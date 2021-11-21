Scalper Weapon
- Utilities
-
Indra Lukmanahttps://www.mql5.com/en/users/indral8/seller#products
Contact me on whatshapp 6281911993088, Telegram @inLuk
- Version: 1.54
- Updated: 21 November 2021
- Activations: 5
Great for scalper/intraday weapon for your ease daily trading.
Scalper weapon will suit's you for any trading condition, whether it's intraday / scalper this tool is important for you which providing the missing function on the native MT4 platform.
You have to check Allow Auto Trading by pressing Ctrl+O, going to Expert Advisors tab, and checking "Allow automated trading". also to ensure the "auto trading" is green.
Input Parameters
- _MINIMIZED_AT_START: to chose whether the panel is minimized or shows at start
- _CAPTURE_WIDTH: the screenshoot width
- _CAPTURE_HEIGHT: the screenshoot height
Main features
- Direct buy
- Direct sell
- Pending Buy (Limit/Stop) >>> by pip or price
- Pending Sell (Limit/Stop) >>> by pip or price
- Setup Takeprofit point and/or Stop Loss point
- Setup a price for pending orders
- Setup the breakeven stop loss to the plus direction (in pips)
- Close only Buy
- Close only Sell
- Close all orders or all current symbol only.
- Trapping button
- Martiangle
- Averaging
- Log history line.
NEW Feature: SCREENSHOT to capture your chart located at >> "../Mql/files/journal"