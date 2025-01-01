문서화섹션
MQL5 リファレンス標準ライブラリカスタムグラフィックスCCanvasUpdate 

Update

변경사항을 화면에 표시.

void  Update(
   const bool  redraw=true      // 플래그
   );

매개변수

redraw=true

 필요 사항을 다시 그리는 차트의 플래그.