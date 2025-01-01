문서화섹션
채우기

영역 채우기.

void  Fill(
   int         x,       // X 좌표
   int         y,       // Y 좌표
   const uint  clr      // 색상
   );

매개변수

x

[in]  채우기 시작점 X 좌표.

y

[in]  채우기 시작점 Y 좌표.

clr

[in]  색상(ARGB 형식).