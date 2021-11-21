P‌urpose: F‌or those who trade with trend line manually, this expert is suitable for you to manage your trade in easy way.

U‌sage:Draw a trend line or horizontal line, and rename it according to input parameter in example "sell" >> for more details please watch the video below.

A‌ction:ea will identify the trend line, and trade based on the selected mode (Touch/Break), ea will also set the TP/SL/Lot automatically according to input parameter, and will do trailing stops if activated.





P‌arameter use

1‌. Option True/False

Box Positioning: True to set the dashboard box on the right side, False on the left side

Trailing stop: True to turn on

Trade mode: True to trade on touch, False to trade on Breakout after one candle.

Alert mode: True to turn on, False to turn off

Shutdown the line after hit: True to turn on, False to turn off

2. Signal Identifier settings

B‌uy line name: enter the buy name and name your trend line/horiz line according to it's parameter (i.e: buy) >> Upper case/Lower case are case sensitive

Sell Line name: enter the sell name and name your trend line/horiz line according to it's parameter (i.e: sell) >> Upper case/Lower case are case sensitive.

3. Money Management settings

T‌ake profit in pip

Stop loss in pip

Maximum trade to enter

Position size (Lot)

Trailing in pip

BEP in pip

‌‌4. Common settings

M‌agic number

Slippage

Dashboard font size

5. Color settings