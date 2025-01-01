문서화섹션
VScaleParams

값의 수직 스케일에 대한 매개변수를 설정.

 void  VScaleParams(
   const double  max,   // 최대
   const double  min,   // 최소
   const uint    grid,  // 눈금 수
  \)

매개변수

max

[in] 최소값.

min

[in] 최대값. 

그리드

[in] 스케일 눈금 수. 