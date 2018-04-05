US500 Scalper

The S&P 500 Scalper Advisor is an innovative tool designed for traders who want to successfully trade the S&P 500 Index. The index is one of the most widely used and prestigious indicators of the American stock market, comprising the 500 largest companies in the United States.

Peculiarities:

Automated trading solutions: The advisor is based on advanced algorithms and technical analysis to automatically adapt the strategy to changing market conditions. Versatile approach: The advisor combines several strategies, including understanding the index trend, oscillatory price analysis, and an algorithm for maximizing profits and minimizing risks. Flexibility and Customizability: Traders can customize the EA settings to suit their trading goals, risk levels, and trading strategy preferences. Risk management: The advisor constantly monitors the market and takes measures to manage risks; you can set automatic termination of trading when certain loss levels are reached. Transparency and Reporting: Traders have access to detailed reporting and analytics to evaluate the advisor's performance and make informed investment decisions.

Robot strategy:

The robot settings are prepared for trading the S&P 500 index, taking into account the price behavior of this index.

The strategy includes averaging without martingale.

The advisor has a smart algorithm for resolving a losing series of transactions, which allows you to reduce the load on the deposit and quickly overcome the drawdown.

Advantages:

Access to the global financial market through the leading S&P 500 index.

Automated trading based on advanced technologies and algorithms.

Maximize profits while minimizing risks through diversification and risk management.

Flexible settings of the advisor in accordance with the investment goals and preferences of the trader.

The S&P 500 Scalper Advisor is your reliable partner in achieving your financial goals using the S&P 500 Index.

Explanation of variables

S&P 500 Scalper Advisor is your reliable partner in achieving financial goals using the S&P 500 index.

Closable part, % (10-100%) - If 100% - the entire volume of the position of the farthest order will be closed, or you can specify the % closing percentage

Excess of profit over loss, % (-50% - +100%) - Excess of profit over loss in % (you can specify a negative value from -50% to +100%)

V-coefficient. Start if all lot>=start lot*V) - Coefficient V. Enable if total lot>=old lot*coefficient. Enable threshold for the total volume of the direction. Calculated as the starting lot * V.

S-coefficient. Start if all lot>=start lot*S) - Enable threshold for connecting profitable positions from other symbols. Calculated as the starting lot*S.

M-coefficient. Start if all lot>=start lot*M) - The inclusion threshold for connecting profitable positions from other symbols. Calculated as the starting lot*M.

Number of positions for start- the inclusion threshold by the number of positions in the direction.

Number of profitable positions participating in compensation - The number of profitable positions participating in compensation. If you set 1 - the first (loss-making) and the last (profitable) will be closed. If you set 2 - the first (loss-making) and the last two (profitable) will be closed, and so on.