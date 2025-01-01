문서화섹션
MQL5 リファレンス標準ライブラリカスタムグラフィックスCChartCanvasColorText 

ColorText (Get method)

텍스트 색상 반환.

 uint  ColorText()

값 반환

텍스트 색상.

ColorText (Set method)

텍스트 섹상 설정.                                            

 void  ColorText(
   const uint  value,  // 텍스트 색상 
  \)

매개변수

[in] Text color.