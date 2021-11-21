Trendline Trade Manager
- Utilities
-
Indra Lukmanahttps://www.mql5.com/en/users/indral8/seller#products
Contact me on whatshapp 6281911993088, Telegram @inLuk
- Version: 2.16
- Updated: 21 November 2021
- Activations: 5
Demo version here: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/21344
Purpose: For those who trade with trend line manually, this expert is suitable for you to manage your trade in easy way.
Usage:Draw a trend line or horizontal line, and rename it according to input parameter in example "sell" >> for more details please watch the video below.
Action:ea will identify the trend line, and trade based on the selected mode (Touch/Break), ea will also set the TP/SL/Lot automatically according to input parameter, and will do trailing stops if activated.
Parameter use
1. Option True/False
- Box Positioning: True to set the dashboard box on the right side, False on the left side
- Trailing stop: True to turn on
- Trade mode: True to trade on touch, False to trade on Breakout after one candle.
- Alert mode: True to turn on, False to turn off
- Shutdown the line after hit: True to turn on, False to turn off
2. Signal Identifier settings
- Buy line name: enter the buy name and name your trend line/horiz line according to it's parameter (i.e: buy) >> Upper case/Lower case are case sensitive
- Sell Line name: enter the sell name and name your trend line/horiz line according to it's parameter (i.e: sell) >> Upper case/Lower case are case sensitive.
3. Money Management settings
- Take profit in pip
- Stop loss in pip
- Maximum trade to enter
- Position size (Lot)
- Trailing in pip
- BEP in pip
4. Common settings
- Magic number
- Slippage
- Dashboard font size
5. Color settings
- Box color: the dashboard color
- Line color for buy: ea will change the line color named (i.e: buy) to this color
- Line color for sell: ea will change the line color named (i.e: sell) to this color
- Line color for hit buy: ea will re-color the line after hit (Mode shutdown only)
- Line color for hit sell: ea wil re-color the line after hit sell (Mode shutdown only)