Scalp Breakout mt5

Scalp Breakout) can be launched on any hourly period, on any currency pair and on the server of any broker. Unique trading system! It is recommended to work with liquid Forex pairs, with a low spread and use VPS. You can start using it with $ 100 and 0.01 lot. The bot works on both Netting and Hedging account types. There is also a The Expert Advisor () can be launched on any hourly period, on any currency pair and on the server of any broker. Unique trading system! It is recommended to work with liquid Forex pairs, with a low spread and use VPS. You can start using it with $ 100 and 0.01 lot. The bot works on both Netting and Hedging account types. There is also a version for MT4





This is high frequency trading. Uses two trading options: with virtual and real stop losses. Virtual stop levels (take profit, stop loss and trailing stop) work like regular levels on the server / broker side, but at the same time they are invisible to your broker and are stored exclusively in the "memory" of the advisor. The expert system traverses the entire history and all currency pairs with a single setting. All tests in the screenshots were made by a real broker. If there is a commission on the account, it must be recalculated into the equivalent of the spread and filled in the Commission field. The lower the commission and the spread, the greater the profit. The more delay your broker has in the amount of the Internet channel, the higher you need to set stop loss, take profit, and trailing stop so that the server can process them at the required price and the lower the trading frequency. During testing, the spread can be adjusted and only all ticks can be used!





It is necessary to test the bot at all ticks. Metatrader MT5 also developed testing on real ticks, but you need to understand that real ticks are collected as average for the market, they are not at all needed for a scalpel-type bot, that is, we select a special broker with a specially low spread, and it is he who is suitable for work, but nor as average, which is only suitable for testing trend bots! That is, testing on real ticks (with an average historical spread) is not suitable for this development in any way!





Conditions before using this bot (carefully consider the choice and then the bot will work as intended):

minimum possible spread,

no commission or the minimum possible commission,

minimum stop levels for stops,

minimum freeze levels for pending orders,

also the minimum ping (maximum internet speed).

Options:

TypeFilling - Type of execution of the order for execution (remainder). Match for your broker.

- Type of execution of the order for execution (remainder). Match for your broker. Magic - Stamp of an expert.

- Stamp of an expert. Requotes - The maximum acceptable deviation from the requested price.

- The maximum acceptable deviation from the requested price. Tim Pause - Pause if you need to re-transmit the order to the server.

- Pause if you need to re-transmit the order to the server. Try Order - The number of retries to send the oder to the server if necessary.

- The number of retries to send the oder to the server if necessary. Volume - Lot, works if the "Money Managemen On" field is disabled.

- Lot, works if the "Money Managemen On" field is disabled. Money Management On - Sets the lot automatically depending on the deposit.

- Sets the lot automatically depending on the deposit. Lot Decimal - Lot rounding.

- Lot rounding. Stop Loss - Stop Loss.

- Stop Loss. Take Profit - Take Profit.

- Take Profit. Virtual Take Profit - Virtual Take Profit.

- Virtual Take Profit. Min Stops Level - The minimum Stop Level if you want to set your level different from the one set by the server.

- The minimum Stop Level if you want to set your level different from the one set by the server. Max Spread - Spread limit.

- Spread limit. Commission - Commission in terms of spread.

- Commission in terms of spread. Limit Tiks - Limit on the number of ticks in a row in one direction.

- Limit on the number of ticks in a row in one direction. Value Tiks - Limiting tick amplitude.



