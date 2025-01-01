문서화섹션
NumGrid

차트 그리드를 플로팅할 때 수직 스케일 눈금 수를 반환.

 uint  NumGrid()

값 반환

눈금 수.

NumGrid

차트 그리드를 표시할 때 수직 눈금 수를 설정.                      

 void  NumGrid(
   const uint  value,  // 눈금 수
  \)

매개변수

[in] 눈금 수. 