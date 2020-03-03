Eastwist

EASTWIST.mq5 works well in short-term operations. The sensitivity to short-term market signals, provided by the RSI and MACD indicators, along with the simulated Machine Learning decision logic, really seems to be an effective combination for capturing rapid price movements. The ability to respond quickly to market conditions is a valuable feature in scalping or day trading strategies, where precision and speed in order execution are crucial.
Indication of Use:
For Traders with Technical Knowledge: This EA is more suitable for traders who have a good understanding of algorithmic trading and technical analysis, as well as some knowledge of how Machine Learning can be simulated in trading contexts.
For Scalping or Day Trading Strategies: Due to the use of short-term indicators like RSI and MACD, it can be more effective in strategies that aim to capitalize on small price fluctuations within a trading day.
For Testing and Simulations: It's ideal for traders who want to test new trading approaches that innovatively combine technical indicators, simulating how an ML model might operate without the need for actual implementation of learning algorithms.
In summary, EASTWIST.mq5 offers an interesting approach to automated trading, combining traditional technical analysis techniques with a simulation of ML-based decision-making, making it a valuable tool for traders who wish to explore beyond conventional strategies, yet still within an understandable and adjustable framework.


Skix0ne
Fernando Souza Mendes
Indicators
Utility of the Indicator Multifaceted Analysis : Allows for a comprehensive view of the market through different metrics (trend, volatility, momentum, risk, support/resistance). Trading Signals : Offers clear buy and sell signals, aiding traders in making entry and exit decisions. Risk Management : The risk buffer helps to assess when it is safe or risky to execute trading operations. Customizable Visualization : With multiple colors and chart styles, it becomes easy for the trader to interpre
Dyne
Fernando Souza Mendes
Indicators
This isn't just an indicator; it's a top-tier market analysis tool that combines the power of various technical analysis techniques into one package. Perfect for traders seeking precision and clarity in their trading decisions. Key Features: HiLo Activator: Easily capture the essence of market trends. This component differentiates between bullish or bearish markets, helping you to be on the right side of the move. MACD (Moving Average Convergence Divergence): Quickly identify changes in market
Qdotraxy
Fernando Souza Mendes
Indicators
Discover the Power of the QDOTRAXY Indicator: Your Key to Precise Trading Decisions! Have you ever imagined having a powerful ally that combines advanced technical analysis with real-time alerts to maximize your market operations? We introduce ULTRA ADVANCED, the indicator that revolutionizes how you make buy and sell decisions. Why Choose QDOTRAXY? Unmatched Accuracy: QDOTRAXY combines multiple technical indicators (MACD, Bollinger Bands, SAR, and Moving Average) to generate highly reliable si
Stceffe
Fernando Souza Mendes
Experts
Discover the Future of Automated Trading with STCEFFE - Your Elite Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5! Precision and Reliability: STCEFFE is the latest Expert Advisor designed for traders seeking excellence in automated trading. This EA utilizes an advanced combination of technical indicators like Moving Average, RSI, Bollinger Bands, ADX, and Stochastics to provide highly accurate buy and sell signals. Combined Signal System: Unlike conventional EAs, STCEFFE doesn't rely on a single indicat
Wolken
Fernando Souza Mendes
Experts
WOLKEN Key Features: Multi-Indicator Strategy with Advanced Filters: Indicators Used: Moving Average (MA), RSI, Bollinger Bands, ADX, Stochastic, ATR, and OBV (On-Balance Volume). Combined Signal: Requires confirmation from 3+ indicators to generate signals, reducing false positives. Trend Filter (OBV): Confirms volume direction to validate signals. Dynamic SL/TP: Based on ATR (Average True Range) to adapt to market volatility. Professional Risk Management: ATR Fallback: Uses the moving average
