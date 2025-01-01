문서화섹션
ShowFlags (Get method)

차트 요소의 표시성 플래그 반환.

 bool  ShowFlags()

값 반환

차트 요소의 가시성 플래그 값.

ShowFlags (Set method)

차트 요소의 가시성 플래그를 설정.                                  

 void  ShowFlags(
   const uint  flags,  // 플래그
  \)

매개변수

flags

[in] 차트 요소의 가시성 플래그 값.