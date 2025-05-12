EasyInsight AIO MT4

4

EASY Insight AIO – All-In-One Power for AI-Driven Trading

Want to skip the setup and start scanning the entire market – Forex, Gold, Crypto, Indices, and even Stocks – in seconds?

EASY Insight AIO is the complete plug-and-play solution for AI-powered trade analysis. It includes all core Stein Investments indicators built-in and automatically exports clean, structured CSV files – perfect for backtesting, AI prompts, and live market decision-making. No need to install or configure indicators manually. EASY Insight AIO gives you full-market visibility with zero chart overlays. Just data. Just results.

Easy Insight FAQ - First Use Guide - Demo Package - YouTube Playlist

Christmas Special – Save $80 and get EasyInsight AIO for just $160 instead of $240!

Already a customer? -> Just send me a quick message to get access to our private customer group.

1. What Makes EASY Insight AIO Unique

All-Inclusive Setup
• Comes preloaded with FX Power, FX Volume, FX Dynamic, FX Levels, and IX Power – no separate licenses required.

Multi-Asset Auto-Detection
• Seamlessly covers Forex, Metals, Cryptocurrencies, Indices, and Shares (via manual symbol entry).

Minimal Setup Required
• No indicator configuration needed. Only install SI Connect to receive live volume data.

AI-Optimized Output
• Pre-built AI prompts included. Compatible with ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini, Perplexity, and more.

Standard Indicator Support
• Also includes 8 fully configurable standard indicators: ADX, Bollinger Bands, CCI, Ichimoku, MA, MACD, RSI, and Stochastic.

2. Designed for Maximum Convenience

No licenses, no manual indicator setup – EASY Insight AIO works out of the box. Just install SI Connect once to access live FX Volume data, and you're good to go.

Drop it on a chart, select what you want to export, and start analyzing with your favorite AI models.

3. Export Engine with Time Lapse

• Every 1 minute, EASY Insight AIO updates a CSV snapshot of all symbols – 28 Forex, Gold, Cryptos, Indices, and more.

Time Lapse Export: Archive snapshots every 15 minutes (or custom interval) for market evolution and backtesting.

Smart Cleanup: Auto-deletes old files to keep your terminal organized.

4. All-in-One Data Structure

• Currency strength (FX Power)

• Sentiment and volume shift (FX Volume)

• Volatility (FX Dynamic)

• Support/resistance (FX Levels)

• Symbol strength (IX Power)

• OHLC, bid/ask, spread

• 8 standard indicators (fully configurable and always included)

5. Your AI Trading Assistant

Each CSV is paired with an AI prompt tailored to the enabled indicators, asking for direction, entry, SL/TP and logic – ready to use with any AI model.

6. Powerful in Practice

Users report profitable trades from day one – especially in crypto, indices, and gold. Some even combine multiple AI models for maximum confirmation.

7. Recap – Why EASY Insight AIO?

• Preloaded with all Stein Investments core indicators
• Includes 8 standard indicators – no external setup
• Only SI Connect required for live volume data
• One-click full-market export across all asset classes
• Built-in time lapse + smart prompt generator
• Join a results-driven trading community (drop me a line for an invitation)

Ready to Trade Smarter?

Get EASY Insight AIO today and experience truly automated, AI-powered market intelligence.

Reviews 2
Kabelo
121
Kabelo 2025.12.03 16:16 
 

Amazing toolset. Using FX Power together with EasyInsight AIO and AI analysis has given me clear, straightforward trade setups every day, with defined SL, TP and RRR, and the consistency is showing in my results.​ Today, 03 Dec 2025, I captured over 100 pips on GBPJPY using this workflow and could follow the plan with confidence from entry to exit.​ Huge thanks for these powerful tools – FX Power for precise currency strength and EasyInsight AIO for fast, AI-ready market insight have genuinely transformed my trading process

More from author
EasyInsight AIO MT5
Alain Verleyen
4.91 (11)
Utilities
EASY Insight AIO – All-In-One Power for AI-Driven Trading Want to skip the setup and start scanning the entire market – Forex, Gold, Crypto, Indices, and even Stocks – in seconds? EASY Insight AIO is the complete plug-and-play solution for AI-powered trade analysis. It includes all core Stein Investments indicators built-in and automatically exports clean, structured CSV files – perfect for backtesting, AI prompts, and live market decision-making. No need to install or configure indicators manu
EasyTrade MT5
Alain Verleyen
5 (2)
Utilities
Easy Trade – Smart, Simple, Powerful Trade Management Easy Trade is the all-in-one trade management solution for MetaTrader users who want to keep risk under control and execution ultra-smooth. Designed from scratch with trader feedback in mind, Easy Trade makes it easy to execute, monitor, and manage trades across multiple symbols – without overcomplicating your workflow. Whether you're scalping manually or managing a small portfolio of setups, Easy Trade keeps your focus where it belongs: on
EasyTrade MT4
Alain Verleyen
5 (1)
Utilities
Easy Trade – Smart, Simple, Powerful Trade Management Easy Trade is the all-in-one trade management solution for MetaTrader users who want to keep risk under control and execution ultra-smooth. Designed from scratch with trader feedback in mind, Easy Trade makes it easy to execute, monitor, and manage trades across multiple symbols – without overcomplicating your workflow. Whether you're scalping manually or managing a small portfolio of setups, Easy Trade keeps your focus where it belongs: on
EasyInsight MT5
Alain Verleyen
5 (7)
Utilities
EASY Insight – Smarter Trading Starts Here What if you could scan the entire market – Forex, Gold, Crypto, Indices, and even Stocks – in seconds, with no manual chart screening at all? EASY Insight is your all-in-one export engine for AI-powered trade analysis. It gathers data from the most relevant indicators – including both 8 standard indicators and, if installed, your licensed Stein Investments tools – and transforms it into a clean, structured CSV format that’s perfect for backtesting, AI
MT4 History Loader
Alain Verleyen
5 (5)
Utilities
This utility EA is intended to download all historical data from your broker at once. Once dropped on a chart (it can be any chart), you will chose the symbols and timeframes to process in the inputs. Then all is automated. It can takes some time and what is done will be display on the Experts log. Of course it can only download data really available on the broker server. The process is depending of the MT4 "Charts" settings "Max bars in History" and "Max bars in Chart", if you want to be sure t
FREE
MT5 Monitoring Heartbeat
Alain Verleyen
5 (1)
Utilities
Most of us use a VPS to run our trading EA's 24/7, but how to monitor if these terminals are up and running? What if they crash, or shut-down due to an update? How do I get notified about that? That's where our Heartbeat Monitoring comes into play. It provides you a 24/7 monitoring for all your terminals & VPS. So, what do we need for that? 1. A free-of-charge user account at Cronitor , a professional monitoring service. 2. This tool running on a chart on your VPS. In case of MT5 or connec
Heatmap 104
Alain Verleyen
Indicators
The Heatmap indicator This Heatmap indicator allows you to display a "heatmap" of all symbols selected in the Market Watch. In this version it shows the percent price change in relation to the last daily close , what can give a quick overview of the market. This is a tool to help traders identify how strong is a currency in relation to all other pairs. This is a visual tool, and cannot be used inside Expert Advisors. In this sense, it's more a tool for discretionary traders, instead of automated
MT4 Monitoring Heartbeat
Alain Verleyen
Utilities
Most of us use a VPS to run our trading EA's 24/7, but how to monitor if these terminals are up and running? What if they crash, or shut-down due to an update? How do I get notified about that? That's where our Heartbeat Monitoring comes into play. It provides you a 24/7 monitoring for all your terminals & VPS. So, what do we need for that? 1. A free-of-charge user account at Cronitor , a professional monitoring service. 2. This tool running on a chart on your VPS. In case of MT5 or connec
EasyInsight MT4
Alain Verleyen
5 (1)
Utilities
EASY Insight – Smarter Trading Starts Here What if you could scan the entire market – Forex, Gold, Crypto, Indices, and even Stocks – in seconds, with no manual chart screening at all? EASY Insight is your all-in-one export engine for AI-powered trade analysis. It gathers data from the most relevant indicators – including both 8 standard indicators and, if installed, your licensed Stein Investments tools – and transforms it into a clean, structured CSV format that’s perfect for backtesting, AI
Heatmap 105
Alain Verleyen
5 (2)
Indicators
The Heatmap Indicator This Heatmap indicator allows you to display a "heatmap" of all symbols selected in the Market Watch. In this version it shows the  percent price change in relation to the last daily close , what can give a quick overview of the market. This is a tool to help traders identify how strong is a currency in relation to all other pairs. This is a visual tool, and cannot be used inside Expert Advisors. In this sense, it's more a tool for discretionary traders, instead of automate
Filter:
Kabelo
121
Kabelo 2025.12.03 16:16 
 

Amazing toolset. Using FX Power together with EasyInsight AIO and AI analysis has given me clear, straightforward trade setups every day, with defined SL, TP and RRR, and the consistency is showing in my results.​ Today, 03 Dec 2025, I captured over 100 pips on GBPJPY using this workflow and could follow the plan with confidence from entry to exit.​ Huge thanks for these powerful tools – FX Power for precise currency strength and EasyInsight AIO for fast, AI-ready market insight have genuinely transformed my trading process

Alain Verleyen
52684
Reply from developer Alain Verleyen 2025.12.03 16:40
Thank you so much for this fantastic review.
It’s great to hear how well the FX Power + EasyInsight AIO workflow is performing for you and that it gives you the structure and confidence to execute your trades with clarity. Capturing over 100 pips from a clean, AI-supported plan is exactly how these tools are meant to be used. I’m really glad to see them transform your process in such a positive way.
Wishing you continued consistency and strong results. 🙏🙂
cvdestyfx
2843
cvdestyfx 2025.06.20 12:48 
 

I have to give my honest opinion on this product. Support is good. But unfortunately, it does not appear to be a reliable strategy. I caution anyone who might be considering purchasing this to keep in mind there are no refunds.

Note: I will continue to try to find a way to make this work, and if things change, then I will change this review. But at this time, I am disappointed with the results.

Alain Verleyen
52684
Reply from developer Alain Verleyen 2025.06.20 13:27
Thank you for your honest review – I truly appreciate you taking the time to share your experience. What surprises me a bit is that you haven’t raised any questions yet – neither in private nor in the group chat. Many users who took the time to explore the tool in more detail and adjust the AI prompts to their workflow have seen excellent results. EasyInsight is not a plug-and-play strategy, but rather a powerful AI-supported analysis system that helps you understand the market better. Especially for U.S. traders, timing is crucial – since much of the action happens before the U.S. session even begins. But that also means the Asian session provides excellent trading opportunities that many overlook. I strongly recommend watching this video where I explain the timing aspect in more detail:
👉 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1DcgxatOgqw I really hope you give it another try. And of course, feel free to reach out if you’d like help unlocking its full potential. Best regards,
Daniel
Reply to review