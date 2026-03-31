Exp5 SafetyLock PRO for MT5

SAFETYLOCK for MetaTrader 5 — premium protective locking and risk-management system

SAFETYLOCK for MT5 is a professional utility for MetaTrader 5 that automatically creates an opposite protective pending order for an already opened position.

When a trader or another Expert Advisor opens a trade, SAFETYLOCK can place a protective Buy Stop or Sell Stop at the specified distance. If the market moves against the original position, this order is activated and forms a controlled safety lock structure.

This is not a basic hedge and not chaotic averaging. SAFETYLOCK helps you prepare a recovery scenario in advance: monitor an open position, activate a protective order, use a lot multiplier, manage the safety position, and control further actions according to predefined rules.

Important: SAFETYLOCK does not guarantee profit and does not eliminate market risk. It is a professional tool for controlling open positions and building protective logic in difficult market conditions.

Version for MetaTrader 4 Full Description +DEMO +PDF How To Buy How To Install How to get Log Files How To Test and Optimize All products from Expforex

What SAFETYLOCK does

  • Monitors already opened positions in MetaTrader 5.
  • Creates an opposite protective pending order.
  • Supports Buy Stop and Sell Stop for a safety lock scenario.
  • Can dynamically move the protective pending order with the market.
  • Allows using a lot multiplier for the protective order.
  • Filters positions by symbol, trade type, magic number, comment, and lot size.
  • Can close the original position after protection activation according to specified conditions.

How it works

  1. You or another Expert Advisor opens a position.
  2. SAFETYLOCK checks it according to the specified filters.
  3. If the position matches the rules, the EA places an opposite protective pending order.
  4. If the market moves against the original position, the protective order is activated.
  5. After activation, SAFETYLOCK performs further management logic according to your settings.

When SAFETYLOCK is especially useful

  • when you need an automatic protective scenario after opening a trade
  • when trades are opened by another Expert Advisor and you need an additional risk-control layer
  • when you want to replace emotional manual hedging with predefined logic
  • when it is important to manage trades by magic number, symbol, comment, or lot size
  • when you need a recovery scenario for difficult market situations

Main parameters

  • MilliSecondsTimerForMonitoring — position monitoring interval in milliseconds.
  • SymbolMonitoring — symbols for monitoring. ALL_SYMBOL monitors all symbols on the account.
  • Type_Monitoring — type of positions to monitor: BUY, SELL, or ALL.
  • Magic_Monitoring — magic number of positions to monitor. Several values can be specified separated by commas.
  • Comment_Monitoring — position filter by comment.
  • Min_Lot_Monitoring — minimum lot size of a position for monitoring.
  • Max_Lot_Monitoring — maximum lot size of a position for monitoring.
  • SafetyPosMonitoring — monitoring of positions previously opened by SAFETYLOCK.

Protective order parameters

  • StopLosse — Stop Loss for the protective pending order.
  • TakeProfite — Take Profit for the protective pending order.
  • MNLOT — lot multiplier for the protective order.
  • StopOrderDeltaifUSE — distance in points for placing the protective order.
  • NumberofStopOrder — number of protective orders for one position.
  • DistancefromStopOrders — step between protective orders.
  • ModifyOrdPend — dynamic movement of the protective pending order.
  • ModifyOrdPend_STEP — movement step for the protective order.
  • ReopenClosedSafetyOrders — reopening protective orders while the original position remains open.

Management logic after protection activation

  • Close_One_if_Safety_Closed_In_Profit — closes the original position if the closed SafetyLock position has compensated the current loss.
  • Close_One_if_Safety_More_profitable — closes the original position if the active SafetyLock position becomes more profitable than the current loss.
  • CloseOneifStopsActive — closes the original position immediately after the protective order is activated.
  • CloseSafetyPositionsifclosed — closes SafetyLock positions after the original position is closed.
  • Remove_TAKEPROFIT_ofOriginalifStopsActive — removes Take Profit from the original position after protection activation.
  • Remove_STOPLOSS_ofOriginalifStopsActive — removes Stop Loss from the original position after protection activation.

SAFETYLOCK for MT5 is created for traders who need a structured protective scenario, automatic opposite pending orders, dynamic protection management, and flexible risk control in MetaTrader 5.

Vladon, Expforex

Tags: SafetyLock MT5, MetaTrader 5 risk management, protective order MT5, safety lock, hedge protection, recovery system, protective pending order, Buy Stop Sell Stop, MetaTrader 5 risk control, Expert Advisor for position protection, Expforex, Vladon

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Atila R Akdeniz
515
Atila R Akdeniz 2026.05.04 04:54 
 

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Vladislav Andruschenko
310924
Reply from developer Vladislav Andruschenko 2026.05.04 05:45
Thank you :-)
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