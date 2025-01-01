문서화섹션
ShowLineBid (Get Method)

"ShowLineBid" 속성의 값 가져오기.

bool  ShowLineBid() const

값 반환

클래스 인스턴스에 할당된 char의 "ShowLineBid" 속성 값 . 할당된 차트가 없으면 false를 반환합니다.

ShowLineBid (Set Method)

"ShowLineBid" 속성의 새 값을 설정.

bool  ShowLineBid(
   bool  show      // 속성 값
  \)

매개변수

표시

[in]  "ShowLineBid" 속성의 새 값.

값 반환

성공하면 true, 속성을 변경할 수 없으면 false.