FillRectangle

채워진 Rectangle 그리기.

void  FillRectangle(
   int         x1,      // X 좌표
   int         y1,      // Y 좌표
   int         x2,      // X 좌표
   int         y2,      // Y 좌표
   const uint  clr      // 색상
   );

매개변수

x1

[in]  Rectangle을 이루는 첫 번째 점의 X 좌표.

y1

[in]  Rectangle을 이루는 첫 번째 점의 Y 좌표.

x2

[in]  Rectangle을 이루는 두 번째 점의 X 좌표.

y2

[in]  Rectangle을 이루는 두 번째 점의 Y 좌표.

clr

[in]  색상(ARGB 형식).