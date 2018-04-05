GoldTrend ExpertAI

Welcome to GoldTrend ExpertAI, your go-to solution for successful trading in the XAUUSD pair (GOLD) using cutting-edge Artificial Intelligence techniques coupled with a myriad of indicators including ADX, Moving Averages, and Price Action detection. Developed by a seasoned team with over a decade of trading experience, GoldTrend ExpertAI boasts a unique strategy tailored to optimize risk management, ensuring every position is safeguarded with Take Profit (TP) and Stop Loss (SL) mechanisms, while employing martingale strategies to cover losses and secure profits. These remarkable strategies are specifically designed for gold trading, shielding your account from potential losses.

You may notice our EA interface appears simple and minimalistic. This intentional design choice ensures optimal processing efficiency for your program or VPS. Rest assured, the algorithm driving our entry and profit-seeking mechanisms far outweighs any cosmetic intricacies.

Recommendations for optimal performance:

  • Currency pair: XAUUSD
  • Timeframe: M5 or any suitable timeframe
  • Minimum deposit: $1000
  • Account type: We recommend utilizing platforms with very low spreads
  • Leverage: Any

Before making your purchase, it's crucial to comprehend the inherent risks associated with trading. We strongly advise conducting your own backtesting to gauge performance, bearing in mind that past success does not guarantee future results.

Beware of exaggerated advertising claims from other Expert Advisors. Our product empowers you to fine-tune and optimize parameters based on your individual risk tolerance.

Key Parameters:

  • Lot Start: Initial lot size
  • Maximum_lot: Maximum acceptable lot size (post-Martingale)
  • FastMA_Period: Period for Fast Moving Average indicators
  • SlowMA_Period: Period for Slow Moving Average indicators
  • CandleID: Default set to 1 for algorithmic information gathering
  • ADX_Period: Period for ADX indicators
  • ADX_Value: Threshold value for ADX indicators
  • Martingale: Multiplier for martingale strategy
  • TP_Day_range_buffer: Adjust TP value
  • SL_ATR_period: Period for ATR indicators
  • SL_ATR_buffer: Adjust SL value
  • Trailing_Start: Starting pips for trailing system (set to zero if inapplicable)
  • Trailing_Stop: Stop pips for trailing system (set to zero if inapplicable)
  • ATR_Timeframe: Period for calculating SL
  • MagicStart: Magic Number

Remember, it's not just about maximizing immediate profits. The longevity of your account, compounded by our EA's ability to generate consistent returns over time, is paramount. Trust in GoldTrend ExpertAI to navigate the complexities of the market and steer your investments towards long-term success.


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80 consecutive months in profit with low drawdown: Live performance MT4 version can be found here Perceptrader AI is a cutting-edge grid trading system that leverages the power of Artificial Intelligence, utilizing Deep Learning algorithms and Artificial Neural Networks (ANN) to analyze large amounts of market data at high speed and detect high-potential trading opportunities to exploit. Supported currency pairs: NZDUSD, USDCAD, AUDNZD, AUDCAD, NZDCAD, GBPCHF Timeframe: M5 Features: Trend , Mome
XAU Breakout Scalper MT5
Yassir Lamrichi
5 (4)
Experts
Abandon Dangerous Grid Algorithms. Transition to Logic-Driven Gold Trading. XAU Breakout Scalper MT5 is a strict anti-grid, anti-martingale trading engine. It is engineered specifically for traders who demand 100% transparent logic, asymmetric risk-to-reward profiles, and evaluation-ready capital protection. PATH A: PLUG & PLAY (For Hands-Off Traders & Busy Professionals) Don't want to spend hours running backtests and optimizing settings? You don't have to. We do the heavy lifting for you. Be
EA Legendary Scalper MT5
Ruslan Pishun
5 (5)
Experts
Real monitoring :   XAUUSD M30 SL3 ,          XAUUSD M30 SL5 For more information, please contact us via private message or in  the mql5 group. THERE   ARE   ONLY  8   OUT   OF   10   COPIES   LEFT   AT   A   PRICE   OF   920   USD ! AFTER   THAT , THE   PRICE   WILL   BE   INCREASED   TO  1420   USD . Imagine that you have an experienced trader who monitors the market every day, waits for the price to break through an important level, and instantly opens a deal. That's exactly what this advis
Ultra Pure
Fajar Dicky Firmansyah
Experts
No flashy tricks. No broken promises. Ultra Pure is designed for traders who care about one thing: consistency. Whether you’re scaling through a prop challenge or managing client capital, this EA stays within the limits — and delivers. Run it on a single chart: Attach to CADJPY on timeframe M15. That’s it. One chart. One weapon. Correct backtest requires proper setup! Contact me to get my .ini file and guidance. Important: This EA is priced at 1000 for now. After 5 licenses are sold, it will be
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