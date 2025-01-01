문서화섹션
FontSet

현재 글꼴 설정.

bool  FontSet(
   const string  name,        // 이름
   const int     size,        // 크기
   const uint    flags=0,     // 플래그
   const uint    angle=0      // 각도
   );

매개변수

name

[in]  글꼴 이름. 예를 들어, "Arial".

Size

[in]  글꼴 크기. 크기 설정에 대한 자세한 내용은 TextSetFont() 함수 설명을 참조합니다.

flags=0

[in]  글꼴 생성 플래그. 플래그에 대한 자세한 내용은 TextSetFont() 함수 설명을 참조하십시오.

angle=0

[in]  글꼴 기울기 각도(10분의 1도).

값 반환

성공하면 true, 그렇지 않으면 false