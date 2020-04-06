QS NorthStar USDCAD

QS NorthStar USDCAD

The QuantumScale NorthStar USDCAD ExpertAdvisor is a symbol-focused trading robot built specifically for USDCAD on the M15 timeframe. Unlike basic single-indicator bots, this EA utilizes a sophisticated Composite Signal Scoring System. It aggregates data from momentum and market strength indicators to filter out market noise. It only executes trades when a convergence of factors confirms a high-probability setup, offering a robust approach to automated forex trading.

Strategy Key Facts

Indicators: 

  • MACD Histogram: Used to identify momentum shifts and zero-line crossovers.
  • OsMA (Moving Average of Oscillator): Used for precise entry timing and trend direction confirmation.
  • Bears Power: Used to measure the strength of sellers/buyers against the trend.

Entry Logic: Sum of MACD action, Bears Power action and OSMA direction; if the resulting score is above/below the configured minimum, a buy or sell setup is allowed.

Exit Logic: Combination of OSMA-based exit signal and fixed SL/TP levels can rely solely on price-based protection or add the indicator-based exit layer.

Our quality commitment

The market is flooded with Expert Advisors that show over-optimized backtest curves but fail in long-term success.

Our focus is not a quick sale, but long-term, robust success. We develop algorithms based on real market principles, designed to adapt to an ever-changing market.

For this reason, we offer our EAs in a fair subscription model:

  • Long-term robustness over short-term hype: We design strategies to survive different market regimes rather than to look perfect in a single backtest.
  • Ongoing updates & maintenance: Active clients receive continuous updates and improvements, ensuring that the EA evolves with changing markets rather than becoming obsolete after a single version.
  • No High Upfront Costs: Instead of charging a high one-time fee, we provide our EAs through affordable subscription models, so traders are not overburdened upfront.

The goal is long-term client relationships with predictable and manageable costs – not one-off sales based on over-optimised backtests.

Strategy concept

The Philosophy: Convergence over Coincidence The core philosophy of this Expert Advisor is based on "Signal Confluence." Many trading bots fail because they react to a single indicator which can often produce false positives during choppy markets. The QS NorthStar USDCAD Bot solves this by treating individual indicators not as absolute triggers, but as "votes" in a weighted decision mechanism.

The Entry Mechanism: At the core of the entry logic is a decision score that aggregates information from three modules: a MACD histogram zero-crossing signal, a Bears Power threshold signal and an OSMA direction module. The MACD component monitors shifts around the zero line to detect changes in momentum. Bears Power measures the strength of sellers relative to a moving average, highlighting where downside pressure is accelerating or fading. The OSMA direction module tracks short-term impulse so trades are aligned with the prevailing push in the market. Each module contributes to an internal score. Only when the combined "Decision Value" of these indicators exceeds a strictly defined threshold does the EA execute a trade. This ensures that the bot enters the market only when momentum and trend strength are aligned.

The Exit Mechanism: Dynamic and Static Protection The exit strategy is twofold. Firstly, the bot employs a hard Take Profit and Stop Loss to define the risk-reward ratio clearly from the start. Secondly, it features an intelligent Technical Exit Logic. It monitors the OsMA indicator for specific threshold crossings that indicate a trend is dying out. If the market momentum fades before the Take Profit is hit, the EA can close the position early to secure floating profits or minimize drawdown, rather than hoping for a reversal.

Risk Management

Every aspect of our EAs is designed for capital preservation and risk control.

  • Fixed Stop Loss: Every single trade is immediately secured with a fixed Stop Loss upon entry to limit downside risk.
  • No Martingale: The EA never increases the lot size after a loss. Your risk per trade is always constant.
  • No Grid: The EA does not open dangerous "ladders" of positions at fixed intervals.
  • Trailing stop: An integrated fixed trailing stop mechanism allows the bot to reduce risk to zero (Break Even) and capture extended trend runs.
  • Position Limiting: Built-in logic to restrict the MaxNumberOpenPositions to prevent over-leveraging in a single direction.

Setup Guide & Recommendations

  • Symbol: USDCAD
  • Timeframe: M15
  • Account Type: ECN / Raw Spread (low spreads & fast execution are crucial).
  • Minimum Capital: € 50 (trading volume: 0,01 lot; with leverage of 1:500; if leverage is lower: increase capital accordingly)

Recommended Brokers:

Our best test results were achieved with:

About Us

QuantumScale is a Fintech company based in Munich, Germany. We specialize in the development of quantitative, algorithmic trading systems. Our mission is to create robust, transparent, and long-term successful trading solutions for private and professional traders.

Disclaimer

All backtest results and performance data shown for this Expert Advisor are based on historical data. They do not guarantee or predict any future performance. Trading results can differ from backtests due to factors such as specific conditions to your broker and account type.

 


More from author
QS Velocity AUDUSD
Lucas Leibl
Experts
QuantumScale Velocity AUD The QuantumScale Velocity AUD combines strictly validated momentum signals with reversal logic to execute high-probability entries on the AUDUSD M15 timeframe. Instead of relying solely on static targets, the algorithm utilizes a dynamic, volatility-based exit mechanism to close positions immediately when trend strength fades, ensuring realized gains are protected. Strategy Key Facts Primary Indicators: Awesome Oscillator (AO) for momentum direction, Relative Strength
QS YenSense Pro
Lucas Leibl
Experts
QS YenSense Pro The QuantumScale YenSense Pro is a Expert Advisor designed for the EURJPY currency pair on the M15 timeframe. It utilizes a sophisticated blend of momentum and volatility indicators including the MACD, Bulls Power, Bears Power, and ATR to identify high-probability trading opportunities. This EA is designed to capture short-to-medium-term price movements driven by shifts in market momentum, employing strict risk management with dynamic trailing stops and a defined decision-based
QS Dual Impulse Yen
Lucas Leibl
Experts
QS Dual-Impulse Yen The  QuantumScale Dual-Impulse Yen  is a Expert Advisor designed for the USDJPY currency pair on the  M15 timeframe . It combines a dynamic  RSI action signal  with a Bulls Power momentum filter  to generate selective, entries in trending and impulsive markets. An additional  RSI trend module  manages exits and helps avoid overstaying in weak moves. Strategy Key Facts Entry Logic The RSI action signal and Bulls Power module both produce internal decision values. These values
QS Yen Pulse Scalper
Lucas Leibl
Experts
QS Yen Pulse Scalper The  QuantumScale Yen Pulse Scalper  is an intraday Expert Advisor for the  USDJPY  currency pair on the  M5 timeframe . It employs a sophisticated, indicator-based approach, focusing on  momentum reversal  to identify high-probability entry points. The strategy utilizes the  Williams' Percent Range (WPR)  to pinpoint overbought/oversold conditions, while dynamic exit logic, driven by  Average True Range (ATR)  and  Standard Deviation (StdDev) , ensures timely profit-taking
QS Band Edge Scalper
Lucas Leibl
Experts
QuantumScale Band Edge Scalper The QuantumScale Band Edge Scalper is a dedicated NZDUSD M5 Expert Advisor that combines dynamic envelope entries with Bollinger-band–based exits. The algorithm scans intraday price action for clean breaks through a volatility channel and converts those events into a weighted entry decision. Positions are then managed by a trend-sensitive exit engine that locks in moves when price pushes into statistically stretched zones. Strategy Key Facts Entry indicator framewo
QS Kiwi Confluence
Lucas Leibl
Experts
QS Kiwi Confluence The QuantumScale Kiwi Confluence , built for the NZDUSD Symbol runs on the H1 timeframe and combines momentum and trend-strength analytics into one disciplined trading engine. It uses a CCI-based signal to detect fresh directional pushes and an ADX-driven activity filter to trade only when the market shows meaningful movement. Exits are managed by an RSI-based logic that reacts to momentum slow-downs and reversals , supported by configurable stop loss, take profit and optional
