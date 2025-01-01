문서화섹션
MQL5 リファレンス標準ライブラリカスタムグラフィックスCCanvasErase 

Erase

지정된 색상으로 채우거나 지우기.

void  Erase(
   const uint  clr=0      // 색상
   );

매개변수

clr=0

[in]  색상(ARGB 형식).