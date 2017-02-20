Exp5 Duplicator

4.78

Duplicator for MetaTrader 5 — professional position duplicator inside one terminal

A reliable Expert Advisor for traders who want to automatically duplicate already opened positions in MetaTrader 5, increase volume, apply custom lot settings, and manage duplicates with precise rules. It is a practical tool for manual trading, algorithmic systems, and flexible management of existing positions inside one terminal.

Duplicator for MT5 does not open positions by its own trading strategy. Its role is to monitor positions that already exist on your MetaTrader 5 account and create duplicates with the required parameters: number of copies, lot size, Stop Loss, Take Profit, comments, and additional management conditions.

If you need an internal position duplicator inside one terminal, rather than a copier between different platforms, the MT5 version of Duplicator was built exactly for that purpose.

       MT4 version Full Description + DEMO + PDF How To Buy How To Install How to get Log Files How To Test and Optimize All products from Expforex

Links

A trade copier between MetaTrader terminals is available here: COPYLOT

Why traders choose Duplicator for MT5

  • Duplicates positions opened manually or by another Expert Advisor
  • Allows you to increase volume by creating multiple duplicates
  • Supports a custom lot size for duplicated positions
  • Supports copying of Stop Loss and Take Profit
  • Can manage duplicates with its own trailing stop
  • Supports filtering by symbol, magic number, comment, profit, loss, and lot size

Important for MetaTrader 5

Important for MT5: partial closing is not supported. Positions can only be closed in the same lot sizes in which they were opened. INOUT is not supported. Pending orders are not duplicated. Only positions are duplicated.

What you need to understand first

  • The duplicator cannot be used on a netting account.
  • This is not a trade copier between terminals.
  • You can test the Expert Advisor in the Strategy Tester and use it together with our EAPADPRO toolbar in visual mode.
  • It is enough to install the EA on one currency pair. By default, it will monitor all open symbols.

How it works

  1. The Duplicator assistant EA duplicates positions that are already open in the MetaTrader 5 terminal.
  2. The MT5 version duplicates positions only.
  3. The position that should be duplicated is called the source. The created copy is called the duplicate.
The Expert Advisor repeats the source the number of times specified in the settings.
It also duplicates the lot size, Stop Loss, and Take Profit.
When the source is modified, Stop Loss and Take Profit of the duplicates are modified as well.

The practical value of the product

Duplicator for MT5 becomes especially useful when one original position is no longer enough. It allows you to transform one trade into a managed structure: increase total volume, create multiple copies, define your own lot rules, and integrate duplicates into your own management logic.

This is useful both for manual trading and for strengthening systems where you want to work more flexibly with positions that are already open, without changing the original entry mechanism.

Features

The Expert Advisor can be configured very flexibly. To get started, you only need to define which positions should be duplicated, and then set the required management and filter parameters.

OrderToDuplication — type of position to duplicate.

MagiсToDuplication — magic number of the position to duplicate. You can specify several magic numbers separated by commas, or use -1 to duplicate all magic numbers.

SymbolToDuplication — symbol of the position to duplicate: all symbols, current symbol, or a specific symbol name.

Other duplication parameters:

LotDuplicate — if set to 0, the source lot is duplicated; otherwise a custom lot value is used.

MinLotToDuplicate — minimum lot size of the source position allowed for duplication.

MaxLotToDuplicate — maximum lot size of the source position allowed for duplication.

CommentToDuplication — comment used for duplication.

CopyOnlyLossPosPoint — duplicate only positions whose loss is lower than the specified value in points.

CopyOnlyProfPosPoint — duplicate only positions whose profit is greater than the specified value in points.

ReverseDuplicate — if true, reverse the duplicated trades.

CoeficientLotDuplicate — lot coefficient; if 0, no coefficient is applied.

StopLossDuplicate — if 0, duplicates the source Stop Loss; otherwise uses a custom value.

TakeProfitDuplicate — if 0, duplicates the source Take Profit; otherwise uses a custom value.

OnlyNewPositions — duplicate only new positions opened after Duplicator was installed.

MaximumDistance — price deviation allowed for duplication. If 0, duplication can happen at any moment. If greater than 0, the difference between the source price and the current price must not exceed the specified number of points.

CloseDeleteCopy — if true, deletes and closes duplicate positions when the source is closed.

AmountOfDuplicate — number of duplications.

Additional EA parameters:

MarketWatch — MarketWatch trading mode; true means positions are first opened without stop levels and then modified.

Magic — identifier of the EA’s own trades.

Slippage — slippage value.

TrailingStopUSE — use trailing stop.

TrailingStop — trailing distance; 0 means the minimum value allowed by the server.

TrailingStep — trailing step.

When Duplicator for MT5 is especially useful

  • when you need to strengthen already open positions with additional volume
  • when you want to increase the effective lot size of positions opened by another Expert Advisor
  • when you need several duplicates of one original position
  • when you need flexible management rules for duplicates
  • when you want to use your own filters by magic number, symbol, profit, or loss

What makes the MT5 version different

Unlike the MT4 version, Duplicator for MetaTrader 5 works with positions only and follows the architectural limitations of MT5. That is why it is especially important to understand the restrictions related to partial closing, the lack of pending order duplication, and the impossibility of using it on a netting account.

If you need a tool for accurate position duplication inside one MetaTrader 5 terminal, with lot amplification, source filtering, and duplicate management logic, this MT5 version of Duplicator was created exactly for that task.

Tags: MT5 Position Duplicator, Position Duplication for MetaTrader 5, Lot Amplification, Internal Position Duplicator, Manual Trading Assistant, Duplicate Positions, Trailing Stop for Duplicates, Duplicate Management, MetaTrader 5, Expforex, Vladon

Reviews 10
Terry Alan Lamb
596
Terry Alan Lamb 2026.03.29 19:23 
 

It works great right out of the box; I wish you could set it to close all at once (bulk close/operation) that would be amazing - instead of closing in sequence one at a time. Is bulk closing possible?

Todo Muhamit Schaft
830
Todo Muhamit Schaft 2024.01.17 15:48 
 

This is a great product to duplicate trades of any ea. It has a lot of settings you can tweak. Can be useful for prop accounts if the prop firm allows copy trading. Make sure you ask the prop firm if copy trading is allowed as you actually are copying trades inside your account. Or use it on your own account and copy trades. If you got an EA that fails to get the buy or sell trade right, this EA can open a trade in the opposite direction. Can be useful to auto fix any losses. Thanks for this great product. And the developer still supports this product so keep it up!

And if you get an error that a pair is not supported, use a major pair instead. I got an error when using an exotic pair that the pair isn't supported.

stefan1900
120
stefan1900 2023.01.26 11:27 
 

Very useful product to lock loss positions and even take profit.

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Terry Alan Lamb
596
Terry Alan Lamb 2026.03.29 19:23 
 

It works great right out of the box; I wish you could set it to close all at once (bulk close/operation) that would be amazing - instead of closing in sequence one at a time. Is bulk closing possible?

Vladislav Andruschenko
311733
Reply from developer Vladislav Andruschenko 2026.03.30 02:09
Hello. Thank you. What do you mean? The toolbar has buttons for closing all duplicates. Please provide more details in the comments.
Samuel Bandele
663
Samuel Bandele 2025.04.12 13:28 
 

The EA works pretty well. Can you also add a feature to stop copying when it reaches an amount of DrawDown? I see some of your other products have it. Also it will be nice you add the "Correct SL and TP". this feature helps to cover for discrepancies between prices

Vladislav Andruschenko
311733
Reply from developer Vladislav Andruschenko 2025.04.12 13:52
Hello.
Thank you. I think about this update no problem
Todo Muhamit Schaft
830
Todo Muhamit Schaft 2024.01.17 15:48 
 

This is a great product to duplicate trades of any ea. It has a lot of settings you can tweak. Can be useful for prop accounts if the prop firm allows copy trading. Make sure you ask the prop firm if copy trading is allowed as you actually are copying trades inside your account. Or use it on your own account and copy trades. If you got an EA that fails to get the buy or sell trade right, this EA can open a trade in the opposite direction. Can be useful to auto fix any losses. Thanks for this great product. And the developer still supports this product so keep it up!

And if you get an error that a pair is not supported, use a major pair instead. I got an error when using an exotic pair that the pair isn't supported.

Vladislav Andruschenko
311733
Reply from developer Vladislav Andruschenko 2024.01.17 16:31
Thank you very much
stefan1900
120
stefan1900 2023.01.26 11:27 
 

Very useful product to lock loss positions and even take profit.

Vladislav Andruschenko
311733
Reply from developer Vladislav Andruschenko 2024.01.17 16:56
Thank you
Neno
91
Neno 2022.09.25 10:06 
 

Works as advertised. Thank you

Vladislav Andruschenko
311733
Reply from developer Vladislav Andruschenko 2024.01.17 16:56
Thank you
souza0612
173
souza0612 2021.08.23 16:07 
 

Dear Vladislav, I bought your Duplicator for MT4 and for MT5, but on MT5 version doesn't have the TPWCM function that is so important for me, could you add this on MT5 version? Thanks a lot

Vladislav Andruschenko
311733
Reply from developer Vladislav Andruschenko 2021.08.23 16:31
Hello. I am transferring some functions from MT4, I will add these functions soon. Thanks. wait for the next update.
anchovy
192
anchovy 2021.03.02 18:01 
 

A completely serviceable tool. After the first launch, it only started duplicating from the second order. But then it works fine. There is a lack of binding to a specific signal. I resolve this issue through the values ​​in the comment. Вполне исправный инструмент. После первого запуска он начал дублировать только со второго заказа. Но потом работает исправно. Не хватает привязки к конкретному сигналу. Я решаю этот вопрос через значение в комментарии.

2021.11.15 Программа не умеет работать с частичным закрытием лота, к сожалению.

Vladislav Andruschenko
311733
Reply from developer Vladislav Andruschenko 2021.03.02 18:30
Здравствуйте. Спасибо. Да, именно комментарии я добавил для того, чтобы определять, какой сигнал дублировать отдельно.
Atila R Akdeniz
515
Atila R Akdeniz 2020.07.22 14:08 
 

Great product and great support as usual from Vladislav. Very good value for money.

Jakote Molemi
207
Jakote Molemi 2019.07.31 14:44 
 

Your support is outstanding, keep up the good work.

Morning Sir, may I suggest an improvement on the Exp5 Duplicator; I propose that the "Reopen duplicate" option, have an option as to how many times the trader want the "Reopening" to occur, whereby if I leave the number at zero then it means I want to reopen the duplicate until the set maximum distance limt set on the "Maximum Deviation ..." option.

Regards.

Vladislav Andruschenko
311733
Reply from developer Vladislav Andruschenko 2020.10.16 18:32
🏬🏬🏬 You can install all ea from your terminal 🏬🏬🏬
MARKET MQL5.COM: HOW TO INSTALL ea from terminal?: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/734585
=========================================================================================================
ℹ️ℹ️ℹ️ All guides and full instructions on my blogs https://www.mql5.com/en/users/vladon/blog ℹ️ℹ️ℹ️
=========================================================================================================
⚠️⚠️⚠️ FULL INFO about your problem: How to make Files https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/732566 ⚠️⚠️⚠️
fxcommentary
1928
fxcommentary 2019.01.25 19:04 
 

This utility works as described.

Usefull if you prefer to scale-out insted of take profit. Example - i want 1,0 lot order. With this utility I send 0,5 lot order, and utility adds another 0,5 lot order. When i see some profit i close 0,5 manually etc.many strategies.

Attention - the option ONLY NEW POSITIONS should be set to TRUE (the default is FALSE)

--

Update: each trade can be managed independently. You can choose to (1) follow TP or/and SL of SOURCE trade, or (2) not follow. Critical in many strategies.

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