Symbol Manager

5
Symbol Manager or Grid Manager, designed to group orders into one position (by Symbol or by Magic Number). This utility will be useful to multi-currency traders (many EAs), who can have multiple orders on several pairs. You will be able to see the total number of lots, the total profit, and set virtual stop loss and virtual take profit. To set a real TP (or SL), you must first set the virtual value, and then enter the command in this cell: "set". If you want to set real TP/SL for all orders at once, then enter the command: "set all" or "setall".

The Symbol Manager collects orders all together into one position. So you see not dozens of orders, but positions collected by type and pair, which you can manage. EA does not trade by itself, it only does what you tell it to do.

Parameters

Order Grouping Mode:
 by Symbol
 by Magic and Symbol
 do not group.
Order closing method — order closing modes:
    — first in first out — (FIFO) starting from the first open orders;
    — first in last out — (FILO) starting from the last open orders;
    — profitable orders first — starting with the most profitable;
    — unprofitable orders first — starting with the least profitable;
    — first the largest volumes — starting with the largest volumes;
    — first the smallest volumes — starting with the smallest volumes;
    — without sorting — don't sort;
    Do not track orders with a magic number — do not manage orders with a magic number;
    Multiplier for the Reverse — multiplication factor for position reversal;
    Confirmation request when click to close or reverse order — ask for confirmation when closing or reversing positions;
    Show arrows on the chart when closing and opening orders — display trade arrows on the chart;
    Pause for Swap, from (broker time) — the beginning of a pause in the work of EA;
    Pause for Swap, to (broker time) — the end of a pause in the work of EA.
    Sort lines by:
     Symbol
     Price
     Type
     Lot
     Positions counter
     Magic Number
     do not sort
    Clear TP/SL values on EA startup.
    Magic for Reverse (-1 is the same as the original).
      Panel setup:
      Position on chart — the angle of the panel on the chart;
      X offset (pix) — shift the panel along the X axis;
      Y offset (pix) — shift the panel along the Y axis;
      Maximum number of rows in the table — the number of rows in the window;
      Update orders every X seconds —  update period for all pairs and timeframes;
      Open the pair in a new window — open a symbol in a new chart window by clicking.
      Chart template — the name of the template for the chart, if the chart opens in a new window.
      Font name.
      Font size.
        Notification setup:
        Pop up alert.
        Push notifications.
        E-mail notifications.
        Sound alert.
          Columns in the table:
          Average Price — show average price column;
          Positions counter — how many positions are combined in a line;
          Lots — show lots column;
          Profit in money — show profit column in deposit currency;
          Profit in percentage (from acc. balance or specified amount) — show profit column as a percentage. The percentage is calculated either from the account balance or from a given amount;
          Profit in points — show profit column in points;
          TP points — show take profit column in points;
          SL points — show stoploss column in points;
          TP price — show take profit column in prices;
          TP cash — show the take profit column in money;
          SL price — show stoploss column in prices;
          SL cash — show stoploss column in money.
          Magic Number for orders.
          Specified amount for 'Profit in percentage' (0=acc. balance) — amount for calculating the percentage, for the column "Profit in percentage".

          Colours (None=default) — here you can change the panel colors. The clrNONE color means use the default color.
          Invert the color scheme (white to black, black to white) — inverting the color scheme, black color turns to white and white to black.
          Reviews 5
          GoodMorningg
          535
          GoodMorningg 2021.12.16 18:40 
           

          Очень хороший помощник в торговле. Лучшая поддержка от автора! 5 звезд

          Jia Bin Zheng
          311
          Jia Bin Zheng 2021.12.15 00:36 
           

          I like the author's products very much, but the only small feature I want to add is the sorting of the table columns, otherwise the sorting order is very messy when selecting "do not group".

          Max
          1654
          Max 2021.09.17 18:18 
           

          very good, perfect really, so useful, setting tp/sl function is so great and works perfect, text size can be changed to suit

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          GoodMorningg
          535
          GoodMorningg 2021.12.16 18:40 
           

          Очень хороший помощник в торговле. Лучшая поддержка от автора! 5 звезд

          Jia Bin Zheng
          311
          Jia Bin Zheng 2021.12.15 00:36 
           

          I like the author's products very much, but the only small feature I want to add is the sorting of the table columns, otherwise the sorting order is very messy when selecting "do not group".

          Taras Slobodyanik
          98351
          Reply from developer Taras Slobodyanik 2021.12.16 11:39
          Added the "Sort symbols alphabetically" parameter.
          Max
          1654
          Max 2021.09.17 18:18 
           

          very good, perfect really, so useful, setting tp/sl function is so great and works perfect, text size can be changed to suit

          Taras Slobodyanik
          98351
          Reply from developer Taras Slobodyanik 2021.09.17 18:24
          You can change the 'Font size' and the whole panel will become larger.
          Hisayoshi Muramatsu
          569
          Hisayoshi Muramatsu 2020.08.20 11:41 
           

          User didn't leave any comment to the rating

          jcnovoa21
          992
          jcnovoa21 2020.06.07 01:23 
           

          I like it! Its pretty usefull and it helps to use better your space when trading while seeing all the information. The programmer is very kind! I asked for some modifications to the code and he did it quite soon. I really like this tool!

          Reply to review