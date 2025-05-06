ORKA Forex High Energy eurjpy mt5 ict killzones

EXPERT for YOUR OWN ACCOUNT - This Expert Advisor has been designed, developed and optimized especially for your own use.





This is a powerful Expert Advisor (EA) for taking advantage of the best and biggest opportunities in the EURJPY symbol, in all phases of the trend, from start to finish, on the H1 timeframe and on the MT5 platform.

Impressive accuracy, performance and consistency in backtests over the last 3 years.

The EA works like a hunter, a sniper, analyzing the price movement, its strength and trend, patiently waiting for the best opportunities to do its job with extreme precision.

The EA is based on the ICT KILLZONES (PO3) strategies and uses many native and proprietary indicators as well.





Key features:

This EA continuously analyzes the price movement and when it identifies the best opportunities, it sends a single limited order, thus opening a position.

Every position has a fixed Take Profit (TP) and a fixed Stop Loss (SL) set from the beginning.

The lot is also calculated and determined automatically from the inputs.

Security Always: This EA is very SAFE, it does NOT use Grid, Martingale or Hedge strategies. All trades have only one entry per trade and are protected by a hard stop loss.

This EA is its very strong RESILIENT to high-impact NEWS (FOMC, FED, Payroll, ECB, BOE, SNB, BOC, BOJ, RBA or RBNZ) or any other abrupt price movements. You don't need to do anything, the EA protects itself.





Three Operation Modes:



Fixed Lot: You can enter the fixed lot you want in the inputs.

Fixed Profit: You can enter the profit amount in USD you want in the inputs. This amount will be fixed and the lot will be calculated automatically.

AutoLot: You can enter the percentage of the balance that will be used as Target Profit in the inputs.





How to install:

Download this EA, Make sure that all pairs (EURJPY) are in the Market Watch (Ctrl+M), Have the (EURJPY) chart on the H1 timeframe, Place this EA on the (EURJPY) chart, Check and adjust the parameters as shown below, Click OK to activate, Done!





INPUTS for YOUR OWN ACCOUNT - If you want to customize, there are these parameters:

[#01] Magic Number,

[#02] Operation Mode (Fixed Lot or Fixed Profit or AutoLot),

--- If [#02] is Fixed Lot,

--- If [#02] is Fixed Profit (USD),

--- If [#02] is AutoLot,

[#06] Comment,

[#07] Suffix,

[#08] Max Positions Qty (1 or 2),

[#09] Strategy No.1 (On or Off),

[#10] Strategy No.2 (On or Off).





I am committed to continuously optimize and improve all my EAs to give you and me the best possible trading experience. You will receive all UPDATES for FREE and I will also add new features to the EA based on customer suggestions.





The main strategy of this expert is - ICT (KILLZONES) - by Michael J. Huddleston





In the fast-paced world of forex trading, timing is everything. While the forex market operates 24 hours a day, not all hours offer the same trading opportunities. That’s where ICT Kill Zones Times come into play. Forex kill zones are the time when high probability trading setup formed.

These strategic time frames can open up a world of possibilities for traders who know how to leverage them. In this blog post, we’ll explore the concept of ICT Kill Zones ‘ times and how they can lead to high-probability trade setups and potential profits.





THE ICT ASIAN (KILLZONE)



The Asian Kill Zone is the first of the strategic periods in the forex market. It is particularly relevant for traders dealing with the Australian dollar, New Zealand dollar, and Japanese yen pairs, as these markets are most active during this time.

What makes the Asian Kill Zone special is its volatility, driven by economic news releases that occur during this session. Traders who keep an eye on these news releases and their impact on the market can make the most of this period.

Asian Kill Zone of ICT occurs between 1:00 to 3:00 GMT.





THE ICT LONDON (KILLZONE)

The ICT London Kill Zone takes center stage during the London trading session, witnessing the highest volume of order execution compared to other sessions. It is an opportune time for those trading the EUR and GBP pairs. Notably, the London Open often presents opportunities for traders to enter positions with the potential for gains ranging from 25 to 50 pips.

One distinctive characteristic of the London Kill Zone is its tendency to create the low of the day in bullish markets and the high of the day in bearish markets.

London Kill Zone of ICT occurs between 7:00 to 10:00 GMT (Summer) or 8:00 to 11:00 GMT (Winter).







THE NEW YORK (KILLZONE)

For traders dealing with major pairs coupled with the dollar index, the New York Kill Zone is an essential timeframe to watch.

Similar to other Kill Zones, this period often sets up optimal trade entry patterns, providing potential gains of 20 to 30 pips for scalp trades. This time is favorable for major pairs and benefits from the overlap with the London session, making it a golden opportunity for traders.

London Kill Zone of ICT occurs between 12:00 to 15:00 GMT (Summer) or 13:00 to 16:00 GMT (Winter).







This expert also uses a basket of indicators as a basis, the main one being a unique and exclusive indicator, created and optimized by the developer.



