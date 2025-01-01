DocumentazioneSezioni
Ottiene larghezza del grafico, in barre.

int  WidthInBars() const

Valore di ritorno

Larghezza del chart in barre del chart assegnato alla istanza della classe. Se non c'è alcun chart assegnato, restituisce 0.