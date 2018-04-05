US500 Scalper
- Experts
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Sergey BatudayevHello!
My name is Sergey, I have been trading in financial markets since 2014. Since 2018, I have been developing applications and utilities that I myself use in my trading.
I have a master's degree in finance.
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
The S&P 500 Scalper Advisor is an innovative tool designed for traders who want to successfully trade the S&P 500 Index. The index is one of the most widely used and prestigious indicators of the American stock market, comprising the 500 largest companies in the United States.
Peculiarities:
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Automated trading solutions: The advisor is based on advanced algorithms and technical analysis to automatically adapt the strategy to changing market conditions.
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Versatile approach: The advisor combines several strategies, including understanding the index trend, oscillatory price analysis, and an algorithm for maximizing profits and minimizing risks.
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Flexibility and Customizability: Traders can customize the EA settings to suit their trading goals, risk levels, and trading strategy preferences.
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Risk management: The advisor constantly monitors the market and takes measures to manage risks; you can set automatic termination of trading when certain loss levels are reached.
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Transparency and Reporting: Traders have access to detailed reporting and analytics to evaluate the advisor's performance and make informed investment decisions.
Robot strategy:
The robot settings are prepared for trading the S&P 500 index, taking into account the price behavior of this index.
The strategy includes averaging without martingale.
The advisor has a smart algorithm for resolving a losing series of transactions, which allows you to reduce the load on the deposit and quickly overcome the drawdown.
Advantages:
- Access to the global financial market through the leading S&P 500 index.
- Automated trading based on advanced technologies and algorithms.
- Maximize profits while minimizing risks through diversification and risk management.
- Flexible settings of the advisor in accordance with the investment goals and preferences of the trader.
The S&P 500 Scalper Advisor is your reliable partner in achieving your financial goals using the S&P 500 Index.
Explanation of variables
S&P 500 Scalper Advisor is your reliable partner in achieving financial goals using the S&P 500 index.
Closable part, % (10-100%) - If 100% - the entire volume of the position of the farthest order will be closed, or you can specify the % closing percentage
Excess of profit over loss, % (-50% - +100%) - Excess of profit over loss in % (you can specify a negative value from -50% to +100%)
V-coefficient. Start if all lot>=start lot*V) - Coefficient V. Enable if total lot>=old lot*coefficient. Enable threshold for the total volume of the direction. Calculated as the starting lot * V.
S-coefficient. Start if all lot>=start lot*S) - Enable threshold for connecting profitable positions from other symbols. Calculated as the starting lot*S.
M-coefficient. Start if all lot>=start lot*M) - The inclusion threshold for connecting profitable positions from other symbols. Calculated as the starting lot*M.
Number of positions for start- the inclusion threshold by the number of positions in the direction.
Number of profitable positions participating in compensation - The number of profitable positions participating in compensation. If you set 1 - the first (loss-making) and the last (profitable) will be closed. If you set 2 - the first (loss-making) and the last two (profitable) will be closed, and so on.