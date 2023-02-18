" Outro" is an expert in automated "multi-symbol" trading that requires the trader to test on the pair of his choice and modify the entries according to his convenience. This Expert Advisor has been designed with non-optimized inputs, and uses a Martingale system for risk management.

It is very important to read the blog post before you start.

Enter to the private group.

Outro uses two main indicators, Relative Strength Index and Stochastic Oscillator, for input decision making. This robot requires proper attention and experience on the part of the user to effectively use its parameters, and it is recommended that the trader has experience in optimization.

This Expert Advisor has all the external robot settings, allowing each user to configure the bot according to their preferences and trading objectives.

Outro includes a special function for optimization called "On Tester Special Parameters", which is a unique feature in this Expert Advisor. This function allows the trader to optimize the parameters in an advanced and professional way, such as using the "Correlation Coefficient in R" to obtain the best possible result.

In addition, this robot includes specialized parameters in the exit of trades, such as the "Profit Target", which allows the bot to stop when the desired amount is reached.

EA running:

VPS: No special requirements.

Broker: With standard spread

Recommended leverage 1:500.



Working time: M5.

This EA requires at least 1000 MB (1 GB) of free RAM to function properly.

of free RAM to function properly. This is a multi-symbol EA, the EA will run automatically and swap all the pairs you have selected (rename the symbol if these do not match the default settings).

Backtesting :

Please make sure you have all time bars and ticks selected and symbols ( otherwise results may vary), you can download them under "Symbols" (ctrl + U).

and symbols ( you can download them under "Symbols" (ctrl + U). Select a delay according to the type of stress you want to apply to the bot and the appropriate leverage for your account.

Limitations: This EA will not work on accounts with overnight position transfers (closing and reopening by the broker). ALL SWAP ACCOUNTS ARE FINE .

position transfers . This EA does not predict the future and market conditions may change. I advise you not to have a very risky setup.

-------------------------------------------------------- "Forex trading carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors."



