ShowOHLC (Get Method)

"ShowOHLC" 속성 값 가져오기.

bool  ShowOHLC() const

값 반환

클래스 인스턴스에 할당된 타츠의 "ShowOHLC" 속성 값. 할당된 차트가 없으면 false를 반환합니다.

ShowOHLC (Set Method)

"ShowOHLC" 속성의 새 값 설정.

bool  ShowOHLC(
   bool  show      // 속성 값
  \)

매개변수

표시

[in]  "ShowOHLC" 속성의 새 값.

값 반환

성공하면 true, 속성을 변경하지 못하면 false.