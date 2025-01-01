DocumentazioneSezioni
ShowLineBid (Metodo Get)

Ottiene il valore della proprietà "ShowLineBid".

bool  ShowLineBid() const

Valore di ritorno

Valore della proprietà "ShowLineBid" del chart assegnato all'istanza della classe. Se non c'è chart assegnato, restituisce false.

ShowLineBid (Metodo Set)

Imposta nuovo valore per la proprietà "ShowLineBid".

bool  ShowLineBid(
   bool  show      // valore della proprietà
   )

Parametri

show

[in]  Nuovo valore della proprietà "ShowLineBid".

Valore di ritorno

true - successo, false - non si può cambiare la proprietà.