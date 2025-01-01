文档部分
MQL5参考标准程序库价格图表ShowLastLine 

ShowLastLine (Get 方法)

获取 "ShowLastLine" 属性的值。

bool  ShowLastLine() const

返回值

已分配到类实例中的对象 "ShowLastLine" 属性值。如果没有已分配图表, 则返回 false。

ShowLastLine (Set 方法)

设置 "ShowLastLine" 属性的新值。

bool  ShowLastLine(
   bool  show      // 新标志值
   )

参数

show

[输入]  "ShowLastLine" 属性的新值。

返回值

true 如果成功, false 如果属性未改变。