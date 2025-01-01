문서화섹션
PixelSet

지정된 좌표의 점 색상을 설정.

void  PixelSet(
   const int   x,       // X 좌표
   const int   y,       // Y 좌표
   const uint  clr      // 색상
   );

매개변수

x

[in]  점의 X 좌표.

y

[in]  점의 Y 좌표.

clr

[in]  색상(ARGB 형식).