EasyInsight AIO MT4
- Utilities
- Alain Verleyen
- Version: 2.28
- Updated: 30 July 2025
- Activations: 10
EASY Insight AIO – All-In-One Power for AI-Driven Trading
Want to skip the setup and start scanning the entire market – Forex, Gold, Crypto, Indices, and even Stocks – in seconds?
EASY Insight AIO is the complete plug-and-play solution for AI-powered trade analysis. It includes all core Stein Investments indicators built-in and automatically exports clean, structured CSV files – perfect for backtesting, AI prompts, and live market decision-making. No need to install or configure indicators manually. EASY Insight AIO gives you full-market visibility with zero chart overlays. Just data. Just results.
Easy Insight FAQ - First Use Guide - Demo Package - YouTube Playlist
Christmas Special – Save $80 and get EasyInsight AIO for just $160 instead of $240!
Already a customer? -> Just send me a quick message to get access to our private customer group.
1. What Makes EASY Insight AIO Unique
All-Inclusive Setup
• Comes preloaded with FX Power, FX Volume, FX Dynamic, FX Levels, and IX Power – no separate licenses required.
Multi-Asset Auto-Detection
• Seamlessly covers Forex, Metals, Cryptocurrencies, Indices, and Shares (via manual symbol entry).
Minimal Setup Required
• No indicator configuration needed. Only install SI Connect to receive live volume data.
AI-Optimized Output
• Pre-built AI prompts included. Compatible with ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini, Perplexity, and more.
Standard Indicator Support
• Also includes 8 fully configurable standard indicators: ADX, Bollinger Bands, CCI, Ichimoku, MA, MACD, RSI, and Stochastic.
2. Designed for Maximum Convenience
No licenses, no manual indicator setup – EASY Insight AIO works out of the box. Just install SI Connect once to access live FX Volume data, and you're good to go.
Drop it on a chart, select what you want to export, and start analyzing with your favorite AI models.
3. Export Engine with Time Lapse
• Every 1 minute, EASY Insight AIO updates a CSV snapshot of all symbols – 28 Forex, Gold, Cryptos, Indices, and more.
• Time Lapse Export: Archive snapshots every 15 minutes (or custom interval) for market evolution and backtesting.
• Smart Cleanup: Auto-deletes old files to keep your terminal organized.
4. All-in-One Data Structure
• Currency strength (FX Power)
• Sentiment and volume shift (FX Volume)
• Volatility (FX Dynamic)
• Support/resistance (FX Levels)
• Symbol strength (IX Power)
• OHLC, bid/ask, spread
• 8 standard indicators (fully configurable and always included)
5. Your AI Trading Assistant
Each CSV is paired with an AI prompt tailored to the enabled indicators, asking for direction, entry, SL/TP and logic – ready to use with any AI model.
6. Powerful in Practice
Users report profitable trades from day one – especially in crypto, indices, and gold. Some even combine multiple AI models for maximum confirmation.
7. Recap – Why EASY Insight AIO?
• Preloaded with all Stein Investments core indicators
• Includes 8 standard indicators – no external setup
• Only SI Connect required for live volume data
• One-click full-market export across all asset classes
• Built-in time lapse + smart prompt generator
• Join a results-driven trading community (drop me a line for an invitation)
Amazing toolset. Using FX Power together with EasyInsight AIO and AI analysis has given me clear, straightforward trade setups every day, with defined SL, TP and RRR, and the consistency is showing in my results. Today, 03 Dec 2025, I captured over 100 pips on GBPJPY using this workflow and could follow the plan with confidence from entry to exit. Huge thanks for these powerful tools – FX Power for precise currency strength and EasyInsight AIO for fast, AI-ready market insight have genuinely transformed my trading process