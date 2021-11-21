Trendline Trade Manager

‌Demo version here: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/21344

P‌urpose: F‌or those who trade with trend line manually, this expert is suitable for you to manage your trade in easy way.

U‌sage:Draw a trend line or horizontal line, and rename it according to input parameter in example "sell" >> for more details please watch the video below.

A‌ction:ea will identify the trend line, and trade based on the selected mode (Touch/Break), ea will also set the TP/SL/Lot automatically according to input parameter, and will do trailing stops if activated.


P‌arameter use

1‌. Option True/False

  • Box Positioning: True to set the dashboard box on the right side, False on the left side
  • Trailing stop: True to turn on
  • Trade mode: True to trade on touch, False to trade on Breakout after one candle.
  • Alert mode: True to turn on, False to turn off
  • Shutdown the line after hit: True to turn on, False to turn off

2. Signal Identifier settings

  • B‌uy line name: enter the buy name and name your trend line/horiz line according to it's parameter (i.e: buy) >> Upper case/Lower case are case sensitive
  • Sell Line name: enter the sell name and name your trend line/horiz line according to it's parameter (i.e: sell) >> Upper case/Lower case are case sensitive.

3. Money Management settings

  • T‌ake profit in pip
  • Stop loss in pip
  • Maximum trade to enter
  • Position size (Lot)
  • Trailing in pip
  • BEP in pip

‌‌4. Common settings

  • M‌agic number
  • Slippage
  • Dashboard font size

5. Color settings

  • B‌ox color: the dashboard color
  • Line color for buy: ea will change the line color named (i.e: buy) to this color
  • Line color for sell: ea will change the line color named (i.e: sell) to this color
  • Line color for hit buy: ea will re-color the line after hit (Mode shutdown only)
  • Line color for hit sell: ea wil re-color the line after hit sell (Mode shutdown only)
Video Trendline Trade Manager
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如果产品有任何问题或者您需要在此产品上添加功能，请联系我 Contact/message me if you encounter any issue using the product or need extra feature to add on the base version. There is Demo version of this panel Dashboard Babon Scalping System Demo in my product list, please try it out to get familiar with all functionalities for free, LINK . This system basically utilizes TDI, Heiken Ashi Trend, Price Trend on H1 time-frame and TMA on H1&H4 time-frame to generate the trend (big picture). Then the system will zoom in to genera
Pairs Trade
Oleg Pechenezhskiy
Utilities
The Pairs Trade indicator is a utility for semi-automatic pair trading. It allows combining the charts of two arbitrary instruments, even if the schedules of their trading sessions are different. It displays a spread chart in the form of a histogram with an overlaying moving average. It calculates the swap that will be charged for the synthetic position (in the deposit currency). It is possible to set a level for automatic opening of a synthetic position on the spread chart (analogous to the 'se
Corporate Report
Pavel Verveyko
5 (1)
Utilities
The script displays info about the share's corporate reports and dividends. The data is downloaded from   investing.com : Report date Profit per share (EPS) Revenue Market capitalization Amount of dividends Date of payment of dividends Dividend income The product cannot be tested in the tester (since it is not possible to receive data from the Internet). Before launching:  Add 2   URL   https://ru.investing.com/earnings-calendar/Service/getCalendarFilteredData  and   https://ru.investing.com/di
Auto Stop Take Profit Stacker EA
Michael Kroeker
Utilities
This Stacker EA will: Automatically set Stop loss on a new order Automatically set Take profit on a new order Stack (or open up to 4 additional orders at the same time) when a new order is placed, the SL/TP can be preset individually for each order. Provides a transparent replacement for the standard 1-click trading buttons in MetaTrader 4 (1 click still works and SL/TP will automatically be set as well as Stacking). Automatically calculate lot order size according to preset risk management perc
Area51 Little Helper
Valeri Balachnin
Utilities
This small tool takes over the manually opened positions and treats them according to the predefined settings with the dynamic stop loss and Money Management, which predicts which position size should be used for the trade. The program dynamically tracks the stop loss as soon as the position comes into the plus. Possible commissions and swaps are taken into calculation. It should only be installed on one chart window per symbol. Settings LotRiskPercent = 25 - Percentage of the item size. Calcul
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Indra Lukmana
Indicators
N Money Management With this adviser, you won't loose your daily drawdown. Show the account actual leverage. Show the whole entry history on the chart. Calculate the moneymanagement (Risk Management to minimize the drawdown). Settings ShowEntryHistory: show all history entry line. ShowOpenArrow: show order open price. ShowAccountInfo: show the display text. calcLotPerEquity (e.g: 50) with equity of 100$ >> 100/50 = 2 >> 2x0.01 Lot = 0.02 Lot advised. priceOnePipInOneLot: input your broker price
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Utilities
You can directly test and improve your trading skills through simulation. Contact me if you want to add another button's feature. Live trading available! Main features: Direct buy Direct sell Pending Buy (Limit/Stop) Pending Sell (Limit/Stop) Setup Takeprofit point and/or Stop Loss point Setup a price for pending orders Setup the breakeven stop loss to the plus direction (in pips) Close only Buy Close only Sell Close all orders opened Modification of SL/TP/Pending price (drag it) Modification
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Indra Lukmana
Indicators
Simple and powerful CSM (Currency Strength Meter) Currency strength meter is the indicator you need to identify the current actual trend based on a unique calculation, which is generally used as another fundamental analysis for those who are not capable of reading the fundamental clearly. Currency strength meter will read the current strength of related currency pair (Forex) where generally consist of AUD, NZD, CAD, CHF, JPY, EUR, GBP, and USD for the main major currency. Feature Easy reading b
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Indra Lukmana
Utilities
Great for scalper/intraday weapon for your ease daily trading. Scalper weapon will suit's you for any trading condition, whether it's intraday / scalper this tool is important for you which providing the missing function on the native MT4 platform. You have to check Allow Auto Trading by pressing Ctrl+O, going to Expert Advisors tab, and checking " Allow automated trading" . also to ensure the " auto trading " is green. Input Parameters _MINIMIZED_AT_START: to chose whether the panel is minimiz
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Indra Lukmana
5 (1)
Indicators
Super sniper is the indicator that you're looking for This indicator has an active signal that also able to send push notification to your mobile MetaTrader 4 (see the screenshot for tutorial), so you won't miss any signal during active market. The signal is very simple, " down arrow " for sell and " up arrow " for buy. There are several options as below _SEND_NOTIF_TO_MOBILE: to enable push notification to your mobile MetaTrader for signal _ALERT_SIGNAL: to enable alert signal _SHOW_EMA_TREND:
InLuk Trade Duplicator
Indra Lukmana
Utilities
inLuk Trade Duplicator is a powerful tool to copy trade locally between multiple broker at different terminal. This is an ideal solution for fund manager or signal provider, who want to share his trade with the others globally on his own rules. Demo version here ( https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/20884 ) Features Switchable between Server or Client role within one tool. Easy & friendly interface usage. Drag able panel Customization of user interface using expert input Auto recognize and
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Indra Lukmana
Experts
Yihaa Shoot applies a unique range calculation and time management to enter a trade. It has a unique money management system which calculates the risk before it takes a trade. Suggested pairs: GBPJPY and USDJPY Timeframe: H1 Suggested balance: $500 ($1000 is recomended) Risk in dollar suggested: 4 (0.5% from $1000) Parameters Signal Settings Margin Top (pip) >> margin top from range Margin Bottom (pip) >> margin bottom from range TP Buy deduct (pip) >> reduce the TP spot TP Sell deduct (pip) >
Takeprofit Stoploss Manager
Indra Lukmana
Utilities
This tool is developed  to make your trading risk and profit management easier. It is able to move all of your opened transaction's take profit and stop loss on to one similar price. How to use Draw a trend line/horizontal line and name it to "tp_" as the take profit line and "sl_" as the stop loss line. The EA will modify all of your orders' and pending orders' take profit and stop loss to the given line. You can drag the gray box to drag the line. You can see the risk in the account currency
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Indra Lukmana
5 (1)
Indicators
This Supply & Demand indicator uses a unique price action detection to calculate and measures the supply & demand area. The indicator will ensure the area are fresh and have a significant low risk zone. Our Supply Demand indicator delivers functionality previously unavailable on any trading platform. Trading idea You may set pending orders along the supply & demand area. You may enter a trade directly upon price hit the specific area (after a rejection confirmed). Input parameters Signal - Set
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Indra Lukmana
Indicators
Our indicator uses a unique price action candlestick pattern called Engulfing, this indicator represent the price action behavior on your metatrader4 chart. The indicator seek the most valuable engulfing pattern and identify those as support and resistance levels. Indicator parameter Bars to calculate: maximum bars to seek. Alert Option: True / False. Candle bear: color for detected bear candle. Candle bull: color for detected bull candle. Base line style: style for the base line. Base line wid
Ultimate Price Action
Indra Lukmana
Indicators
Ultimate solution on price action trade system Built Inside One Tool! Our smart algorithm tool will detect the price action pattern and alert upon potential with entry signals and exit levels including stoploss and takeprofit levels based on the time setting on each market session. This tool will also filters out market currency strength to ensure our entry are in a good currency conditions based on it's trend. Benefit You Get Easy, visual and effective price action detection. Gives you the a
Ultimate Price Action ultimate version
Indra Lukmana
Indicators
Extended VERSION Ultimate solution on price action trade system Built Inside One Tool! Our smart algorithm tool will detect the price action pattern and alert upon potential with entry signals and exit levels including stoploss and takeprofit levels based on dynamic and unique calculation. This tool will also filters out market currency strength to ensure our entry are in a good currency conditions based on it's trend. Benefit You Get Easy, visual and effective price action detection. Gives
OniGIRI Auto
Indra Lukmana
Experts
Why Selecting our product ?  Our smart system expert advisor calculates a unique range detection to select the best entry spot on the right time of any currency market you are dealing with. The algo intelligence system will detect any required calculation needed on live tick market continuously. The parameter provided gives you the flexibility and capability to explore the variability deeply on any highest potential outcome in your trading account. Strategy involved Breakout smart system. Sma
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Experts
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Indra Lukmana
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Indra Lukmana
Utilities
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Indra Lukmana
Experts
Feb 14 will be the last limit to purchase this EA for 1689 $, normal price will be 4500 $ If you are a fans of Martingale Averaging type of robot, then this robot will suit you, it has integrate the powerful entry method and smart money management system and strict account blow up protection system. it's fully automatic no need to control / interfere the robot during the trading run. Critical features Account blow-up protection. Trend following filter. Smart money management system. Emergenc
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Indra Lukmana
Experts
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Indra Lukmana
Experts
March 1st will be the last limit to rent this ea for $350 per year, NORMAL PRICE ($650/year) North West 8PRO is fully automatic trend following system, its basically designed for any pair, however you may follow our suggestion by running this bot on XAUUSD or Gold. the system uses the main trend following of the Forex market in trading, and spot the best moment to place an order. Timeframes: M30 Pair suggestion: XAUUSD (Gold) Recomended balance: $1000 Minimum balance: $250 After purchasing this
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Indra Lukmana
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Gold miner core8
Indra Lukmana
Indicators
Intro Take your trading to the next level with Core8 Ultimate , a powerful multi-feature indicator designed for precision, clarity, and disciplined risk management. Built with a Dynamic Real-Time Candle Timer (M1–H4) , Core8 keeps you aligned with market momentum across multiple timeframes. Get advanced data insights including Average Range & ATR, Previous & Current Range (OC/HL), Distance to MA Base, and POWER strength analysis —all visualized clearly with a Power Bar to support confident entr
Gold Miner one shoot
Indra Lukmana
Experts
Gold Miner One Shoot EA Trade Less. Trade Smarter. Most traders don’t lose because of bad strategy… They lose because they overtrade . Gold Miner One Shoot is built to solve that. No revenge trading. No grid. No martingale. No unnecessary exposure. Just one clean opportunity at a time. ===================== Price Scheme - Grab Fast !!! Customers # Price Value 1-10 customers 69$             11-20 customers 89$ 21-40 customers 249$ << Current 41-100 customers 499$ 101 up 1299$ ===================
GQuantum MT5 Gold
Indra Lukmana
Experts
G-Quantum MT5 – Advanced Scalping Grid Robot for XAUUSD Note: The backtesting may shows only dummy entry due to strict mql5 validaton, to request enabled backtesting, please contact me directly. ========= Live Performance NO: 235111240 Server: HFMarketsGlobal-Demo4 Pass: Invest0826$ ========= Professional Scalping Grid Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 G-Quantum MT5 is a next-generation Scalping Grid Expert Advisor specifically engineered for XAUUSD (Gold) on the M1 timeframe . Built with an in
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