Ride the wind MT5

🌟 Attention! Contact me immediately after purchase to receive detailed instructions and recommendations! 🌟

🚀 Welcome to a new level of Forex trading! Tired of constant risks and uncertainty? With Ride the wind MT5, forget about stress and unpredictable outcomes. This innovative automated trading system paves the way for steady income, turning your investment into a reliable source of profit!

💡 Why choose Ride the wind MT5?

  • 1️⃣ Artificial Intelligence on your side: 24/7 automated trading using neural networks and intelligent algorithms. Minimum risk, maximum efficiency!
  • 2️⃣ Flexibility under any market conditions: Ride the wind MT5 adapts easily to volatility and trend changes, ensuring stable performance.
  • 3️⃣ New order filling types (FILLING TYPES):
    • Immediate or Cancel (IOC): Executes available volume quickly, cancels the rest.
    • Fill or Kill (FOK): Executes the order fully or not at all.
    • Return: Unfilled volume is returned, allowing continued trading.
    • Book or Cancel (BOC): Places order in the book without immediate execution.
  • 4️⃣ Smart risk management: Adaptive stop-losses and dynamic strategies provide strong protection for your investments.
  • 5️⃣ Quick start: All settings are ready — install and start successful trading in minutes!

🔍 How does it work?

Ride the wind MT5 uses the power of neural networks to forecast price movements and offers a reliable capital management system. Sophisticated algorithms minimize risks even in unstable market conditions.

💻 What do you need to get started?

  • Currency pairs: NZDCAD, AUDCAD
  • Advisor launched on: NZDCAD
  • Other currencies operate automatically
  • Recommended broker: RoboForex
  • Account type: ECN
  • Leverage: 1:500
  • Minimum starting deposit: $1500
  • Recommended deposit: $2000
  • Timeframe: M15
  • VPS: Not mandatory, but recommended for stable and uninterrupted operation ✅

💡 Ready to begin? Install Ride the wind MT5 today and take the first step toward stable and profitable automated trading!


Contact Us

📧 If you have any questions, please write to us: mila88899sup99@yandex.ru

