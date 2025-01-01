文档部分
MQL5参考标准程序库价格图表WidthInBars 

WidthInBars

获取窗口宽度, 单位为柱线。

int  WidthInBars() const

返回值

已分配到图表实例中的窗口宽度, 单位柱线。如果没有任何已分配图表, 则返回 0。