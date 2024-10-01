BTC Scalper AI EA MT5 is a next-generation scalping robot developed by a highly experienced team in trading and coding. It is designed for scalping on one of the most popular crypto pair BTCUSD.

BTC Scalper EA

Unlock the power of automated trading with this advancedspecifically designed for thepair. Whether you're trading on the 1-minute or 4-hour chart, this bot adapts to any timeframe, making it a versatile tool for traders of all styles.

This strategy has undergone extensive testing on both real and demo accounts and is currently in use on several investment accounts with varying Profit/Risk ratios.

Methods and risk strategies NOT used: grid, martingale, or funding. Each trade has a Stop Loss and Take Profit level.

BTC Scalper AI EA MT5 has been fully optimized and is ready for operation. Your task is to add BTC Scalper AI EA MT5 to the BTCUSD chart with any timeframe.

Use a broker with low spread differentials. Before using it on a live account, test it on a demo account for 12 weeks to ensure compatibility with your broker.



Setup:

Crypto pair: BTCUSD

Timeframe: Any

Minimum deposit: any

Account type: Raw accounts for the lowest spreads

Characteristics:

Trading on BTCUSD.

Does not use Grid, Hedge, or multiple open trades.

Each trade is protected by a Stop Loss.

Built-in automatic lot bidding function.

Very easy to install; no need to change settings, default settings are perfect for most brokers.

Use a VPS to keep the BTC Scalper running 24/7 (highly recommended).

Risk Warning:

Before purchasing the BTC Scalper, be aware of the risks involved.

BTC Scalper, be aware of the risks involved. Past performance is not a guarantee of future profitability (BTC Scalper AI EA MT5 could also incur losses).

Backtests shown (e.g., in screenshots) are highly optimized, and results cannot be directly applied to live trading.







