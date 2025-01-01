DocumentazioneSezioni
ShowOHLC (Metodo Get)

Ottiene il valore della proprietà "ShowOHLC".

bool  ShowOHLC() const

Valore di ritorno

Valore della proprietà "ShowOHLC" del chart assegnato all'istanza della classe. Se non c'è chart assegnato, restituisce false.

ShowOHLC (Metodo Set)

Imposta nuovo valore per la proprietà "ShowOHLC".

bool  ShowOHLC(
   bool  show      // valore della proprietà
   )

Parametri

show

[in]  Nuovo valore della proprietà "ShowOHLC".

Valore di ritorno

true - successo, false - non posso cambiare la proprietà.