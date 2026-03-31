Exp5 SafetyLock PRO for MT5
- Utilities
-
Vladislav Andruschenko👋 Welcome to Expforex
I’m Vladislav, a professional MQL4/MQL5 developer creating MetaTrader tools since 2007.
Expforex develops practical trading solutions for MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5:
- Version: 26.605
- Updated: 5 June 2026
- Activations: 10
SAFETYLOCK for MetaTrader 5 — premium protective locking and risk-management system
SAFETYLOCK for MT5 is a professional utility for MetaTrader 5 that automatically creates an opposite protective pending order for an already opened position.
When a trader or another Expert Advisor opens a trade, SAFETYLOCK can place a protective Buy Stop or Sell Stop at the specified distance. If the market moves against the original position, this order is activated and forms a controlled safety lock structure.
This is not a basic hedge and not chaotic averaging. SAFETYLOCK helps you prepare a recovery scenario in advance: monitor an open position, activate a protective order, use a lot multiplier, manage the safety position, and control further actions according to predefined rules.
Important: SAFETYLOCK does not guarantee profit and does not eliminate market risk. It is a professional tool for controlling open positions and building protective logic in difficult market conditions.
|Version for MetaTrader 4
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What SAFETYLOCK does
- Monitors already opened positions in MetaTrader 5.
- Creates an opposite protective pending order.
- Supports Buy Stop and Sell Stop for a safety lock scenario.
- Can dynamically move the protective pending order with the market.
- Allows using a lot multiplier for the protective order.
- Filters positions by symbol, trade type, magic number, comment, and lot size.
- Can close the original position after protection activation according to specified conditions.
How it works
- You or another Expert Advisor opens a position.
- SAFETYLOCK checks it according to the specified filters.
- If the position matches the rules, the EA places an opposite protective pending order.
- If the market moves against the original position, the protective order is activated.
- After activation, SAFETYLOCK performs further management logic according to your settings.
When SAFETYLOCK is especially useful
- when you need an automatic protective scenario after opening a trade
- when trades are opened by another Expert Advisor and you need an additional risk-control layer
- when you want to replace emotional manual hedging with predefined logic
- when it is important to manage trades by magic number, symbol, comment, or lot size
- when you need a recovery scenario for difficult market situations
Main parameters
- MilliSecondsTimerForMonitoring — position monitoring interval in milliseconds.
- SymbolMonitoring — symbols for monitoring. ALL_SYMBOL monitors all symbols on the account.
- Type_Monitoring — type of positions to monitor: BUY, SELL, or ALL.
- Magic_Monitoring — magic number of positions to monitor. Several values can be specified separated by commas.
- Comment_Monitoring — position filter by comment.
- Min_Lot_Monitoring — minimum lot size of a position for monitoring.
- Max_Lot_Monitoring — maximum lot size of a position for monitoring.
- SafetyPosMonitoring — monitoring of positions previously opened by SAFETYLOCK.
Protective order parameters
- StopLosse — Stop Loss for the protective pending order.
- TakeProfite — Take Profit for the protective pending order.
- MNLOT — lot multiplier for the protective order.
- StopOrderDeltaifUSE — distance in points for placing the protective order.
- NumberofStopOrder — number of protective orders for one position.
- DistancefromStopOrders — step between protective orders.
- ModifyOrdPend — dynamic movement of the protective pending order.
- ModifyOrdPend_STEP — movement step for the protective order.
- ReopenClosedSafetyOrders — reopening protective orders while the original position remains open.
Management logic after protection activation
- Close_One_if_Safety_Closed_In_Profit — closes the original position if the closed SafetyLock position has compensated the current loss.
- Close_One_if_Safety_More_profitable — closes the original position if the active SafetyLock position becomes more profitable than the current loss.
- CloseOneifStopsActive — closes the original position immediately after the protective order is activated.
- CloseSafetyPositionsifclosed — closes SafetyLock positions after the original position is closed.
- Remove_TAKEPROFIT_ofOriginalifStopsActive — removes Take Profit from the original position after protection activation.
- Remove_STOPLOSS_ofOriginalifStopsActive — removes Stop Loss from the original position after protection activation.
SAFETYLOCK for MT5 is created for traders who need a structured protective scenario, automatic opposite pending orders, dynamic protection management, and flexible risk control in MetaTrader 5.
Vladon, Expforex
Tags: SafetyLock MT5, MetaTrader 5 risk management, protective order MT5, safety lock, hedge protection, recovery system, protective pending order, Buy Stop Sell Stop, MetaTrader 5 risk control, Expert Advisor for position protection, Expforex, Vladon
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