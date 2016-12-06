Market Pressure Dashboard

4.67

Market Pressure Dashboard is a new generation utility.

Its main function is to assist you and give you operational ideas optimizing your analytical work.

Using this utility you could monitor a lots of financial instruments (max 28 symbols FOREX) in a very simple way.

The Market Pressure indicator allows you to customize the internal list of the symbols to be monitored.

The opening function and position management with this panel will be much more comfortable and navigation charts very powerful.

You can choose the Price Action method to apply to EA in order to be able to control different operating models.

This tool really shows a great ally to work better and more efficiently.


Functionalities and Graphic objects on chart:

  • SCALPING STRATEGY (enable/disable):
    • When TF M1 - M5 - M15 on a symbol are in according with Price Action strategy, the button of symbol will change color in Long or Short color
  • INTRADAY STRATEGY (enable/disable):
    • M30 - H1- H4 on a symbol are in according with Price Action strategy, the button of symbol will change color in Long or Short color
  • MULTIDAY STRATEGY (enable/disable):
    • D1- W1- MN on a symbol are in according with Price Action strategy, the button of symbol will change color in Long or Short color
  • Rectangles Time Frame
    1. Up Arrow to change TF
    2. Down Arrow to change TF
    3. Left Arrow to reduce Chart Size
    4. Right Arrow to increase Chart Size
  • EQUITY Symbol: show Equity for orders open with Magic Number=input and symbol=Symbol of chart
  • EQUITY Total: show Equity for ALL orders open with Magic Number=input
  • BUY-SELL BUTTON: Opens position on the chart symbol
  • CLOSE ALL BUTTON: Closes all positions opened with Dashboard PA (with MagicNumber use in input)
  • CLOSE BUTTON: Closes only the positions relative to symbol opened with Dashboard PA (with MagicNumber use in input)
  • SIZE: for every order, you can edit directly into field to change default in input
  • TARGET-STOP: in PIPS, you can edit directly on chart to change default in input
  • BUTTON SYMBOL: button relative to symbol chosen in input (from 1 to 28 symbols)
    Click on button to open relative chart (new chart or change the current chart with the template choose in input)


Input Values:

  • MagicNumber
  • SIGNAL SETTINGS
    • Enable_Scalping (true/false) = Enable/Disable Scalping Strategy
    • Enable_Intraday (true/false) = Enable/Disable Intraday Strategy
    • Enable_Multiday (true/false) = Enable/Disable Multiday Strategy
  • MONEY MANAGEMENT
    • Lots (for every symbol)
    • Target (PIPS)
    • Stop (PIPS)
    • Target_Trailing in PIPS (when order reaches this target, EA moves StopLoss at actual price-Trailing Stop) (0 to not use)
    • Trailing Stop (PIPS)
    • BreakEven_At_PIPS (when order reaches this target, EA moves StopLoss at BE) (0 to not use)
    • Basket_Profit(Money): set 0 to not use (EA close ALL order when DASHBOARD EQUITY is > Basket_Profit)
    • Basket_Loss(Money): set 0 to not use ( EA close ALL order when DASHBOARD EQUITY is < Basket_Loss)
  • SYMBOLS (28 symbols FOREX)
  • PANEL POSITION
    • input_X
    • input_Y
  • SIZE SETTINGS
    • Button_Font_Size
    • Edit_Font_Size
    • Label_Font_Size
    • Button_Width
  • COLORS SETTINGS
    • Long_Signal (button of symbol changes color when the signal is showed)
    • Short_Signal (button of symbol changes color when the signal is showed)
    • Text_Color
    • Border_Button_Color
    • BG_Button_Color
    • Button_Text_Color
    • Selected_Symbol_Button_Text_Color
    • Panel_Color
    • Panel_Label_Text_Color
  • NEW_CHART_TO_OPEN:
    • TimeFrame = TimeFrame to open chart when click on Symbol buttons
    • User Template to add on chart opened (saved on your MT4 directory)
Reviews 3
Ikechukwu Emmanuel Okaro
1003
Ikechukwu Emmanuel Okaro 2019.07.31 22:01 
 

I've been using this utility for the last 2 years and I can confidently say that this is a very good tool to use with a solid scalping strategy. Consistently gives me between 5-10 pips per successful trade. Thank you Chantal!

Tuanyer De Los Santos
1478
Tuanyer De Los Santos 2017.02.01 18:32 
 

Is really good combined with delta single volume. And one thing, this EA have speed in the scanning. Great :-).

See this link to see the way that I'm using:

https://www.mql5.com/en/charts/6512323/ftse100-h1-ava-trade-ltd

Gavin Rissetto
308
Gavin Rissetto 2021.02.22 03:18 
 

Seems to be working all good

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Utilities
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Kin Hang Tan
Utilities
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Swing High Low Pattern Recognition is a great indicator able to fix price levels and analyze the market swings. Swing High Low uses a dynamic approach of analysis that allows you to identify easily the best entry levels. The indicator using the minimum and maximum periods of the previous candles to analyze the impulsive movement and finally it sets the entry levels. The entry levels are: fast, good and best . The best is the last confirm of the swing. For a correct use we advise to wait the comp
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Target Geometry is a next-generation indicator that uses the geometric nature of the markets to give high statistical probability levels ( Fibonacci ). This indicator creates a very important map that optimizes the entry points and it optimally defines your own money management. The indicator can be used both in static mode or in dynamic mode, you can use it on any financial instrument. The use in multi timeframe mode is a very good ally to have. The target levels are high statistical probabilit
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Initial Balance Target Strategy is an indicator based on Fibonacci Levels. Its graphics flexibility allows you to adapt very well to your strategies or Trading System setting it with levels in input. The analysis of the time range allows replication of strategies as London Breakout and Kiss . The indicator is fully customizable, you can change colors, texts and percentages of Target. The simplicity and manageability of this indicator makes it an useful tool for all Intraday Trader . Input Value
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Gavin Rissetto
308
Gavin Rissetto 2021.02.22 03:18 
 

Seems to be working all good

Ikechukwu Emmanuel Okaro
1003
Ikechukwu Emmanuel Okaro 2019.07.31 22:01 
 

I've been using this utility for the last 2 years and I can confidently say that this is a very good tool to use with a solid scalping strategy. Consistently gives me between 5-10 pips per successful trade. Thank you Chantal!

Tuanyer De Los Santos
1478
Tuanyer De Los Santos 2017.02.01 18:32 
 

Is really good combined with delta single volume. And one thing, this EA have speed in the scanning. Great :-).

See this link to see the way that I'm using:

https://www.mql5.com/en/charts/6512323/ftse100-h1-ava-trade-ltd

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