ShowOHLC 

ShowOHLC（Get メソッド）

「ShowOHLC」プロパティの値を取得します。

bool  ShowOHLC() const

戻り値

クラスインスタンスに割り当てられたオブジェクトの「ShowOHLC」プロパティの値（割り当てられたオブジェクトが存在しない場合は false ）

ShowOHLC（Set メソッド）

「howOHLC」プロパティの新しい値を設定します。

bool  ShowOHLC(
  bool  show      // 新しい値
  ）

パラメータ

show

[in]  「ShowOHLC」プロパティの新しい値

戻り値

成功の場合は true、プロパティ値が変更できなかった場合は false