BTC Scalper AI EA MT5

BTC Scalper AI EA MT5 is a next-generation scalping robot developed by a highly experienced team in trading and coding. It is designed for scalping on one of the most popular crypto pair BTCUSD.

Unlock the power of automated trading with this advanced BTC Scalper EA specifically designed for the BTCUSD pair. Whether you're trading on the 1-minute or 4-hour chart, this bot adapts to any timeframe, making it a versatile tool for traders of all styles.

This strategy has undergone extensive testing on both real and demo accounts and is currently in use on several investment accounts with varying Profit/Risk ratios.

Methods and risk strategies NOT used: grid, martingale, or funding. Each trade has a Stop Loss and Take Profit level.

BTC Scalper AI EA MT5 has been fully optimized and is ready for operation. Your task is to add BTC Scalper AI EA MT5 to the BTCUSD chart with any timeframe.

Use a broker with low spread differentials. Before using it on a live account, test it on a demo account for 12 weeks to ensure compatibility with your broker.


Setup:

  • Crypto pair: BTCUSD
  • Timeframe: Any
  • Minimum deposit: any
  • Account type: Raw accounts for the lowest spreads

Characteristics:

  • Trading on BTCUSD.
  • Does not use Grid, Hedge, or multiple open trades.
  • Each trade is protected by a Stop Loss.
  • Built-in automatic lot bidding function.
  • Very easy to install; no need to change settings, default settings are perfect for most brokers.
  • Use a VPS to keep the BTC Scalper running 24/7 (highly recommended).

Risk Warning:

  • Before purchasing the BTC Scalper, be aware of the risks involved.
  • Past performance is not a guarantee of future profitability (BTC Scalper AI EA MT5 could also incur losses).
  • Backtests shown (e.g., in screenshots) are highly optimized, and results cannot be directly applied to live trading.



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On Control EA MT5 V2 Game-Changing Software For The Forex Market  On Control EA was created to help traders like you maximize their income. How would you like to gain access to a world-class proprietary piece of software designed for one purpose, to improve your Forex strategy? Let’s be honest, it can be hard to understand which technical analysis & trading signals you should follow. With On Control EA, you now have a powerful tool that will enhance your Forex trading strategy & elevate your in
EA Rx Five MT5
Ruslan Pishun
Experts
The adviser uses a strategy based on the use of 7 Envelopes  indicators, on each timeframe (M5, M15, M30, H1, H4) there are 7 Envelopes indicators. Trading is based on the “Price Action” strategy, the adviser searches for a simultaneous signal on 5 time frames: M5, M15, M30, H1, H4 and then opens an order. The EA uses the built-in Martingale and Averaging algorithm. The adviser uses economic news to achieve more accurate signals. Hidden Take Profit, Break Even and Trailing Stop are used. Attenti
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SpeedScalper AI MT5
Ankitbhai Radadiya
1 (1)
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SpeedScalper AI MT5 is a next-generation scalping robot developed by a highly experienced team in trading and coding. It is designed for scalping on one of the most popular crypto pair BTCUSD . Unlock the power of automated trading with this advanced SpeedScalper AI MT5 specifically designed for the BTCUSD pair. Whether you're trading on the 1-minute or 4-hour chart, this bot adapts to any timeframe, making it a versatile tool for traders of all styles. This strategy has undergone extensive test
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