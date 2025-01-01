문서화섹션
ShowPercent

백분율에 대한 가시성 플래그 값을 설정 (FLAG_SHOW_PERCENT).                            

 void  ShowPercent(
   const bool  flag,  // 플래그 값  
  \)

매개변수

Flags

[in] 플래그 값:

  • true — 백분율이 표시됩니다.
  • false — 백분율이 보이지 않게 됩니다.