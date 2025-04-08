Little Swinger by RT

Little Swinger   (Best choice for passive income lovers)

Developed by RobotechTrading 

key features:

  • Financial Freedom
  • Back testing results will match with real live trading results
  • Proper TP and SL
  • Controlled Risk
  • Highly Optimized settings
  • Running on our Real Live Accounts
  • Little Risk,
  • Little Drawdown,
  • Little Stress,
  • Little BUT stable income,
  • just set and forget.

Strategy:

  • Not Indicator based
  • No Martingale 
  • No Grid 
  • No Repaint strategy
  • Safe and Secure calculation of Live data and than take trades at little reverse points, 
  • Totally new Research based on Artificial Intelligence Algorithm to take decision, 


Live Real Trading Signals:

    coming soon......


    Highly Recommended Brokers:

    We do optimization of this EA on many different brokers and different accounts, after all we found the best results on these Highly recommended brokers. for more details and assistance to setup best account for this EA, contact me 

    Highly Optimized Settings for Best results--> will be share to only buyers of this EA.

     

    If you want to ask any question about this EA, please do not hesitate to write me. 

    Robotech Trading.

    Thanks







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    Experts
    Price Increases on monday. Live Signal on Vantage https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378090 https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378091 live signal is running mode/option 1 with autolot 2 % risk. Overview:  The Gold Space is a fully automated, professional-grade Expert Advisor specifically engineered for the XAUUSD (Gold) market. Designed natively for MetaTrader 5, this EA capitalizes on high-probability volatility expansions using a precise, dynamically calculated breakout algorithm. It eliminate
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    Experts
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    Experts
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    Experts
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