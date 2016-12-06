Market Pressure Dashboard is a new generation utility.

Its main function is to assist you and give you operational ideas optimizing your analytical work.

Using this utility you could monitor a lots of financial instruments (max 28 symbols FOREX) in a very simple way.

The Market Pressure indicator allows you to customize the internal list of the symbols to be monitored.

The opening function and position management with this panel will be much more comfortable and navigation charts very powerful.

You can choose the Price Action method to apply to EA in order to be able to control different operating models.

This tool really shows a great ally to work better and more efficiently.





Functionalities and Graphic objects on chart:

SCALPING STRATEGY (enable/disable):

When TF M1 - M5 - M15 on a symbol are in according with Price Action strategy, the button of symbol will change color in Long or Short color

INTRADAY STRATEGY (enable/disable):

M30 - H1- H4 on a symbol are in according with Price Action strategy, the button of symbol will change color in Long or Short color

MULTIDAY STRATEGY (enable/disable):

D1- W1- MN on a symbol are in according with Price Action strategy, the button of symbol will change color in Long or Short color

Rectangles Time Frame

Up Arrow to change TF

Down Arrow to change TF

Left Arrow to reduce Chart Size

Right Arrow to increase Chart Size

EQUITY Symbol: show Equity for orders open with Magic Number=input and symbol=Symbol of chart

EQUITY Total: show Equity for ALL orders open with Magic Number=input

BUY-SELL BUTTON: Opens position on the chart symbol

CLOSE ALL BUTTON: Closes all positions opened with Dashboard PA (with MagicNumber use in input)

CLOSE BUTTON: Closes only the positions relative to symbol opened with Dashboard PA (with MagicNumber use in input)

SIZE: for every order, you can edit directly into field to change default in input

TARGET-STOP: in PIPS, you can edit directly on chart to change default in input

BUTTON SYMBOL: button relative to symbol chosen in input (from 1 to 28 symbols)

Click on button to open relative chart (new chart or change the current chart with the template choose in input)





Input Values:

MagicNumber

SIGNAL SETTINGS

Enable_Scalping (true/false) = Enable/Disable Scalping Strategy





Enable_Intraday (true/false) = Enable/Disable Intraday Strategy



Enable_Multiday (true/false) = Enable/Disable Multiday Strategy

MONEY MANAGEMENT

Lots (for every symbol)



Target (PIPS)



Stop (PIPS)



Target_Trailing in PIPS (when order reaches this target, EA moves StopLoss at actual price-Trailing Stop) (0 to not use)



Trailing Stop (PIPS)



BreakEven_At_PIPS (when order reaches this target, EA moves StopLoss at BE) (0 to not use)



Basket_Profit(Money): set 0 to not use (EA close ALL order when DASHBOARD EQUITY is > Basket_Profit)



Basket_Loss(Money): set 0 to not use ( EA close ALL order when DASHBOARD EQUITY is < Basket_Loss)

SYMBOLS (28 symbols FOREX)

PANEL POSITION

input_X



input_Y

SIZE SETTINGS

Button_Font_Size



Edit_Font_Size



Label_Font_Size



Button_Width

COLORS SETTINGS

Long_Signal (button of symbol changes color when the signal is showed)

Short_Signal (button of symbol changes color when the signal is showed)



Text_Color



Border_Button_Color



BG_Button_Color



Button_Text_Color



Selected_Symbol_Button_Text_Color



Panel_Color



Panel_Label_Text_Color