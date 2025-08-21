Magical Arrow

Magical Arrow Indicator – Clear & Reliable Signals

The Magical Arrow Indicator is a non-repainting, trend-following tool that gives you crystal-clear Buy and Sell signals.
It high-probability reversals and entries.

No more guesswork – just follow the arrows on your chart!

The Magical Arrow Indicator is a powerful, easy-to-use trading tool that helps you catch the most profitable Buy and Sell opportunities in the Forex market.
It is designed for beginners and professional traders, giving you clear arrows on the chart with alerts for perfect entry and exit points.

No more guesswork. Just follow the arrows – and trade with confidence!
Key Advantage
Non-Repainting Signals – signals stay fixed once the candle closes.
Works on All Timeframes & Pairs – from scalping on M1 to swing trading on H4/Daily.
Simple & Clear Arrows – easy to understand, no complicated lines.
Built-in Alerts – get pop-up, sound, push, and email notifications.
High Accuracy – optimized algorithm filters false signals.
User-Friendly – plug & play, no extra indicators required.

How It Helps You
Identify strong trend reversals.
Enter trades at the best possible price levels.
Improve your risk-reward ratio by following clear signals.
Save time – no need to analyse charts for hours.
Input Parameters

  • Parameter Description


    ArrowOffset Distance of arrows from candle (in points).
    BuyColor Color for Buy arrows.
    SellColor Color for Sell arrows.
    AlertsOn Enable/disable all alerts.
    PushOn Send push notifications to MT5 app.
    EmailOn Send email alerts.
    SoundOn Play sound on new signal.
    SoundFile Choose alert sound file (default: alert.wav).

    How to Use

    1. Attach Magical Arrow Indicator to any chart.

    2. Wait for arrows to appear:

      • Buy arrow → potential long entry.

      • Sell arrow → potential short entry.

    3. Confirm with your own strategy or risk management.

    Magical Arrow makes trading simple and effective – trade with confidence!

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This dashboard is an alert tool for use with the market structure reversal indicator. It's primary purpose is to alert you to reversal opportunities on specific time frames and also to the re-tests of the alerts (confirmation) as the indicator does. The dashboard is designed to sit on a chart on it's own and work in the background to send you alerts on your chosen pairs and timeframes. It was developed after many people requested a dash to monitor multiple pairs and time frames at once rather th
Advanced Supply Demand
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (302)
Indicators
Trading Special – 30% OFF Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With this update, you will be able to show double timeframe zones. You will not only be able to show a higher TF but to show both, the chart TF, PLUS the higher TF: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. All Supply Demand traders will love it. :) Important Information Revealed Maximize the pot
Institutional Blueprint MT4
Do Thi Phuong Anh
Indicators
Institutional Blueprint   (MT4) — Market Structure, Order Blocks & Risk/Reward Zones Institutional Blueprint reads the chart the way professional price-action traders do. On every closed bar it maps live market structure, marks the Order Block behind each move, and turns the most relevant block into a ready-to-read trade plan with a clear Entry, Stop Loss and three Take-Profit targets — drawn as a green reward zone and a red risk zone, so the trade geometry is obvious at a glance. Based on Sm
Advanced Indicator Scanner MT4
Amir Atif
Indicators
Advanced Indicator Scanner is a multi-symbol multi-timeframe scanner that works with hundreds of custom indicators available across the web including mql5 website market and codebase indicators. Advanced Indicator Scanner features: Scans your indicator in 28 customizable instruments and 9 timeframes. Monitors up to 2 lines(buffers) of an indicator. Showing of indicator value on buttons. You can choose between 3 alert modes:  Single symbol and timeframe Multiple timeframes of a symbol Multiple
MFI Pulse Pro
Leandro Bernardez Camero
Indicators
MFI Pulse Pro – Precision Money Flow Scanner Join the channel to stay updated: https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/forexnewadvisor MFI Pulse Pro is a volume-powered momentum oscillator that leverages the Money Flow Index (MFI) to uncover real-time pressure shifts in the market. This tool is tailored for intraday traders, operating with precision across timeframes from M1 to M30 and compatible with all currency pairs, indices, metals, and synthetic instruments. Core Features: MFI Period: Adjustabl
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Samiiir FX
Ranguni Abdulsamir Abdulmajid
Indicators
Samiiir FX: Your Ultimate MT4 Trading Companion for Precision and Profit Elevate your trading game with Samiiir FX , a premium MT4 indicator designed to deliver clear, actionable buy and sell signals across forex, commodities, and indices. Built for traders who demand precision and reliability, Samiiir FX combines advanced market analysis with intuitive visuals and robust risk management tools. Whether you're a scalper hunting quick profits, a day trader seeking consistency, or a swing trader a
TradeTracker Pro
Ranguni Abdulsamir Abdulmajid
Utilities
TradeTracker Pro – Smart Trade Tracking & Management Utility Take control of your trading with TradeTracker Pro – the ultimate utility for monitoring, analyzing, and managing your trades in real time . Whether you’re a scalper, day trader, or swing trader, this powerful tool helps you track performance, set smart take profits & stop losses, and visualize every deal directly on your chart . Key Features Real-Time Trade Tracking – Monitor all open and closed trades with full details on profits, lo
Arbi
Ranguni Abdulsamir Abdulmajid
Experts
Arbi V 0.1 is a sophisticated Expert Advisor (EA) designed for traders looking to capitalize on arbitrage opportunities in the cryptocurrency market. Developed by Samir Ranguni, this EA automates a dual-pair trading strategy, simultaneously opening a then waits for a specified market drop before initiating new trades. Ideal for traders seeking a hands-off approach to crypto trading, Arbi V 0.1 combines precision, flexibility, and a clear trading logic. Input Parameters Symbol1 (default: "BTCUS
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