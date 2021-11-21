Great for scalper/intraday weapon for your ease daily trading.

Scalper weapon will suit's you for any trading condition, whether it's intraday / scalper this tool is important for you which providing the missing function on the native MT4 platform.

You have to check Allow Auto Trading by pressing Ctrl+O, going to Expert Advisors tab, and checking "Allow automated trading". also to ensure the "auto trading" is green.





Input Parameters

_MINIMIZED_AT_START: to chose whether the panel is minimized or shows at start

to chose whether the panel is minimized or shows at start _CAPTURE_WIDTH: the screenshoot width

the screenshoot width _CAPTURE_HEIGHT: the screenshoot height





Main features

Direct buy

Direct sell

Pending Buy (Limit/Stop) >>> by pip or price

Pending Sell (Limit/Stop) >>> by pip or price

Setup Takeprofit point and/or Stop Loss point

Setup a price for pending orders

Setup the breakeven stop loss to the plus direction (in pips)

Close only Buy

Close only Sell

Close all orders or all current symbol only.

Trapping button

Martiangle

Averaging

Log history line.

NEW Feature: SCREENSHOT to capture your chart located at >> "../Mql/files/journal"