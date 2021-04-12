Cls PRO


With CLS you WILL NOT LOSE, as long as you have a professional capital management.


It is impossible to make a loss with CLS, why? 

It works by buying and selling two positively correlated currency pairs. This means that when PAR 1 goes up PAR 2 also goes up, however, there is something that happens in the market that is the distortion of the price ratio.
That is, when the PAR 1 rises and PAR 2 falls, that's when we enter, buying Par 2 and selling Par 1. 
This seems simple but it is not, you need to know exactly when to buy and sell.
There is no way you can lose money with this strategy, if a pair is more expensive, he sells, and the other pair is cheaper, he buys, simple as that.
Unlike arbitrage where the risk is 0% in long short the "only problem" is that you can go through periods of drawdowns, but this EA was designed precisely for this to be overcome in the best possible way.

The EURO has its value before every currency pair, although it is more valued or less valued, what you have to understand is that the EURO is the EURO, it has an X reason of value. and that is what we work on, that is the main parameter of our EA the X REASON of the asset.

Our EA does not care about the time frame, it is timeless, precisely because we work on the logic of the price ratio of the correlated currency. 

It does not matter if you backtest in 1 minute or 1 hour or 1 day, it will make the same entries, because the EA can read exactly when this x value reason happens, and that is timeless. 

CLS PRO was designed to be profitable in the long run and with stable gains, without the crazy things you see out there.

In the financial market there are no miracles, when you see EAS making 10000% profit, it is simply a FALSE EA, it does not exist...

Let's think a little? the biggest investors in the world can not do this, they have money to pay the best programmers in the world ... the most you will see is someone doing 100% per year, and with a little high risk.

ATTENTION: 98% of EAs that exist are FALSE, have backtest manipulated, and the real account is different, then I ASK YOU TO DOWNLOAD CLS BEFORE BUY, BACKTEST AND COMPARE WITH MY REAL ACCOUNT. stay watching 1 week my account, and do a backtest and see the same results.

About the Backtest:

Backtests are time consuming, why our EA actually works, it needs to analyze the data and find the x ratio and that takes time. because my EA its a REAL EA, its working, not backtest scam

The drawndow in the backtest should not be taken 100% into consideration and we explain why:
The EA closes the negative orders first, and then the positive ones in the sequence, so the metatrader considers this as a drawndown (because we close orders at a loss first), but it is not a real drawndown.. this EA runs for more than 4 years with a DD of less than 10% the drawndown periods is not longer than 1 or 2 days.

I did the backtest to present here from 2017 because I don't have better history modeling from previous years, but if you do, you can run the tests on your account from any year.

Management recommendation:
0.01 for every 1000$ capital
You can create your own management

It is designed for xCHF/xJPY pairs

For example:
EURCHF / EURJPY < the best 100% per year low dd - 10%
GBPCHF / GBPJPY
AUDCHF / AUDJPY

But you can try positive correlation pair above 97% like GBPJPY/CADJPY

Parameters:

Correlation Symbol: 
You always add XCHF in the chart and XJPY in the parameter

X-Reason:
I use at 20, the higher the number the less trades is done, and the safer....
The lower the number the more trades and more margin usage.

Lot: 
I recommend 0.01 for every $1000 but you can use less, you do your management

Recovery Mode: 
If turned on, it will try to rush out of the trade as much as possible, this option generates more profits but uses more your margin... i use it with it on

Max Spread:
You can use 15 if your account is True ECN / RAW ECN if not, you need to test different spreads, I don't recommend standard accounts

My EA will only be available for rent, but I have made an exception for 20 lifetime licenses


2 Licenses: $999: 2 Left
3 Licenses: $1500: 3 Left
5 Licenses: $2500: 5 Left
10 Licenses: $2999: 10 Left

After selling the 20 licenses you can only rent it

0-20 licenses: $50/m
21-99 licences: $99/m

100+ licenses: $299/m

you dont need use VPS


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Guilherme Costa
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Guilherme Costa 2021.04.19 17:06 
 

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