Référence MQL5Bibliothèque StandardGraphiques des prixWidthInBars 

WidthInBars

Retourne la largeur de la fenêtre en nombre de barres.

int  WidthInBars() const

Valeur de retour

Largeur de la fenêtre en barres assignée à l'instance de classe. Si aucun graphique n'est assigné, retourne 0.