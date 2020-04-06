Quantum Edge NM

# Quantum Edge NM V3.0 - AI-Powered Multi-Asset Expert Advisor

## 🚀 PRODUCT DESCRIPTION (MQL5 Market)

**Quantum Edge NM V3.0** is a revolutionary Expert Advisor that combines advanced technical analysis with artificial intelligence validation. Unlike traditional EAs, Quantum Edge NM uses Claude AI to validate each trading signal before execution, dramatically improving trade quality and win rate.

#### 🎯 CORE PHILOSOPHY: Quality Over Quantity

This EA doesn't spam trades. It patiently waits for high-probability setups, validates them through multiple layers of analysis, and only executes when all conditions align. The result? Fewer trades, but significantly higher win rates.

#### 🤖 CLAUDE AI INTEGRATION

**First EA on MQL5 Market with Claude AI Integration!**

Before any trade execution, Quantum Edge NM consults Claude AI to:
- Analyze market context and sentiment
- Evaluate risk/reward ratios
- Check historical performance of similar setups
- Confirm trend alignment across timeframes
- Provide detailed reasoning for approval or rejection

Every AI decision is logged, allowing you to understand exactly why trades were taken or rejected.

#### 📊 ADAPTIVE LEARNING SYSTEM

The EA continuously learns from its trading history:
- Tracks win rates per symbol and market condition
- Adjusts confidence thresholds based on recent performance
- Builds historical context for AI validation
- Improves decision quality over time

#### 🕐 ICT KILL ZONES

Trade during the most profitable market hours:
- **Asian Session**: 01:00-05:00 UTC
- **London Session**: 07:00-10:00 UTC
- **New York Session**: 13:00-16:00 UTC
- **PM Session**: 19:00-21:00 UTC (optional)

#### 📰 ECONOMIC NEWS ANALYSIS

Automatic news detection and filtering:
- Scrapes ForexFactory for HIGH impact events
- Blocks trading before major announcements (configurable)
- Resumes trading after news window expires
- Real-time visual status on panel

#### 🏆 PROP FIRM COMPLIANT

Built specifically for funded trading challenges:
- Daily loss limit protection (5% default)
- Maximum position sizing control
- Kill switch at target profit (4% default)
- Initial balance-based calculations
- Multi-account compatible

#### 🛡️ ADVANCED RISK MANAGEMENT

Multi-layer protection system:
- ATR-based dynamic stop loss
- Breakeven activation at configurable R:R
- Trailing stop activation
- Maximum simultaneous positions
- Symbol-specific exposure limits

#### 🎨 REAL-TIME VISUAL PANEL (English)

Comprehensive dashboard showing:
- Statistics (trades, wins, losses, win rate)
- Prop Firm status (daily loss, limit)
- Kill Switch status
- Claude AI decisions (approved/rejected/rate)
- Active cooldowns with countdown
- News status and impact
- Kill Zones status
- Macro trends analysis
- Multi-asset active pairs

---

### KEY FEATURES

✅ **AI-Powered Validation** - Claude AI validates every signal
✅ **Multi-Asset Trading** - Forex majors, Gold, Bitcoin
✅ **ICT Kill Zones** - Trade optimal sessions only
✅ **News Filter** - Automatic HIGH impact blocking
✅ **Prop Firm Mode** - Daily loss/profit limits
✅ **Adaptive Learning** - Continuously improves
✅ **Macro Analysis** - Daily trend assessment
✅ **Stats Persistence** - CSV backup/recovery
✅ **Advanced Logging** - Complete decision trail
✅ **Real-time Panel** - Full English interface

---

### SUPPORTED INSTRUMENTS

**FOREX MAJORS:**
- EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, USD/CHF
- AUD/USD, USD/CAD, NZD/USD

**COMMODITIES:**
- XAU/USD (Gold)

**CRYPTOCURRENCIES:**
- BTC/USD (Bitcoin)

---

### RECOMMENDED SETTINGS

| Account Size | Risk % | Max Positions | Kill Switch |
|-------------|--------|---------------|-------------|
| $5,000      | 0.5%   | 2             | 3%          |
| $10,000     | 1.0%   | 3             | 4%          |
| $25,000     | 1.0%   | 4             | 4%          |
| $50,000+    | 1.0%   | 5             | 4%          |

---

### REQUIREMENTS

- **Platform**: MetaTrader 5
- **Timeframe**: M15 (recommended)
- **Minimum Balance**: $5,000
- **VPS**: Recommended for 24/7 operation
- **Claude API Key**: Required for AI validation (get at console.anthropic.com)
- **WebRequest**: Allow api.anthropic.com in MT5 settings

---

### INSTALLATION

1. Copy EA to MQL5/Experts folder
2. Add `https://api.anthropic.com` to WebRequest allowed URLs (Tools > Options > Expert Advisors)
3. Restart MetaTrader 5
4. Attach EA to M15 chart
5. Enter your Claude API key
6. Configure risk parameters
7. Enable AutoTrading

---

### SUPPORT & UPDATES

- Regular updates with new features
- Discord community access
- Email support
- Detailed documentation included
- Video tutorials available

---

### DISCLAIMER

Trading forex and cryptocurrencies involves substantial risk of loss. Past performance is not indicative of future results. This EA is a tool to assist trading decisions but does not guarantee profits. Use at your own risk. Always trade with capital you can afford to lose.
