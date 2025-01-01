DocumentazioneSezioni
MQL5 RiferimentoLibreria StandardGrafici PrezziShowLastLine 

ShowLastLine (Metodo Get)

Ottiene il valore della proprietà "ShowLastLine".

bool  ShowLastLine() const

Valore di ritorno

Valore della proprietà "ShowLastLine" del chart assegnato all' istanza della classe. Se non c'è chart assegnato, restituisce false.

ShowLastLine (Metodo Set)

Imposta nuovo valore per la proprietà "ShowLastLine".

bool  ShowLastLine(
   bool  show      // valore della proprietà
   )

Parametri

show

[in]  Nuovo valore per la proprietà "ShowLastLine".

Valore di ritorno

true - successo, false - non si può cambiare la proprietà.