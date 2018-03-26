TakeProfit Catcher

It is so very disappointing when the price does not have enough points to achieve Take Profit and makes a reversal. This EA sets virtual levels near the TakeProfit levels. This EA sets virtual levels next to TakeProfit orders. If these levels are reached by price, breakeven or trailing stop is applied for an order.


Features

This EA does not set new orders. The aim of this EA is to manage stop losses of existing orders that are set by another EA or manually (magic number equals 0). For correct work, the Expert Advisor should be installed in a new chart window. To demonstrate the EA in test mode, the EA randomly sets orders and applies the "catch" algorithm to them.


Parameters

  • Type of Orders - orders, which will be managed by the EA. (BUY - all buy orders, SELL - all sell orders, BY_MAGIC - in the Filter field should be listed "magic" order numbers comma-separated, BY_TICKET - in the Filter field order tickets should be listed comma-separated, ALL - all orders).
  • Filter - depends on Type of Orders parameter. In this parameter, tickets or "magic" numbers are enumerated comma-separated.
  • Method to measure the distance - Distance parameter is calculated in points or percentages of the total distance between the order opening price and the value of the take profit.
  • Distance - distance between "catch" price and take profit (indicated in points or percentage).
  • Breakeven Interval (in Point) - interval in points between "catch" price and the price, at which the level is set to breakeven.
  • TrailingStop - use trailing stop after setting a breakeven.
  • Color of "catcher" line - color of the "catch" line.
  • Style of "catcher" line - style of the "catch" line.


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Custom Alerts AIO: All-in-One Market Scanner – No Setup Required Overview Custom Alerts AIO is the fastest and easiest way to monitor multiple markets for real-time trading signals—without any setup or extra licenses. It comes with all required Stein Investments indicators already embedded, making it the perfect plug-and-play solution for traders who value simplicity and performance. Just load it to any chart and start receiving alerts across Forex, Metals, Crypto, and Indices. Shares can be a
MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
4.88 (42)
Utilities
MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider   turns your trading account into a signal provider. Every trade action, whether manual, by EA or from your phone, is instantly sent as a message to Telegram. You can fully customize the format or use a ready-made template for quick setup. [ Demo ] [ Manual ] [ MT5 Version ] [ Discord Version ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Setup A step by step user guide is available. Key Features Ability to customize order details sent to subscribers You can create a tiered subs
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It is so very disappointing when the price does not have enough points to achieve Take Profit and makes a reversal. This EA sets virtual levels near the TakeProfit levels. This EA sets virtual levels next to TakeProfit orders. If these levels are reached by price, breakeven or trailing stop is applied for an order. This is a free version of the EA. It works only on NZDUSD. Features This EA does not set new orders. The aim of this EA is to manage stop losses of existing orders that are set by an
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Grid Expert Advisor with floating step. The strategy of this EA is based on the main idea of trading - "Buy Low & Sell High". Pending orders "slip" behind the price in order to open a buy or sell order at an optimal price. The EA has several tactical techniques to reduce the loss. Features Grid Expert Advisors have a serious drawback. It consists in the fact that there is a high risk of the deposit drawdown as a result of imbalance in a large number of BUY or SELL orders. This EA contains prote
Forex Dead Line
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The indicator can help traders to assess in advance the number of Lots, Balance and Equity, if the price deviates from the current levels. The indicator will be useful for those who trade using grid strategies or Martingale. Features The indicator belongs to the category of risk management . It will be useful for the traders who usually have a lot of open orders on one instrument. The indicator helps to assess in advance the account change that would happen in case of possible price change from
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This expert is an implementation of 4 different strategies for trading with the PANCA EAGLE Break Out indicator. The indicator will be useful for traders who already use the PANCA EAGLE Break Out indicator, working with it manually. Features Break Out PANCA EAGLE is a channel indicator for Forex, which displays the operating channel of the currency pair during the Asian trading session. The indicator determines the maximum and minimum price for the selected trading period and offers to make tra
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This indicator counts ticks and graphically displays the price levels, on which the greatest number of them was detected. Thus, it sufficiently accurately determines the levels of support and resistance. The indicator will be useful for traders who trade breakout or scalping strategies. Features Technical analysis provides several ways for finding levels of support and resistance. Ticks to Levels provides another, fairly accurate, way of determining these levels empirically. The criterion for d
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