL — BUY and SELL signal buffer numbers
  • SIGNALStrategyInputs — external custom indicator parameters written in one string, separated by commas

How to Launch Without Additional Programming

  1. Set the custom indicator name in SignalNameIndicator
  2. If the indicator was installed from the MQL5 Market, use the path format Market\\IndicatorName
  3. Set SignalTypeIndicator = xArrow
  4. Enter the BUY signal buffer number in SignalBuferforBUY
  5. Enter the SELL signal buffer number in SignalBuferforSELL

In this mode, you can connect a ready-made arrow indicator and use it for automated execution without separately programming the Expert Advisor itself.

Important: by default, The xCustomEA does not contain a built-in entry strategy and cannot open trades on its own. To start trading, you must connect a signal indicator or configure the required strategy logic.

Practical Use Cases

The xCustomEA is suitable for building semi-automatic and fully automatic systems around custom indicators. It is a strong tool for traders who test new ideas, develop proprietary signal modules, or want to turn an indicator-based concept into a complete trading Expert Advisor.

Instead of ordering or coding a new robot for every new idea, you get a ready-made trading platform that can be reused with different indicators and different signal models.

Tags: The xCustomEA, xCustomEA, MetaTrader 4, MT4 Expert Advisor, custom indicator EA, arrow indicator, automated trading, indicator-based trading, The X, Expforex, Vladon

Reviews 7
ROBERT URBANSKI
2423
ROBERT URBANSKI 2022.12.02 18:40 
 

I rent this EA for one month for testing.

I give 5 stars in begin for Suport.

After month I will update info about EA but now I can tell.

It have many interesting settings.

I tried work with many custom indicator (not build).

Works very impresive.

Stanimir Stanchev
186
Stanimir Stanchev 2020.06.29 09:55 
 

I am using xCustomEA for two months and i am extreamly happy with it and the support i'd received from Vladislav. His Exp4 Tester PAD for Strategy Tester is also very useful when it comes to test a strategy in visual mode. My favorite developer as of now!

Hanxyork
841
Hanxyork 2020.01.31 03:00 
 

I purchased the xCustomEA few days ago, Vladislav answered all my questions quickly, he is very professional, responsible, knowledgeable, honest and dedicated, he helped me to start up my xCustomEA in a VPS.

I am buying more of his products, definitely.

Thank you very much Vladislav.

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ROBERT URBANSKI
2423
ROBERT URBANSKI 2022.12.02 18:40 
 

I rent this EA for one month for testing.

I give 5 stars in begin for Suport.

After month I will update info about EA but now I can tell.

It have many interesting settings.

I tried work with many custom indicator (not build).

Works very impresive.

DadeSubandryo
20
DadeSubandryo 2022.09.04 12:56 
 

Great support for consumers. still learning stage & EA started to work as i want. I will update the stars & comments if necessary. Thank you

Vladislav Andruschenko
311764
Reply from developer Vladislav Andruschenko 2022.09.06 07:01
Everything works correctly. I provide support as much as possible.
Pia Basson
26
Pia Basson 2022.08.23 18:17 
 

I bought this EA hoping to convert my indicators into trading EAs. No luck, it does not work, and the instructions are incomplete and half translated from Russian , and when I requested support, I followed their instructions to provide full descriptions of problem together with screen shots, they then replied and wrote that they don't support this product - they don't support users to even get started or learn to make their software work - how useless. I strongly do not recommend this product. It shows promise but does not deliver. I am sure that just a proper user manual would solve this problem - I checked all their links, blogs, etc. I am now $129 out of pocket a week of time wasted trying to make it work.

Vladislav Andruschenko
311764
Reply from developer Vladislav Andruschenko 2022.08.23 20:20
I don't have the technical ability to help. before buying, you can use the product for free. until we have peace, I cannot work. sorry.
Stanimir Stanchev
186
Stanimir Stanchev 2020.06.29 09:55 
 

I am using xCustomEA for two months and i am extreamly happy with it and the support i'd received from Vladislav. His Exp4 Tester PAD for Strategy Tester is also very useful when it comes to test a strategy in visual mode. My favorite developer as of now!

Vladislav Andruschenko
311764
Reply from developer Vladislav Andruschenko 2020.10.29 07:18
thanks for your review and feedback
Hanxyork
841
Hanxyork 2020.01.31 03:00 
 

I purchased the xCustomEA few days ago, Vladislav answered all my questions quickly, he is very professional, responsible, knowledgeable, honest and dedicated, he helped me to start up my xCustomEA in a VPS.

I am buying more of his products, definitely.

Thank you very much Vladislav.

RealiRay
936
RealiRay 2019.10.14 22:54 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

jewboy
3594
jewboy 2019.07.22 17:50 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

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