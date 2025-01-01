MQL5 ReferenceStandard LibraryPrice ChartsShowLineBid
ShowLineBid (Get Method)
Gets the value of "ShowLineBid" property.
bool ShowLineBid() const
Return Value
Value of "ShowLineBid" property of the char, assigned to the class instance. If there is no chart assigned, it returns false.
ShowLineBid (Set Method)
Sets new value for "ShowLineBid" property.
bool ShowLineBid(
Parameters
show
[in] New value for "ShowLineBid" property.
Return Value
true - successful, false - cannot change the property.