Exp5 The xCustomEA for MT5

4.27

The xCustomEA for MetaTrader 5 — Universal Trading Expert Advisor for Custom Indicators

Turn almost any custom indicator into a fully automated trading workflow. The xCustomEA for MetaTrader 5 is a universal Expert Advisor designed to read signals from your custom indicators and execute trades based on the logic you define.

You only need to specify the indicator name, signal buffers, and core parameters. The EA then uses this data to automate execution, trade management, and signal handling. It is a practical solution for traders and developers who want a flexible trading engine for custom indicator strategies without building a new robot from scratch for every idea.

The xCustomEA is more than a signal bridge. It combines custom-indicator integration with the advanced trading framework of The X product line, giving you a complete environment for entries, exits, filters, protection, and position management.

The xCustomEA version for MetaTrader 4 | Complete Instructions + DEMO + PDF | Settings and Input Parameters | Example Strategy with PIPFINITE TREND PRO | The X — Universal EA

What The xCustomEA Is Built For

This Expert Advisor is designed for traders who want to connect their own indicator logic to automated execution and use a ready-made infrastructure for entries, exits, filters, and trade management in MetaTrader 5.

  • custom indicator integration for entry and exit signals
  • BUY and SELL signal buffer support without coding a new EA for every strategy
  • direct work with arrow-based indicators and custom signal models
  • access to the extended trading architecture of The X, including advanced logic and large configuration depth

Why Traders Choose The xCustomEA

  • universal execution engine for MetaTrader 5
  • support for external custom indicators from terminal folders, the internet, and the MQL5 Market
  • ability to build your own trading systems around indicator signals
  • separate programmable logic for open, close, filter, Stop Loss, and Take Profit
  • more than 20 built-in strategies inherited from The X EA
  • full access to the broader The X trading framework with more than 200 settings

The xCustomEA is based on The X — Universal EA, which means you are not just connecting signals to execution. You are working inside a mature trading framework built for flexible strategy automation.

How The xCustomEA Differs from The X

The xCustomEA inherits the broader functional base of The X, but adds the most important extension: support for custom indicators and the ability to build your own trading strategy around their signals.

That makes The xCustomEA especially valuable for traders who want to automate non-standard indicators while keeping access to a powerful and proven execution framework.

Supported Working Modes

xCustomEA — a mode designed to work with our own indicator format, where you personally define and program your strategy logic.

xArrow — a direct mode for working with arrow-based custom indicators that provide BUY and SELL signals through indicator buffers.

Main Settings

The xCustomEA allows you to connect custom signal sources and combine them with advanced trade-management logic. The most important parameters can be grouped as follows:

Indicator connection: custom indicator name, signal type, timeframe, and external indicator inputs.

Signal and bar control: signal bar selection, closed-bar or current-bar reading, and BUY / SELL buffer assignment.

Trading and management logic: filters, exit signals, Stop Loss, Take Profit, and all additional trade-management features inherited from The X.

Advanced framework: more than 200 settings shared with The X, allowing you to adapt the trading engine to a wide range of strategy models.

Core Parameters for Custom Indicator Integration

  • SignalNameIndicator — the name of the custom indicator that provides the main entry signals
  • SignalTypeIndicator — the signal indicator type
  • TF_IndSigToTrade1 — timeframe for the main indicator
  • OWNSIGNAL_shift — the bar number used for reading the signal
  • SignalBuferforBUY and SignalBuferforSELL — BUY and SELL signal buffer numbers
  • SIGNALStrategyInputs — external custom indicator parameters written in one string, separated by commas

How to Launch Without Additional Programming

  1. Set the custom indicator name in SignalNameIndicator
  2. If the indicator was installed from the MQL5 Market, use the path format Market\\IndicatorName
  3. Set SignalTypeIndicator = xArrow
  4. Enter the BUY signal buffer number in SignalBuferforBUY
  5. Enter the SELL signal buffer number in SignalBuferforSELL

In this mode, you can connect a ready-made arrow indicator and use it for automated execution without separately programming the Expert Advisor itself.

Important: by default, The xCustomEA does not contain a built-in entry strategy and cannot open trades on its own. To start trading, you must connect a signal indicator or configure the required strategy logic.

Practical Use Cases

The xCustomEA is suitable for building semi-automatic and fully automatic systems around custom indicators in MetaTrader 5. It is a strong tool for traders who test new ideas, develop proprietary signal modules, or want to turn an indicator-based concept into a complete trading Expert Advisor.

Instead of ordering or coding a new robot for every new strategy idea, you get a reusable trading platform that can work with different indicators and different signal models.

Tags: The xCustomEA, xCustomEA, MetaTrader 5, MT5 Expert Advisor, custom indicator EA, arrow indicator, automated trading, indicator-based trading, The X, Expforex, Vladon

Reviews 11
189114nickynomates
1095
189114nickynomates 2020.11.26 03:06 
 

This has opened up a whole new world to my trading. The concept is pure brilliant. The forums very informative and you always get help to questions detailed in the correct way. The biggest gain I have received is widening my understanding of the scope that can be achieved in cleaver trading with this ea. Keep up the good work.

Sammy Boy
1352
Sammy Boy 2020.10.28 12:00 
 

Excellent EA. Vladislav has put in great effort to come up with such sophisticated EA

Franco Alves
183
Franco Alves 2020.07.08 20:09 
 

Very good!!

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MasterXXL
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MasterXXL 2024.01.30 14:13 
 

Примерно полгода назад купил этот советник. До этого в демо-режиме, наверное, год пробовал подобрать хоть какую-то нормальную стратегию на основе внешних индикаторов, так ничего и не смог подобрать. Решил потом, что надо изучить гораздо больше индикаторов с разных ресурсов, по-любому что-нибудь найдётся. Это именно тестирование в советнике, индикаторы изучаю уже несколько лет, ведь в этом и суть развития. Сейчас склоняюсь к тому выводу, что действительно это бесполезный советник. На основе тестов выяснил, что у него плохо работает функция трейлинг-стопа на пробой уровня, при обратном ходе цены сделка не закрывается. Что-то там и чудеса с функцией "Breakout": ставишь любой знак в одно поле, - сделки рубятся в ту же секунду. Зачем? Заполняешь другое поле, - всё нормально, да только трейлинг-стопа нет. Также этот советник читает сигналы только с активных буферов, или как там всё это называется, в общем, на самом деле все крутые индикаторы, которые мне интересны, имеют "empty buffers", но советник читать их не способен. Странно работает параметр получения сигнала с заданного бара в первом блоке "Open": сигнал не получается, например, с 20-го бара, а просто повторяется 20 баров подряд. Функция фильтра для "Open" вообще не имеет значения в таком виде. Что за бред, в чём смысл совпадения пуля в пулю двух сигналов? Такое вообще, судя по тестам советника, случается раз в 20 лет. Как сделать фильтр в течение одного цвета из двух, например, для SuperTrend и одного сигнала Parabolic Arrows в пределах этого цвета? Никак. Да и сигналы советник обрабатывает не точно: в режиме по изменению цвета уже условно два бара назад цвет был изменён, но советник продолжает давать прежние, либо даёт сигналы в разнобой, что также происходит и при режиме для arrows буферов. В общем, пока не могу поставить вообще никакой положительной оценки, ведь советник глючный и не оправдывает ожидания. По сути у него два больших недостатка: 1. Блоков "Open" должно быть не меньше семи (Хотя бы. Нормальная стратегия вообще требует не меньше 15). Блоки "Close" в таком же количестве должны закрывать сделки по каждому из "Open" соответственно (первый против первого, второй против второго и т.д.)+на выбор (третий закрывает первый, а седьмой закрывает пятый, и т.д.)+общее закрытие всех сразу. Зачем столько? Да, действительно, ну, а зачем существует, к примеру, индикатор autofibo или fibos, где буфер на каждый уровень? Зачем мне такой советник, который не способен с ними работать? Так что какие-либо отговорки на этот счёт не имеют значения, так как я лично добавлял на график и 20 индикаторов, в каждом из которых активных буферов было от 2 до 13. И весь этот массив прекрасно работал без тупняков. 2. Советник должен уметь читать empty buffers. Иначе смысла в нём нет.

Ответ на комментарий разработчика.

Я без понятия, что такое empty buffer, и как он работает. Это не мои проблемы, а Ваши, если Вы являйтесь программистом. И я не все 8 лет должен был заниматься тестами Вашего советника, у меня и своих дел достаточно, у меня юридическое образование, этими тестами должны были заниматься Вы. Знайте, как я изучаю рынок, индикаторы, советники? Беру базу индикаторов, например, https://abysse.co.jp/mt5-e/ (я, пожалуй, уже дюжину знаю таких ресурсов), выкачиваю её к себе и начинаю перебирать индикаторы от "A" до "Z". откладывая самые верные. Так как же Вы тестировали свой продукт перед тем, как его выложить, если 99% индикаторов, которые визуально на графике показывают правильно, Ваш советник читает не верно, даёт сигналы в разнобой? Сколько лет опыта надо набраться обычному пользователю, чтобы определить, для новичка этот советник или для профи? Я не вижу в рекламном описании таких слов, дескать, будьте готовы, что советник только для профи, и вообще предназначен только для тестов, возможно бесконечных, а с прибылью придётся повременить. В течение нескольких лет Вы никоим образом не улучшайте именно логику получения сигналов, не можете сделать нормальный фильтр, да, блин, только этот один параметр уже подстраховывает главный сигнал, ведь суть вопроса только в том, чтобы совместить волновые индикаторы с точечными. Вы в своих ответах в каких-то непонятных обсуждениях про "дважды два равно четыре" не говорите ни это, ни то, что система защиты рынка переворачивает сигналы, пытаясь обмануть индикаторы и советники, именно поэтому 95% всего, что вообще имеется на Маркете и во Фрилансе на самом деле не работает. Просто это такая хитрость: пока там покупатели додумаются что к чему, подумаешь, кучу времени потеряют, пока поймут, как советник выдаёт сигналы во флэте, и что творится, когда начинается долгий тренд типа того, что был с 12.10.2023 на биткоине на взлёте условно с 26000-36000. Сколько графиков одного инструмента мне надо открыть с каждым Вашим советником, чтобы подстраховать и отделить один глючный сигнал от другого? Сколько денег надо потерять? Мне не 200$ жалко, а потраченного времени. А по цене, так есть и у другого разработчика аналогичный продукт UniversalEaMT5 за 50$ , и вообще бесплатный Hyper Trader, в котором можно присоединить пять внешних индикаторов. Тем не менее я выбрал Ваш продукт. И что я вижу на протяжении нескольких лет? Проверенные десятилетиями функции? Исправленные баги? Ну конечно, очень смешно. У Вас даже встроенные индикаторы нормально не работают. Что там с уровнями MACD на старших таймфреймах? Ставлю 100,-100 на H1, там одна сделка в месяц, хотя цена уже устала эти уровни пересекать. Как дела с Fractals? Не смотря на появление стрелок, сделки открываются в произвольном порядке кучками без всякой логики. Zig Zag как не работал два года назад, так и не работает, сделки не открываются. И зачем нужен Bar BEAR/BULL, если всё равно сделки открываются хаотично и наоборот как на бычьих, так и на медвежьих свечах? Список багов не полный, есть и другие. Где обсуждения, где решение вопросов? Я не знаю, Вы ли реальный автор этого советника, но то, что советник не тестируется на пригодность, это факт. Пока что я не знаю, для чего этот советник, получается, что только для тестов, для торговли и получения прибыли он не годится. По крайней мере, до тех пор, пока не появятся несколько блоков "Open" и "Close"+нормальные фильтры для них же.

Vladislav Andruschenko
311764
Reply from developer Vladislav Andruschenko 2024.01.30 14:33
Спасибо за подробный отзыв. Чтобы выяснить причину ошибки, ее нужно озвучить и обсудить с автором программы. К сожалению, от вас не было ни одного сообщения в разделе обсуждения! Этот советник не для новчиков. Покупая его, вы 100 % знали, с чем будете работать. Поэтому эти слова звучат странно. По логике, можно понять, что пустой буфер - это пустое значение. Что именно советник должен оттуда читать? Серьезные индикаторы сделаны для того, чтобы советник не смог прочитать его буферы. Каждая функция проверена не годами, а десятилетием! Бывают ошибки, баги, новые фишки терминала. Но каждая функция обкатана на рельных графиках. И если обнаруживается баг - его сразу же исправляют. От вас не было никаких багрепортов. Если вам нужен советник по вашей стратегии - добро пожаловать в фриланс. я лишь предоставил инструмент для работу по индикатором без знания программирования. Все остальное я озвучил в видео. Стоимость советника с таким набором функций и так далее.
Тоесть, судя по вашему опыту (почти 8 лет) вы должны понимать что такое советник и как он работает. но пишите отзыв и рецензию, как будьто вы знакомы с терминалом года два максимум. я никогда не отказываюсь помочь в разных вопросах. перечитал сообщения, нет от вас никаких вопросов, сообщений и так далее. например, трейлингстоп. Трейлингстоп - это модификация стоплосс уровня. вы же понимаете что уровень стоплосса пробивается не советником а ценой? которую дает брокер?
Т.е. вы же понимаете, что если ваша сделка не закрылась по столплоссу то это вопрос к брокеру а не к советнику? И заметьте, вы тетсировали индикаторы целый год, с помощью моего советника xCustomEA. Без моего советника , у вас не было бы возможности тестировать индикаторы, на каждый индикатор нужно было бы обращаться в фриланс.
Al Bundy
408
Al Bundy 2021.08.14 09:26 
 

Update 3.4.2022

Zero stars

Complete useless EA...

Meanwhile I programmed my own EA and so I know, how easy my suggestions could have been implemented.

The indicators are worthless, because no good parameters to set. Some are buggy.

Even a single moving average trend filter is not possible to set.

Update 18.11.2021

Issue 7 solved. Stars upgraded.

My wish for hedging same pair in direction of trend is also obsolete. I studied the mathematical theory and it can gain nothing.

(+1 -1 = 0)

(+1 -1.1 = -0.1) == (+0 -0.1 = -0.1) but additional spread,slip,commission, lower equity, margin.

This understanding has burst my illusion...

=======================================================================

Update

17.11.2021

*----

Not one single issue is solved so long - very bad support. Mainly Gold for 10.000 sells - I'm so proud of you - this should only given for 10.000 succesful traders or solutions...

Meanwhile my real account is 25% in draw down, because this expert has only very risky averaging martingale against the trend. EA can nothing do to solve this big issue! I have to solve it with another EA or manually. Shame it!

Till there is no function for opening a position with the trend when reaching stop loss (instead of closing position), this EA is NOT to recommend.

For instance ADX is not usable for me without two additional fields: 1. Time frame (I want to filter with W1) 2. ADX minimum level. The standard (25) is not good.

Many thanks for your advise to use strategy tester with cloud network (in your manuals and web page of your expert advisor). There is no negative balance protection and this is not communicated. So my test run 45 minutes and I'm billed with $812,-

I would like this advisor, but all these issues reduces my score again. Maybe eventually I get support or this EA will be better, than I think of better rating again.

I'm tired to read always why something doesn't work.

Best regards

==========================================================================================================

Update 14. Oct 2021

***--

Next star is gone, because an EA without a good indicator is useless... It seems, that many functions are not possible to function if one uses a custom indicator with this EA. See following issue number 7.

Since it is not possible to optimize parameters (see 16) and others are too complex, it lacks of at least four major functions.

So it seems better to use an EA with integrated indicator signals.

==========================================================

14.10.2021

Addition to issue 6. Sometimes the calculated values of my indicator are changed or not used. My indicator delivers stop loss. I check stop level but nonetheless xCustom uses SL=0 !!!!! This is a NO GO!

Journal: 2021.10.14 22:01:12.612 2021.09.20 21:24:03 OPEN DEAL sy=EURUSD op=1 ll=0.16 sl=-1 tp=-1

But I have set an Indicator and a buffer number for stop loss!

Issue 18. In strategy tester virtual stop loss doesn't work!

====================================================================================================================

7.10.2021

BUMP - When are you willing to answer all my questions? Seems as there is no support...

====================================================================================================================

2021-09-27

****-

Meanwhile there are several inconsistencies, which I recognized.

It is possible, that the causes are elsewhere, but so long I can't find out.

5. I have written an indicator with arrow buffers, but not all arrows are caught - what can be wrong? (Some can bet got with OWNSIGNAL_shift=0!)

6. I deliver SL and TP, but they are sometimes not set. I have included spread and corrected the values against stoplevel. In journal there is no error.

7. With another indicator I use iCustom with a second indicator to convert non-arrow buffers to arrow buffers.

My indicator receives the signal at bar 1. The bar number to receive the signal in xCustomEA can't be lower than 2 to get the signals - is this a fact? If so, double indis are not usable.

8. Some times there are errors related to the parameter without error number and metatrader freezes. They are gone if SignalStrategyInputs="".

9. in Strategy Tester visual mode it trades normal, in non visual I get a flat line. How comes?

10. If I set OnTester_custom_max = STAT_PROFIT_TRADES_PERCENT I always get 0.

11. I want to filter trades with FilterTypeIndicator = "Moving Average".

If SMA200 goes up it should allow buy, if it goes down it should allow sell. Other should be prohibited.

How can I do this?

12. I want the simplest setup: Indicator with up/down arrows, SL=50, TP=50, no other confounding factors. I couldn't find out since 3 months! Is this not possible? That just can't be true!

13. Documentation lacks at a few places - TrailingStart, standard indicators.

14. I can't find out how to set parameters so, that trailing starts at 0. It is too complex for me to understand MovingInWLUse + LevelWLoss + LevelProfit + TrailingStart + TrailingStep.

There should be a few examples in documentation for different usage.

I need 3 cases: Trailing starts at SL, Trailing starts at 0, Trailing starts at 50. Rest is ballasted.

15. I need a solution for stopping multiple consecutive stop losses like written before (2021-09-20)!

16. It is awfully well to make fields for parameters and to optimize them. I have written an EA with 60 int, 60 double and 60 bool parameters, which are compound to 60 and delivered to iCustom. They can be optimized.

After 3 months 12 hours per day 7 times the week learning trading, learning MQL5, coding, testing, trying, I have no satisfying combination from bought or self made indicators with xCustomEA.

Either no/poor profits or large draw downs. Maybe this is forex...

====================================================================================================================

*****

Very best EA on market. With new update, you are topping yourself :-)) ! Congratulations! I am very ambitious, but it's so rich with features for grid, averaging, ... I can only be satisfied. Technically I just have one wish: one (or a few) of parameters for custom indicators in separate fields, for iterations of strategy tester. (1. Field for custom indicator, 2. Replaces {with comma separated} custom parameter x) If I will be unsuccessful in trading, it is certainly not due to this advisor!

Al Bundy

==================================================

2021.09.20 00:10 #237 DE - copy from comments

***--

Hi, after heavy strategy testing I have a few wishes:

1. Your EA has "Open Opposite Position After Stop Loss" - I'm missing "Open Opposite Position After Close Pos If Change".

2. I can't get rid of cascades of Stop Loss losses (eg.: March 2020, Feb 2021, July 2021 , which egalize all previous profits.

So I wish "Minutes Pause from Trading After (multiple/heavy) Stop Loss", to wait till the time of worst trading is over.

3. Withdrawal in tester: starting balance 1000. If balance greater than 1100 withdraw to 1000. I think this is how many trader are doing.

4. Don't trade during important news.

I hope you can see the importance of these enhancements.

Many thanks in advance

BUMP, because of long time no response!

Vladislav Andruschenko
311764
Reply from developer Vladislav Andruschenko 2021.11.18 15:38
Hello, thank you. Unfortunately this is not possible. Optimization of indicator parameters in the Expert Advisor is not available. Because the advisor does not initially know the number and type of parameters. Parameters are filled in as a string and passed as variables to the indicator. there are many nuances here. You're lying! I answer every question you have. First, you gave me 5, then you started to lower the grade for not answering you, but this is not true! I answer every question you have!
https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/32116#!tab=comments&page=13&comment=25238753 next Answer: https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/32116#!tab=comments&page=14&comment=25950119 next answer: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/32116#!tab=comments&page=13&comment=25822275
189114nickynomates
1095
189114nickynomates 2020.11.26 03:06 
 

This has opened up a whole new world to my trading. The concept is pure brilliant. The forums very informative and you always get help to questions detailed in the correct way. The biggest gain I have received is widening my understanding of the scope that can be achieved in cleaver trading with this ea. Keep up the good work.

Sammy Boy
1352
Sammy Boy 2020.10.28 12:00 
 

Excellent EA. Vladislav has put in great effort to come up with such sophisticated EA

Vladislav Andruschenko
311764
Reply from developer Vladislav Andruschenko 2020.10.29 07:22
Thank you
Franco Alves
183
Franco Alves 2020.07.08 20:09 
 

Very good!!

Vladislav Andruschenko
311764
Reply from developer Vladislav Andruschenko 2020.10.16 18:29
Thank you
Valter Oliveira
1736
Valter Oliveira 2020.06.01 01:09 
 

Excellent product for implementing Expert Advisors (EA) using existing indicators in the MQL5 market. I thank the developer for making this tool available to us.

Vladislav Andruschenko
311764
Reply from developer Vladislav Andruschenko 2020.10.29 07:22
Thank you
Vasil lupanov
730
Vasil lupanov 2020.01.16 19:45 
 

Friends, don't bother looking for experts and utilities. Look for Vladislav !!!! He has everything! Five gold stars for his products and 10 stars for him !!!

Victor Volovin
382
Victor Volovin 2019.12.23 11:52 
 

Советник с неограниченными возможностями.

Atila R Akdeniz
515
Atila R Akdeniz 2018.12.28 10:01 
 

I just bought the EA. I have been using The X Universal for a long time now, with great results.

This EA does everything TheX Universal does and much more, including integration of other EA's and signals and independent strategies etc.

I guess there will be a little bit of a learning curve to understand its full functionality and use it to its full power.

5 stars for such an innovative product from a great designer.

talha8877
305
talha8877 2018.12.16 18:49 
 

I was using The X Universal EA and it was great, but it was missing the ability to add custom indicators.

Now the Author created this expert and it's possible to add those custom indicators or other Experts for signal triggers.

It requires a bit more effort to learn how to integrate those additional functions but thankfully the author has very detailed documentation about the EA.

mckingwo
175
mckingwo 2018.11.27 09:31 
 

This Ea is good !

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