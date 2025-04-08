Violet Panther Scalper MT5 is specially designed to work as scalper and a trend trade system.

Panther strategy is based on two moving average crosses and candlestick reader relative to theses averages. A trade in filter based on ATR values can be configured to make EA works only on true trends. So, if trigger condition is true, Panther strat to trade on each new condition achieved.

An aditional trend filter can be configured based on TRIX indicator, making possible to confirm such trend behavior.

Takeprofit and Stoploss can be dynamically calculated according to ATR multiplier or Envelope indicator values.

Violet Panther version is optimized for EURUSD, H1, but it can be also optimized for others pairs and timeframes.

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