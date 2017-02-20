Exp5 Duplicator

Duplicator for MetaTrader 5 — professional position duplicator inside one terminal

A reliable Expert Advisor for traders who want to automatically duplicate already opened positions in MetaTrader 5, increase volume, apply custom lot settings, and manage duplicates with precise rules. It is a practical tool for manual trading, algorithmic systems, and flexible management of existing positions inside one terminal.

Duplicator for MT5 does not open positions by its own trading strategy. Its role is to monitor positions that already exist on your MetaTrader 5 account and create duplicates with the required parameters: number of copies, lot size, Stop Loss, Take Profit, comments, and additional management conditions.

If you need an internal position duplicator inside one terminal, rather than a copier between different platforms, the MT5 version of Duplicator was built exactly for that purpose.

Links

A trade copier between MetaTrader terminals is available here: COPYLOT

Why traders choose Duplicator for MT5

Duplicates positions opened manually or by another Expert Advisor

Allows you to increase volume by creating multiple duplicates

by creating multiple duplicates Supports a custom lot size for duplicated positions

for duplicated positions Supports copying of Stop Loss and Take Profit

and Can manage duplicates with its own trailing stop

Supports filtering by symbol, magic number, comment, profit, loss, and lot size

Important for MetaTrader 5

Important for MT5: partial closing is not supported. Positions can only be closed in the same lot sizes in which they were opened. INOUT is not supported. Pending orders are not duplicated. Only positions are duplicated.

What you need to understand first

The duplicator cannot be used on a netting account.

This is not a trade copier between terminals .

. You can test the Expert Advisor in the Strategy Tester and use it together with our EAPADPRO toolbar in visual mode.

and use it together with our EAPADPRO toolbar in visual mode. It is enough to install the EA on one currency pair. By default, it will monitor all open symbols.

How it works

The Duplicator assistant EA duplicates positions that are already open in the MetaTrader 5 terminal. The MT5 version duplicates positions only. The position that should be duplicated is called the source . The created copy is called the duplicate .

The Expert Advisor repeats the source the number of times specified in the settings.

It also duplicates the lot size, Stop Loss, and Take Profit.

When the source is modified, Stop Loss and Take Profit of the duplicates are modified as well.

The practical value of the product

Duplicator for MT5 becomes especially useful when one original position is no longer enough. It allows you to transform one trade into a managed structure: increase total volume, create multiple copies, define your own lot rules, and integrate duplicates into your own management logic.

This is useful both for manual trading and for strengthening systems where you want to work more flexibly with positions that are already open, without changing the original entry mechanism.

Features

The Expert Advisor can be configured very flexibly. To get started, you only need to define which positions should be duplicated, and then set the required management and filter parameters.

OrderToDuplication — type of position to duplicate. MagiсToDuplication — magic number of the position to duplicate. You can specify several magic numbers separated by commas, or use -1 to duplicate all magic numbers. SymbolToDuplication — symbol of the position to duplicate: all symbols, current symbol, or a specific symbol name.

Other duplication parameters:

LotDuplicate — if set to 0, the source lot is duplicated; otherwise a custom lot value is used. MinLotToDuplicate — minimum lot size of the source position allowed for duplication. MaxLotToDuplicate — maximum lot size of the source position allowed for duplication. CommentToDuplication — comment used for duplication. CopyOnlyLossPosPoint — duplicate only positions whose loss is lower than the specified value in points. CopyOnlyProfPosPoint — duplicate only positions whose profit is greater than the specified value in points. ReverseDuplicate — if true, reverse the duplicated trades. CoeficientLotDuplicate — lot coefficient; if 0, no coefficient is applied. StopLossDuplicate — if 0, duplicates the source Stop Loss; otherwise uses a custom value. TakeProfitDuplicate — if 0, duplicates the source Take Profit; otherwise uses a custom value. OnlyNewPositions — duplicate only new positions opened after Duplicator was installed. MaximumDistance — price deviation allowed for duplication. If 0, duplication can happen at any moment. If greater than 0, the difference between the source price and the current price must not exceed the specified number of points. CloseDeleteCopy — if true, deletes and closes duplicate positions when the source is closed. AmountOfDuplicate — number of duplications.

Additional EA parameters:

MarketWatch — MarketWatch trading mode; true means positions are first opened without stop levels and then modified. Magic — identifier of the EA’s own trades. Slippage — slippage value. TrailingStopUSE — use trailing stop. TrailingStop — trailing distance; 0 means the minimum value allowed by the server. TrailingStep — trailing step.

When Duplicator for MT5 is especially useful

when you need to strengthen already open positions with additional volume

when you want to increase the effective lot size of positions opened by another Expert Advisor

when you need several duplicates of one original position

when you need flexible management rules for duplicates

when you want to use your own filters by magic number, symbol, profit, or loss

What makes the MT5 version different

Unlike the MT4 version, Duplicator for MetaTrader 5 works with positions only and follows the architectural limitations of MT5. That is why it is especially important to understand the restrictions related to partial closing, the lack of pending order duplication, and the impossibility of using it on a netting account.

If you need a tool for accurate position duplication inside one MetaTrader 5 terminal, with lot amplification, source filtering, and duplicate management logic, this MT5 version of Duplicator was created exactly for that task.

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