User Policy for REX Robot Rental



1. Robot Description

🚀 REX MT5 Robot - Integrated Trading Solution.

Where Technical Intelligence Meets Risk Management





✨ Advanced Operation Mechanism:



1. Multi-Layer Confirmation System



- Simultaneous analysis of 6+ technical indicators (Oscillators + Trend + Momentum)



- 3-phase market assessment: Trend, Momentum, Volatility



2. Smart Risk Management:



- Dynamic lot sizing (% risk based on account balance)



- Auto profit protection with Trailing Stop



- Intelligent Risk/Reward ratio up to 2.5





3. Integrated Safety Filters



- Auto-detection of high-volatility news events



- Friday afternoon trading avoidance



- Execution pause when spread > 40 pips



- Capital protection on 50% equity drop





4. Intelligent Monitoring



- Performance-based position sizing



- Auto-close on reversal signals





🎯 Unique Advantages:



- Precision Timing:New-bar-only execution



- Comprehensive Protection: 7-layer risk shield



- Exclusivity: Only 20 copies available





⚙️ Technical Specifications:



- Pair: XAUUSD

- Timeframe: M30

- Balance: $5,000

- Leverage: 1:200

- Platform: MetaTrader5

- Available Copies: 20





🏆Why REX is Your Ultimate Choice?



"Professional-grade design combining financial mathematics and advanced technical analysis, with capital protection as the top priority. Relies on scientific methodology"





"The smartest way to invest your money💰🌱 "





2. Terms of Use

The robot is provided for rent only and remains the sole property of the programmer :

Abdelrhman Abdelmoneim Abdelrhman Eissa.





The word "programmer" mentioned in the user policy all refers to the programmer Abdelrhman Abdelmoneim Abdelrhman Eissa.





Profits are not guaranteed: While the robot is designed for optimal performance, the programmer does not promise or guarantee any profits or specific trading results for the client.

VPS Requirement: To ensure continuous automated trading, the client is responsible for renting a Virtual Private Server (VPS).





3. Ownership and Intellectual Property

The programmer retains full ownership of the robot, including all intellectual property rights.

The client is granted a temporary, non-transferable license to use the robot for the rental duration.





4. Communication Policy

Once the robot is rented, the programmer is not obligated to provide ongoing communication or support beyond the initial delivery.

Technical documentation and instructions are provided to facilitate installation and use.





5. Liability Disclaimer

The programmer is not responsible for:

Losses incurred from trading activities.

Market conditions affecting the robot's performance.

Improper installation or misuse of the robot.





6. Rental Terms

The robot is available for rental only, with no option to purchase or transfer ownership.



Flexible Rental Plan

We offer flexible rental plan with discounted prices for longer durations:

A. 12-Month Plan (75% Discount):

Original Price: $10,399

Discounted Price: $2,599







By choosing longer rental period, you can save more while enjoying uninterrupted access to the REX trading robot.

By renting the robot, the client agrees to adhere to all terms outlined in this User Policy.



7. Termination of Use

The rental license will expire automatically at the end of the agreed rental period.

Any attempts to reverse-engineer, modify, or duplicate the robot will result in immediate termination of the rental agreement and possible legal action.





8. Refund Policy

No Refunds: Once the rental period begins, no refunds will be provided under any circumstances.

Pre-Rental Confirmation: Clients are strongly advised to carefully review all product details, features, compatibility requirements, and user policies before proceeding with the rental.

Client Responsibility: It is the client’s responsibility to ensure they meet all necessary requirements, including having a compatible platform and VPS setup, prior to initiating the rental.



9. Security and Confidentiality

The client must keep the provided license key or access credentials confidential and must not share them with third parties.

Any breach of confidentiality may result in immediate termination of the rental agreement.





10. Prohibited Uses

The robot may not be used for illegal activitie or on platforms/accounts that violate trading regulations.





11. Support Limitations

Support is limited to resolving technical issues related to the robot's functionality.

The programmer does not provide trading advice or market analysis.





12. Updates and Upgrades

Periodic updates may be provided to improve the robot's performance. Updates are included in the rental fee, and the client will be notified when they are available.





13. Renewal Terms

The client must manually renew the rental agreement after the expiration date. Failure to renew will result in the suspension of the robot's functionality.





14. Acknowledgment of Risk

Trading involves inherent risks, and the client acknowledges the possibility of losing part or all of their investment.





15. Force Majeure Clause

The programmer is not responsible for interruptions caused by force majeure events, including server downtime, market closures, or regulatory restrictions.





16. Dispute Resolution

Any disputes arising from this policy will be resolved through arbitration or mediation in accordance with applicable laws.





17. Agreement to Policy

By proceeding with the rental, the client acknowledges and agrees to:

The terms outlined in this User Policy.

Abiding by all trading regulations applicable in their region.





18. Amendments to Policy

The programmer reserves the right to update or amend the User Policy at any time. Clients will be notified of any significant changes.



Acknowledgment

By renting the REX trading robot, you confirm that you have read, understood, and agreed to this User Policy.



