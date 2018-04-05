Welcome to GoldTrend ExpertAI, your go-to solution for successful trading in the XAUUSD pair (GOLD) using cutting-edge Artificial Intelligence techniques coupled with a myriad of indicators including ADX, Moving Averages, and Price Action detection. Developed by a seasoned team with over a decade of trading experience, GoldTrend ExpertAI boasts a unique strategy tailored to optimize risk management, ensuring every position is safeguarded with Take Profit (TP) and Stop Loss (SL) mechanisms, while employing martingale strategies to cover losses and secure profits. These remarkable strategies are specifically designed for gold trading, shielding your account from potential losses.

You may notice our EA interface appears simple and minimalistic. This intentional design choice ensures optimal processing efficiency for your program or VPS. Rest assured, the algorithm driving our entry and profit-seeking mechanisms far outweighs any cosmetic intricacies.

Recommendations for optimal performance:

Currency pair: XAUUSD

Timeframe: M5 or any suitable timeframe

Minimum deposit: $1000

Account type: We recommend utilizing platforms with very low spreads

Leverage: Any

Before making your purchase, it's crucial to comprehend the inherent risks associated with trading. We strongly advise conducting your own backtesting to gauge performance, bearing in mind that past success does not guarantee future results.

Beware of exaggerated advertising claims from other Expert Advisors. Our product empowers you to fine-tune and optimize parameters based on your individual risk tolerance.

Key Parameters:

Lot Start: Initial lot size

Maximum_lot: Maximum acceptable lot size (post-Martingale)

FastMA_Period: Period for Fast Moving Average indicators

SlowMA_Period: Period for Slow Moving Average indicators

CandleID: Default set to 1 for algorithmic information gathering

ADX_Period: Period for ADX indicators

ADX_Value: Threshold value for ADX indicators

Martingale: Multiplier for martingale strategy

TP_Day_range_buffer: Adjust TP value

SL_ATR_period: Period for ATR indicators

SL_ATR_buffer: Adjust SL value

Trailing_Start: Starting pips for trailing system (set to zero if inapplicable)

Trailing_Stop: Stop pips for trailing system (set to zero if inapplicable)

ATR_Timeframe: Period for calculating SL

MagicStart: Magic Number

Remember, it's not just about maximizing immediate profits. The longevity of your account, compounded by our EA's ability to generate consistent returns over time, is paramount. Trust in GoldTrend ExpertAI to navigate the complexities of the market and steer your investments towards long-term success.



